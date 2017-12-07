Beef cows sell to 194p for 810kg at £1,571 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 330 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Beef cows sold to 194p for 810kg at £1,571, Friesian cows to 123p for 640kg at £787 and 710kg at £873.

Beef heifers to 214p for 680kg at £1,455, beef bullocks to 222p for 640kg at £1,420, Friesian bullocks to 168p for 620kg at £1,041 and 650kg at £1,092.

Fat cows sold to: H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 810kg, £1,571 (194), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Belgian Blue 830kg, £1,577 (190), John Wilson, Larne Limousin 490kg, £906 (185), E and P McCormick, Cushendun Limousin 540kg, £977 (181), Robert Clyde, Templepatrick Limousin 660kg, £1,174 (178), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Charolais 710kg, £1,256 (177), B McAllister, Kells Charolais 870kg, £1,539 (177), Robert Clyde, Limousin 720kg, £1,252 (174), D Rainey, Finvoy Belgian Blue 780kg, £1,318 (169), B McComb, Muckamore Limousin 880kg, £1,487 (169), Sidney Rea, Straid Blonde 700kg, £1,176 (168), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 720kg, £1,202 (167), T J McLornan, Limousin 760kg, £1,254 (165), O’Kane Farm, Dunloy Limousin 730kg, £1,189 (163), C Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 670kg, £1,072 (160), Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,056 (160).

Beef heifers sold to: John Campbell, Upperlands Charolais 680kg, £1,455 (214), Sam McNabney, Clough Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,176 (210), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 630kg, £1,310 (208), Charolais 630kg, £1,247 (198), John Wilson, Larne Charolais 550kg, £1,089 (198), B McComb, Antrim Limousin 620kg, £1,215 (196), Sam McNabney, Clough Belgian Blue 530kg, £1,033 (195), Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,105 (194), David Parks, Moira Limousin 650kg, £1,261 (194), K Dobbin, Ballycastle Belgian Blue 570kg, £1,100 (193), B McComb, Muckamore Charolais 580kg, £1,102 (190), John Wilson, Larne Limousin 570kg, £1,071 (188), local farmer Charolais 610kg, £1,140 (187), B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,122 (187), Mrs M E Johnston, Glenavy Limousin 630kg, £1,178 (187), Sam McNabney, Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,209 (186).

Beef bullocks sold to: R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 640kg, £1,420 (222), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 570kg, £1,231 (216), Shorthorn beef 610kg, £1,281 (210), Charolais 570kg, £1,197 (210), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 640kg, £1,331 (208), O Shiels and Co, Kilrea Stabiliser 690kg, £1,421 (206), R Gilliland, Limousin 620kg, £1,271 (205), local farmer, Simmental 650kg, £1,332 (205), Simmental 620kg, £1,264 (204), Simmental 670kg, £1,360 (203), Simmental 690kg, £1,393 (202), Mrs J Hutchinson, Charolais 550kg, £1,089 (198), B Hunter, Doagh Limousin 590kg, £1,156 (196), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Charolais 710kg, £1,384 (195), O Shiels and Co, Stabiliser 670kg, £1,299 (194), R Gilliland, Simmental 640kg, £1,228 (192).

Friesian cows sold to: Thomas Simpson, Ballymena 640kg, £787 (123), J Hughes, Clough 710kg, £873 (123), T R Lilburn, Dromore 690kg, £841 (122), S Wilson, Ballymena 710kg, £866 (122), Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee 690kg, £814 (118), William Lusk, Ballyclare 820kg, £967 (118), Ian Millar, Ballymena 620kg, £731 (118), G Connon, Aldergrove 620kg, £725 (117), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 720kg, £835 (116), 750kg, £870 (116), Mrs M Wilkin, 710kg, £816 (115), Thomas Simpson 720kg, £820 (114), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 670kg, £763 (114), Brian Lyttle 720kg, £813 (113), W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 520kg, £587 (113), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 670kg, £757 (113).

Friesian bullocks sold to: T R Lilburn, Dromore 620kg, £1,041 (168), R J Gage, Clough 650kg, £1,092 (168), William Smyth, Limavady 630kg, £1,020 (162), T R Lilburn 560kg, £868 (155), J McErlean, Portglenone 530kg, £795 (150), 540kg, £804 (149), 540kg, £799 (148), J V Ramsey, Coleraine 410kg, £574 (140), Thomas Simpson, Ballymena 530kg, £720 (136), J V Ramsey 440kg, £572 (130).

Good quality dairy stock was keenly sought among the 56 presented.

Top price of £2,150 was paid to Trevor Brown, Crumlin for a nice Ayrshire calved heifer.

Ruling prices: Trevor Brown, Crumlin Ayrshire £2,150, Sam Wallace, Broughshane £2,130, T Davis, Magherafelt £1,910, J Ferguson Snr, Straid £1,850, Sam Wallace £1,780, J Ferguson £1,780, Brian Mawhinney, Doagh £1,740, Bolton Bros, Maghera £1,720.

The annual autumn sale of beef bulls attracted a catalogued entry of 39 head which sold to 2800gns for a young Aberdeen Angus.

Leading prices as follows: John Lawrence, Magherafelt Aberdeen Angus 2,800gns, Aberdeen Angus 2,500gns, Matthews Bros, Glenarm 2,500gns, H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Simmental 2,300gns, E McNulty, Enniskillen Aberdeen Angus 2,250gns, Edgar Johnston, Cookstown Charolais 2,250gns, Matthews Bros, Glenarm Limousin 2,250gns, C Gallagher, Newtownstewart Charolais 2,050gns, 2,000gns.

A good entry of 44 lots in the suckler ring sold to £1,500 for a Belgian Blue cow with Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Ruling prices: S Quigg, Garvagh Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,500, J Laverty Jnr, Armoy Limousin cow and bull calf £1,470, Char cow and heifer calf £1,410, D Bell, Antrim Limousin cow and bull calf £1,360, J Laverty Jnr, Charolais cow and heifer calf £1,320, Brian Wilkinson, Cookstown Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,320, D Bell, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,300.

162 calves in ring three sold well to £415 for a Charolais bull (three weeks old), heifer calves to £380 for a partly reared Charolais, younger calves to £330 for a Limousin (four weeks).

Ruling prices: Norman McBurney, Moorfields Charolais £415, W Morrison, Armoy Simmental £400, James Currie, Larne Limousin £380, W Morrison Simmental £370, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Belgian Blue £365, Janette Hanson, Stranocum Belgian Blue £365, Limousin £350, S Moore, Ballyclare Limousin £340, James Adair, Kells Limousin £320.

Heifer calves sold to: J McAuley, Ballyclare Charolais £380, Charolais £370, Janette Hanson, Stranocum Limousin £370, David Wilson, Ballycraigy Belgian Blue £365, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne Belgian Blue £360, David Wilson £360, Belgian Blue £345, John Beggs, Whitehead Limousin £340, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £330, David Wilson, Belgian Blue £330.

Friesian bull calves sold to: John Graham, Glenwherry £230, £185, James Adair, Kells £180, Greenmount College, Antrim (2) £165, James Adair, Kells (2) £165.

An entry of 225 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £525 over for a Limousin 340kg at £865 offered by T McKillop, Glenarm.

Heifers sold to £450 over for a Limousin 450kg at £900 presented by V N Fleck, Broughshane.

Heifers 0-300kgs

Robert Armstrong, Lisburn Charolais 270kg, £645 (238), Charolais 260kg, £610 (234), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Charolais 250kg, £580 (232), M Wright, Carnlough Charolais 210kg, £485 (231), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 300kg, £690 (230), Raymond Jordan, Tullyrusk Limousin 270kg, £610 (225), Limousin 230kg, £510 (221), K Smyth, Moorfields Charolais 260kg, £570 (219).

301-350kgs

K Smyth, Moorfields Charolais 310kg, £570 (219), V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £735 (216), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena (4) Charolais 310kg, £640 (206), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £610 (196), L and E Armstrong, Derryard Limousin 340kg, £665 (195).

351kg and over

V N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 390kg, £800 (205), Limousin 450kg, £900 (200), Limousin 380kg, £760 (200), Limousin 380kg, £750 (197), Limousin 370kg, £720 (194), D and J Compton, Rathkenny Limousin 500kg, £900 (180), Robert McDowell, Gleno Shorthorn beef 430kg, £750 (174), Charolais 450kg, £785 (174).

Bulls 0-300kgs

B and A McCammon, Magheramourne Limousin 270kg, £775 (287), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Charolais 300kg, £805 (268), K Magorrian, Downpatrick Charolais 280kg, £750 (267), M Wright, Carnlough Charolais 270kg, £700 (259), K Smyth, Moorfields Charolais 290kg, £750 (258), Mrs S Gowdy, Limousin 300kg, £770 (256), S Smylie, Crumlin Limousin 160kg, £405 (253), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Limousin 250kg, £630 (252).

301-350kgs

Mrs S Gowdy, Carrick Charolais 320kg £840 (262), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 340kg, £865 (254), L and E Armstrong, Derryard Limousin 340kg, £840 (247), Mrs S Gowdy, Charolais 310kg, £760 (245), T McKillop, Glenarm Limousin 350kg, £820 (234), Gareth Cummings, Ballyclare Charolais 310kg, £710 (229), local farmer Limousin 330kg, £750 (227), William Burns, Islandmagee Blonde 350kg, £790 (225).

351kg and over

S McAlister, Ballintoy Charolais 370kg, £870 (235), B O’Hara, Cookstown Charolais 360kg, £830 (230), L and E Armstrong, Derryard Limousin 360kg, £820 (227), S McAlister, Charolais 360kg, £805 (223), Adrian Murphy, Ballyclare Limousin 370kg, £820 (221), M T Laughlin, Portglenone Aberdeen Angus 370kg, £780 (210), L and E Armstrong, Derryard Limousin 360kg, £745 (206).

A great entry of sheep entered on Monday evening.

Store lambs sold to £72, ewe lambs to £70 and pedigree Texels to a top of 1,600gns.

Stores to: Robert Loughery, Limavady 1 crossbred £72, 4 crossbred £70, Daniel Convery, Cushendun 1 Suffolk £70, D W and J W Bristow, Portglenone 9 Charollais £69, G Gault, Ballyclare 13 Charollais £65.50, 7 Blackface £65, G Loughery, Limavady 7 Blackface £65, William Magee, Kilwaughter 2 crossbred £63.

Ewe lambs to: L Coulter, Nutts Corner 12 Texel £70, S Hanna, Cloughmills 16 Texel £70, David McClintock, Broughshane 22 Texel £69, S McKeegan, Cushendall 20 Blackface £68, Sean Maginn, Ballycastle 7 Suffolk £63, V McNeill Farms, Cushendun 5 Texel £61.50, R Alexander, Broughshane 10 Blackface £61, Daniel Convery, Cushendun 10 crossbred £59.50.

Pedigree Texels sold to: Paul O’Connor, Seaforde £1,600gns, B and J Gault, Newtownabbey 1,050gns, Paul O’Connor 900gns, A l Gault, Newtownabbey 700gns, Paul O’Connor, Texel 700gns, A l Gault 680gns, (2) 400gns, Paul O’Connor 400gns.

An entry of 140 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £670 over for an Aberdeen Angus 540kg at £1,210 offered by B Richmond, Cloughmills.

Heifers sold to £595 over for an Aberdeen Angus 480kg at £1,075 presented by B Spence, Crumlin.

Bullocks sold to: B Richmond, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,210 (224), Felicity Townley, Bangor Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £1,140 (223), Hazel Forsythe, Ballynure Limousin 450kg, £990 (220), Limousin 420kg, £895 (213), Felicity Townley, Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,020 (212), B Richmond, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 430kg, £910 (211), Felicity Townley, Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £950 (211), J Irwin, Ballymoney Charolais 500kg, £1,050 (210), D Christie, Ballymoney Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,130 (209), A and B Hunter, Crumlin Charolais 510kg, £1,060 (207), Hazel Forsythe, Limousin 460kg, £950 (206), D Christie, Limousin 560kg, £1,150 (205).

Heifers sold to: B and R Spence, Crumlin Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £1,075 (224), Limousin 500kg, £1,090 (218), James Murtland, Antrim Limousin 510kg, £1,070 (209), Limousin 510kg, £1,050 (205), Limousin 500kg, £1,025 (205), B and R Spence, Limousin 450kg, £920 (204), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 470kg, £940 (200), B and R Spence, Limousin 490kg, £975 (199), Johnston Doole, Toomebridge Limousin 500kg, £990 (198), B and R Spence, Limousin 460kg, £890 (193).

An entry of 2,113 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 365p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £80.50 offered by W J Cubitt, Rasharkin, and to a top per head of £89 for a pen of 26 Texels 26kg from W J Hanna, Ballyclare, and a pen of 9 Texels 26kg presented by J R McAuley, Ballyclare.

Fat ewes sold to £89.

Fat lambs (2007)

Top prices per kg: Jean Hunter, Ballygally 26 Texel 18kg, £67 (372), W A Hagan, Ballyclare 34 Texel 19.5kg, £72 (369), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 11 Texel 19kg, £70 (368), J McNeill, Coleraine 19 Texel 19.5kg, £71.80 (368), W J Cubitt, Rasharkin 4 Texel 22kg, £80.50 (365), Esther Farquhar, Moorfields 3 Texel 22.5kg, £81.80 (363), J Irvine, Carrick 9 Texel 18kg, £65 (361), G Miller, Moneymore 31 Texel 23kg, £83 (360), J McNeill, 20 Texel 19kg, £68.50 (360), John McFall, Broughshane 7 Texel 29.5kg, £73 (356), I Morrison, Dunloy 20 Texel 22kg, £78.20 (355), Alan Paul, Maghera 44 Texel 23kg, £81.50 (354), J Martin, Broughshane 6 Texel 24kg, £85 (354), S McAllister, Glenarm 50 Texel 22kg, £77.80 (353), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 27 Texel 23.5kg, £83 (353), H McCracken, Ballywalter 21 Texel 23.5kg, £83 (353), Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 33 Texel 23kg, £81.20 (353), R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 30 Texel 21kg, £74 (352).

Top prices per head: W J Hanna, Ballyclare 26 Texel 26kg, £89, J R McAuley, Ballyclare 9 Texel 26kg, £89, J R McAuley, Ballyclare 9 Texel 26kg, £89, George Stirling, Parkgate 37 Suffolk 26.5kg, £87, S McGowan, Ballymoney 15 Texel 25kg, £87, J Gregg, Clough 6 Texel 26.5kg, £87, Ken Woodside, Islandmagee 4 Texel 26.5kg, £87, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 18 Suffolk 25.5kg, £86.80, Alex Burleigh, Glenarm 7 Suffolk 26.5kg, £86.50, K McAuley, Broughshane 57 Texel 25kg, £86, S Currie, Broughshane 4 Charollais 25.5kg, £86, Topping Meats, Kilwaughter 17 Texel 24.5kg, £86, A M Crawford, Ballynure 18 Suffolk 27kg, £85.50, J Thompson, Kells 11 Texel 25kg, £85, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 38 Texel 25kg, £85, J Martin, Broughshane 6 Texel 24kg, £85, M A Turtle, Broughshane 6 Suffolk 24.5kg, £85, Millar McClelland, Doagh 9 Charollais 24.5kg, £84.20, local producer 28 Texel 24kg, £84, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 12 Texel 24kg, £84.

Fat ewes (106)

First quality

Suffolk - £65-£80

Texel - £70-£89

Crossbred - £50-£66

Blackface- £35-£50