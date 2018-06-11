Beef cows sell to £2,006 at Clogher Mart

Another good entry of 900 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart last week again producing a very strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a very sharp demand with an 850kg Belgian Blue selling to £236 per 100kg totalling £2,006 followed by a 790kg Belgian Blue selling to £228 per 100kg totalling £1,801.

Cow heifers sold to £1,373.50 for a 670kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £205 per 100kg and selling to a top of £216 per 100kg for a 500kg Saler at £216.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Strabane producer 850kg Belgian Blue to £236 (£2,006), Downpatrick producer 790kg Belgian Blue to £228 (£1,801), Augher producer 500kg Saler to £216. Lisnaskea producer 670kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £205 (£1,373-50), Dungannon producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £205 (£1,230), Dungannon producer 590kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £203, Armagh producer 590kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £200. Armagh producer 820kg Charolais to £197 (£1,615-40), Augher producer 600kg Charolais to £195. Thompsons Bridge producer 500kg Belgian Blue to £195. Dromore producer 660kg Limousin to £192. Dungannon producer 580kg Limousin to £191. Derrylin producer 530kg Limousin to £191. Dromore producer 400kg Limousin to £190. Armagh producer 850kg Charolais to £190 (£1,615), Fintona producer 580kg Limousin to £187. Loughgall producer 730kg Charolais to £187. Ballygawley producer 490kg Limousin to £185. Armagh producer 530kg Limousin to £183. Garvary producer 850kg Simmental to £183 (£1,555.50).

Other quality lots sold from £160 to £181 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £128 to £152 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £127 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from 90 to £119 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £87 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Dungannon producer 780kg Limousin to £179 (£1,396), Dungannon producer 830kg Charolais to £159 (£1,319.70), Florencecourt producer 1,200kg Charolais to £185 (£1,860), Downpatrick producer 820kg Limousin to £153 (£1,254.60), Slate Quarry Ltd producer 830kg Shorthorn beef to £137 (£1,137.10), Castlederg producer 810kg Charolais to £132 (£1,069.20) and Tynan producer 770kg Limousin to £130 (£1,001).

FAT STEERS OVER AGE

740kg Charolais to £192, 630kg Simmental to £188. 650kg Limousin to £186. 570kg Charolais to £184. 570kg Limousin to £176. 580kg Limousin. to £170. 540kg Limousin to £170.

FAT STEERS UNDER AGE

700kg Charolais to £200. 600kg Shorthorn beef to £195. 590kg Limousin to £193. 610kg Charolais to £190. 580kg Charolais to £188. 510kg Limousin to £186. 610kg Shorthorn beef to £182. 570kg Hereford to £170. 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £167.

FAT HEIFERS UNDER AGE

510kg Limousin to £228. 640kg Limousin to £217. 580kg Limousin to £215. 560kg Charolais to £204. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £202. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 520kg Limousin to £194. 460kg Simmental to £192. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £191. 590kg Charolais to £190. 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 560kg Shorthorn beef to £188. 530kg Shorthorn to £188. 600kg Limousin to £171. 560kg Shorthorn beef to £167. 570kg Shorthorn beef to £167. Friesians sold from £132 to £158 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,435 for a 630kg Aberdeen Angus (£228) £1,360 for 620kg Aberdeen Angus (£219) and 550kg Limousin to £1,200 (£218) for K Caldwell, Fivemiletown. B M Howell, Fivemiletown 660kg Charolais to £1430 (£216), C McManus, Caledon 650kg Simmental to £1,380 (£212) and 640kg Simmental to £1,250. D McVeigh, Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1,370 (£224), 580kg Limousin to £1,325 (£228) and 530kg Limousin to £1,325 (£230), William Sloan, Dungannon 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,325, 740kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,290, 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,200, 630kg Lithuanian Black and White to £1,190, 610kg Simmental to £1,170, 610kg Limousin to £1,140 and 640kg Limousin to £1,140. P Gormley, Cappagh 560kg Charolais to £1,215 and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,170. F McStay, Lurgan 580kg Fleckvieh to £1,085.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

D Gormley, Sixmilecross 460kg Charolais to £1,125 (£244) and 420kg Charolais to £1,025. R M Richmond, Aughalane 500kg Hereford to £1,110. D McVeigh, Dungannon 490kg Simmental to £1,100 (£224) and 450kg Charolais to £980. Pomeroy producer 450kg Charolais to £1,080 (£240), 470kg Limousin to £1,070 and 490kg Limousin to £1,055. P Gormley, Cappagh 480kg Limousin to £1,035, 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,030 and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. R Ward, Mullaslin 450kg Charolais to £1,020 and 430kg Charolais to £1,020. J Courtney, Dungannon 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,015. T McGinley, Ballygawley 460kg Simmental to £975. Luke Donnelly, Trillick 410kg Charolais to £965.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

R Gormley, Sixmilecross 380kg Charolais to £1,060 (£279) and 380kg Charolais to £1,000 (£263), D Gormley, Sixmilecross 400kg Charolais to £1,050 (£262.50). R Ward. Sixmilecross 380kg Charolais to £970. J Gormley, Carrickmore 380kg Charolais to £965. Omagh producer 340kg Charolais to £880 (£259) and 300kg Charolais to £810 (£270), J Courtney, Dungannon 350kg Friesian to £500 and 320kg Friesian to £450.

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,390 for a 560kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (£248), 600kg Charolais to £1,290 (£215) and 520kg Belgian Blue to £1,075 for Alan Nelson, Castlederg. B M Howell, Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £1,360 (£200), G McIvor, Dungannon 600kg Simmental to £1,295 (£215), 550kg Charolais to £1,275 (£232), 530kg Limousin to £1,125 and 530kg Charolais to £1,095. B Hutton, Cookstown 600kg Charolais to £1,280 (£213) and 550kg Charolais to £1,150 (£209), S Kelly, Cookstown 560kg Charolais to £1,245 (£222), G Brodison, Stewartstown 560kg Charolais to £1,200 (£214), 580kg Limousin to £1,090 and 520kg Limousin to £1,090. William Sloan, Dungannon 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,195, 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,185 and 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,170. P Brannigan, Dungannon 510kg Simmental to £,1110 (£217) and 510kg Simmental to £1,090 (£214) and Armagh producer 550kg Fleckvieh to £1,045.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Pomeroy producer 470kg Belgian Blue to £1,110 (£236) and 420kg Charolais to £920 (£219), M/S J and J Teague, Dromore 470kg Charolais to £1,060 (£225), Walter Boyd, Clogher 480kg Charolais to £1,050, 480kg Charolais to £1,035, 480kg Limousin to £1,000, 450kg Limousin to £975, 450kg Charolais to £945, 450kg Charolais to £935, 440kg Charolais to £905 and 420kg Charolais to £850. J Kelly, Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1,030 and 430kg Charolais to £855. D Williamson, Portadown 460kg Limousin to £1,020 and 430kg Charolais to £970. Caroline Fee, Tempo 460kg Limousin to £1,020. G Conway, Plumbridge 430kg Limousin to £960 Conor Fee, Tempo 470kg Limousin to £955, G Mellon, Fintona 420kg Limousin to £850. Beragh producer 440kg Charolais to £840.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

G Wallace, Florencecourt 380kg Saler to £770. Conor Fee, Tempo 370kg Charolais to £765, 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £750 and 380kg Simmental to £730. M/S A and G Kerr, Fivemiletown 340kg Charolais to £740. 340kg Limousin to £640, 350kg Simmental to £620 and 330kg Simmental to £540. B Quinn, Dungannon 390kg Saler to £700, 370kg Saler to £680 and 330kg Limousin to £610.

WEANLINGS

A good selection on offer this week sold easily to a brisk demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,060 for a 410kg Charolais £258 per 100kg reaching a height of £303 per 100kg for a 310kg Charolais at £1,040.

Leading prices: A Campbell, Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1,060 (£258), J P Maguire, Brookeborough 410kg Charolais to £1,030. R Watson, Augher 350kg Charolais to £990 (£283), 430kg Charolais to £980 (£228), 310kg Charolais to £940 (£303), 330kg Charolais to £920 (£279), 370kg Charolais to £920 (£248) and 320kg Charolais to £870 (£272), Joe McCrystal, Ballygawley 410kg Charolais to £955, 400kg Limousin to £945, 380kg Charolais to £940 and 360kg Limousin to £905. William Blackburn, Clogher 380kg Limousin to £910. S Holland, Clogher 410kg Charolais to £910 and 300kg Limousin to £875 (£291), G M McGrath, Omagh 440kg Limousin to £905. J McCaffery, Kinawley 390kg Charolais to £900. T J Welsh, Derrygonnelly 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £885 A Gribben, Birches 420kg Charolais to £870 twice.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong demand with a 440kg Charolais selling to £1030 £234 per 100kg and reaching £295 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais selling to £975.

Leading prices: M McCaughey, Clogher 440kg Charolais to £1,030 (£234), P Eakin, Fivemiletown 340kg Limousin to £1,000 (£294), A Campbell, Ballygawley 390kg Limousin to £1,000 (£256), 340kg Charolais to £940 (£276) and 420kg Limousin to £925. J Donnelly, Moy 330kg Charolais to £975 (£295), 340kg Charolais to £970 (£285), 380kg Charolais to £970, 350kg Charolais to £970 (£277) and 370kg Charolais to £915 (£247), P Mulligan, Newtownbutler 400kg Limousin to £945. J McGrath, Dromore 380kg Charolais to £945 and 380kg Charolais to £890. J Nugent, Omagh 400kg Charolais to £940 and 430kg Charolais to £930. Dungannon producer 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £905 (£258), J McCrossan, Drumquin 350kg Belgian Blue to £895 (£256), P Cassidy, Augher 370kg Limousin to £880. D Chambers, Dromore 370kg Charolais to £875. R J Barnes, Cookstown 360kg Limousin to £860.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A smaller entry sold to a steady demand with W Oswald, Trillick selling a calved heifer to £1,420. R Givan, Dungannon £1,410 and £1,300 for calved heifers. T Wilson, Newtownstewart £1,050 for calved Montbeliarde. Springers sold to £1,410 and £1,160 for D Herron, Coalisland. Maidens sold to £725, £590 and £510 for M Nicolay, Dungannon.

BREEDING BULLS

J Brownlee, Culkey £1,770 for pedigree registered Limousin, S McIvor, Dungannon £1,300 for young pedigree registered Simmental. D T J Elliott, Brookeborough £1,170 for pedigree non registered Saler.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another full yard of suckler outfits last week again sold to a strong demand with a Milford producer selling heifers with bull calves at foot to make £1,940, £1,805, £1,800, £1,780, £1,560, £1,550, £1,520 and £1,500 heifers with heifer calves from same producer sold to £1,470, £1,460, £1,400, £1,390, £1,360 and £1,300. Eric Walker, Keady sold heifers with bull calves to £1,760, £1,750, £1,650, £1,490.

Heifers with heifer calves from same producer sold to £1,610, £1,530, £1,505 and £1,500. Castlederg producer £1,550 for second calver and heifer calf. and £1,250 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. R Wallace, Florencecourt £1,495 for second calver and bull calf. S Hil,l Carrickfergus £1,485 for 2011 Charolais cow and heifer calf. Colin Williamson, Portadown £1,430 and £1,300 for heifers and bull calves and £1,205 for heifer and heifer calf, R Busby, Ballygawley £1,400 for 2007 cow and heifer calf and £1,290 for second calver and heifer calf. Lots more outfits sold from £1,020 to £1,200 incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,200 and £1,150 for Castlederg producer £1,180 for a Pomeroy producer, £1,150 for a Donaghmore producer and £1,070 for Eric Davis, Lack.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller entry sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £510 for Limousin and £490 for Charolais to an Augher producer. Joe McCrystal, Ballygawley £490 for Limousin. Clogher producer £470 for Charolais. G Wallace, Florencecourt £470 twice for Charolais. T Donohoe, Derrylin £370 and £340 for Aberdeen Angus and £340 for Belgian Blue. R Hemphill, Castlederg £360 for Simmental. Lisbellaw producer £360 for Limousin. E Crawford, Stewartstown £350 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

M Donnelly, Seskinore £410 for Charolais. P Hughes, Dungannon £395 for Charolais. S Cassidy, Fintona £390 for Charolais. P Brannigan, Dungannon £355 for Charolais. P J Bell, Cookstown £245 for Aberdeen Angus. B McStravick, Aghagallon £340 for Charolais. Derrylin producer £335 and £330 for Limousins. Brookeborough producer £325 £315 and £310 for Simmentals.

REARED BULLS

C Monteith, Omagh £660 for Charolais, £565 for Aberdeen Angus and £565 for Hereford. P Brannigan, Dungannon £600 for Charolais. J McAleer, Rosslea £570 for Charolais. S P Greenan, Garrison £570 and £560 for Aberdeen Angus. F McElroy, Augher £560 for Limousin. J McCrystal, Ballygawley £560 for Limousin. R Purvis, Sterartstown £535 for Aberdeen Angus. D A Teague, Dromore £520 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £520 for Charolais and £510 for Limousin. M Grey, Killadeas £505 for Belgian Blue

REARED HEIFERS

M Grey, Killadeas £665, £650 and £490 for Belgian Blues. M Lennon, Augher £625 for Charolais. M L Nugent, Augher £535 for Charolais. R Purvis, Stewartstown £455 for Charolais. Aughnacloy producer £415 twice for Limousins. Augher producer £400 for Simmental. S P Greenan, £395 for Limousin. S Cassidy, Fintona £390 for Charolais.