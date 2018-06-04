Beef cows sell to a top of £1,713 at Clogher Mart

A very strong demand reported in all sections for an entry of 1,100 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart last week.

In the fatstock ring beef cows and cow heifers sold to a very firm demand with beef cows selling to a top of £1,713 for a 840kg Charolais to £204 selling to a top of £210 per 100kg for an 800kg Limousin at £1,680.

Cow heifers sold to a high of £230 per 100kg for a 750kg Charolais totalling £1,725 followed by a 500kg Simmental at £220 totalling £1,100.

Friesian cows topped £138 per 100kg for 710kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1,904 for a 1,120kg Limousin at £159 selling to a top of £179 per 100kg for a 1,020kg Blonde d’Aquitaine totalling £1,826.

Leading prices for beef cows and cow heifers: Clogher producer 750kg Ch. to £230 (£1,725), 800kg Limousin to £210 (£1,680) and a 770kg Charolais to £204 (£1,571), Omagh producer 500kg Simmental to £220. Newtownbutler producer 470kg Charolais to £216. Moira producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £216 and 550kg Limousin to £199. Armagh producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £206. Fintona producer 710kg Charolais to £204 (£1,448), Fintona producer 840kg Charolais to £204 (£1,713.60), Portadown producer 520kg Limousin to £199. Enniskillen producer 580kg Charolais to £198. Augher producer 640kg Charolais to £197. Fivemiletown producer 490kg Simmental to £197. Cooneen producer 580kg Limousin to £194 and 620kg Limousin to £194. Stewartstown producer 550kg Limousin to £194. Newtownbutler producer 640kg Charolais to £193. Augher producer 720kg Charolais to £192. Dungannon producer 530kg Limousin to £192.

Other quality lots sold from £162 to £190 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £132 to £158 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £138 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £128 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £92 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Cookstown producer 1,020kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £179 (£1,826), Dromara producer 1,020kg Limousin to £173 (£1,764), Armagh producer 1,120kg Limousin to £170 (£1,904), Stewartstown producer 1,050kg Simmental to £159 (£1,669.50), Keady producer 930kg Limousin to £157 (£1,460), Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £157, Armagh producer 860kg Aberdeen Angus to £160 (£1,376), Kinawley producer 920kg Charolais to £148. Portadown producer 890kg Charolais to £147. Keady producer 970kg Charolais to £146. Fermanagh producer 860kg Charolais to £145.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

640kg Charolais to £207. Dungannon producer 560kg Limousin to £205, 710kg Belgian Blue to £204, 590kg Limousin to £200, 620kg Limousin to £196, 610kg Limousin to £196, 600kg Limousin to £190, 670kg Limousin to £182 and 600kg Limousin to £176. Dungannon producer 840kg Charolais to £190 and 800kg Aberdeen Angus to £162. Lisnaskea producer 690kg Charolais to £180. Fintona producer 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. Friesians sold to £141 per 100kg for 550kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

650kg Belgian Blue to £224. 570kg Charolais to £215 600kg Limousin to £215. 580kg Limousin to £215. 640kg Limousin to £212. 630kg Charolais to £211. 830kg Limousin to £210. 840kg Charolais to £204. 930kg Charolais to £188. 840kg Friesians to £182. 560kg Hereford to £179. 640kg Fleckvieh to £174. 610kg Hereford to £172.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

610kg Charolais to £217. 500kg Charolais to £214. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £206. 670kg Limousin to £202. 660kg Limousin to £202. 580kg Hereford to £187. 650kg Limousin to £187. 600kg Charolais to £185. 570kg Hereford to £182. Friesians sold from £153 to £168 with Holstein selling to £152.

STORE BULLOCKS

A very sharp demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,635 for a 770kg Charolais (£212) and 690kg Limousin to £1,390 (£201) for N Black, Cookstown. K O Mallon, Dungannon 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,505 (£231.50), 670kg Charolais to £1,425, 630kg Limousin to £1,400 (£222) and 590kg Limousin to £1,320 (£224), Joe Keys, Clogher 730kg Charolais to £1,500. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,495 and 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,370. J Lendrum, Fivemiletown 730kg Charolais to £1,490, 660kg Charolais to £1,450 and 620kg Charolais to £1,325 (£223), P Turbitt, Ballygawley 770kg Limousin to £1,470, T D Willis, Dungannon 730kg Shorthorn to £1,465, 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,440 and 680kg Charolais to £1,370. B F McMahon, Fivemiletown 650kg Charolais to £1,370. William Sloan, Dungannon 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,320. M Nesbitt, Armagh 590kg Limousin to £1,315 (£223), J F Martin, Kinawley 650kg Belgian Blue to £1,300.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

A T Fiddis, Derrygonnelly 500kg Charolais to £1,160 (£232), R Watson, Augher 440kg Charolais to £1,100 (£250), 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055. A McDowell, Waringstown 490kg Limousin to £1,095, 480kg Simmental to £1,070, 490kg Hereford to £1,000, 460kg Limousin to £990, 460kg Hereford to £930 and 460kg Hereford to £905. C L Allen, Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1,090, 450kg Charolais to £1,070, 450kg Limousin to £1,050 and 440kg Limousin to £995. K O Mallon, Dungannon 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,075, B Gilroy, Lisnaskea 420kg Limousin to £1,060. Clogher producer 490kg Hereford to £1,035.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

R Watson, Augher 390kg Charolais to £1,060 (£272) and 370kg Charolais to £975 (£263), S J Loughlin, Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £980 330kg Limousin to £900 (£273) and 380kg Limousin to £895. E Cassidy, Tempo 350kg Limousin to £870 and 330kg Limousin to £760. P and P Fitzpatrick, Newtownbutler 330kg Hereford to £660. N Thornton, Bellanaleck 330kg Friesian to £500.

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,355 for a 580kg Charolais (£233) to a Dungannon producer. D Monaghan, Cookstown 570kg Limousin to £1,300 (£228), A McCrory, Pomeroy 590kg Limousin to £1,260 and 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100. M Nesbitt, Armagh 590kg Charolais to £1,200. M E McCormack, Aughnacloy 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,200 (£231), Keady producer 530kg Limousin to £1,190 (£224), P Girvan, Pomeroy 530kg Charolais to £1,190 (£224), A T Fiddis, Derrygonnelly 580kg Charolais to £1,180 and 550kg Charolais to £1,130. R Mitchell, Cookstown 550kg Limousin to £1,175 and 500kg Charolais to £1,130. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 560kg Limousin to £1,160 and 570kg Limousin to £1,130. D Kerr, Galbally 510kg Charolais to £1,125. R Watson, Augher 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,120 and 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,115. C L Allen, Ballygawley 540kg Limousin to £1,095. P McAleer, Pomeroy 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,090.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P McAleer, Pomeroy 480kg Limousin to £1,225 (£255) and 470kg Limousin to £1,095 (£233), R Mitchell, Cookstown 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,145. Omagh producer 480kg Limousin to £1,145 and 450kg Limousin to £1,060. D Kerr, Galbally 470kg Charolais to £1,125 (£239), A Coyle, Clogher 490kg Charolais to £1,120, 460kg Charolais to £1,020 and 450kg Charolais to £970. A McCrory, Pomeroy 490kg Limousin to £1,055 and 480kg Simmental to £1,040. A T Fiddis, Derrygonnelly 450kg Charolais to £1,055, N McAllister, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,050, 450kg Charolais to £975 and 460kg Limousin to £955. R Watson, Augher 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,040. Mark Bennett, Omagh 480kg Limousin to £1,015. C L Allen, Ballygawley 470kg Limousin to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

B Gilroy, Lisnaskea 380kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £940. D Monaghan, Cookstown 370kg Hereford to £895. G McCaffery, Derrylin 340kg Charolais to £895 (£263) and 400kg Charolais to £770. C Fee, Tempo 400kg Limousin to £855, 360kg Limousin to £710, 370kg Charolais to £700 and 320kg Limousin to £620. D McCaffery, Derrylin 340kg Charolais to £840 and 400kg Charolais to £805. Caroline Fee, Tempo 350kg Charolais to £815. P Donaghy, Galbally 350kg Limousin to £800, S J Loughlin, Cookstown 380kg Limousin to £800, 330kg Limousin to £675 and 330kg Limousin to £625. T Maguire, Derrylin 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £750. T Dillon, Beragh 340kg Limousin to £715, 320kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £650 and 340kg Limousin to £625.

WEANLINGS

A seasonal entry sold easily to a brisk demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1200 for a 530kg Ch. (£226) 510kg Lim. to £1120 (£219) 470kg Lim. to £1060 (£225) and 460kg Sim. to £945. B Connelly Trillick 470kg Ch. to £1140 (£242) Louise McCaughey Ballygawley 480kg Lim. to £1130 (£235) and 390kg Lim. to £940 (£241) D Kennedy Armagh 400kg Ch. to £1045 (£261) and 390kg Ch. to £1000 (£256) G Haughey Fintona 410kg Ch. to £1030 (£251) S McQuaide Ballinamallard 470kg Ch. to £1020 and 430kg Lim. to £935. J Kelly Trillick 470kg Ch. to £1000. J Donnelly Moy 420kg Ch. to £1000. J Beggan Rosslea 430kg Lim. to £980. S Kelly Carrickmore 410kg Lim. to £1070 and 440kg Ch. to £950. P McAloon & C Shevlin Rosslea 380kg Lim. to £945. Clogher Producer 380kg Lim. to £940.

WEANLING HEIFERS

S McQuaide, Ballinamallard 480kg Charolais to £1,020 (£212), J Johnston and D Lester, Armagh 420kg Limousin to £1,010 (£240), S Kelly, Carrickmore 340kg Charolais to £940 (£279), M E McCormack, Aughnacloy 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £905. John Kelly, Trillick 360kg Charolais to £880 (£244) and 360kg Charolais to £830. J Barkley, Middletown 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £860 (£239) and 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £840. J Callaghan, Fivemiletown 370kg Limousin to £830 and 370kg Limousin to £820. J Donnelly, Moy 370kg Charolais to £825 and 340kg Charolais to £790 (£232), P Prunty, Tempo 330kg Limousin to £820 (£248), M Boyle, Cooneen 410kg Limousin to £810 and 390kg Limousin to £800. Patrick Donnelly, Fintona 330kg Limousin to £800 (£242), R Lucy, Irvinestown 370kg Limousin to £800. Robin Giles, Beragh 330kg Charolais to £800 (£242) and 330kg Limousin to £790 (£239), Kesh producer 300kg Charolais to £790 (£263).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection on offer sold to a top of £1580 for a calved heifer from Winston Hogg, Fivemiletown, R Givan, Dungannon £1,580, £1,510 and £1,310 for calved heifers. J Oliver, Omagh £1,480 for calved heifer. W R Brush, Aughnacloy £1,160 and £1,120 for calved cows. Springers sold to £1,400 and £1,200 for David Herron, Coalisland, M/S R and E Johnston, Tempo £1,170. A selection of young maiden heifers sold to £500 for R Hagan, Dungannon and £500 x 3 £420 x 3 and £265 x 2 for Fleckvieh x Friesian bred maidens from J and A Robinson, Aughnacloy.

BREEDING BULLS

Eric Walker, Keady £1,910 for pedigree registered Limousin. J McDonagh, Brookeborough £1,580 for pedigree registered Charolais.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another full yard of suckler outfits last week again sold to a very strong demand with Eric Walker, Bto £1,800, heifer and bull calf to £1,670, heifer and bull calf to £1,580, second calver and bull calf to £1,550, second calver and bull calf to £1,530, third calver and bull calf to £1,500, third calver and bull calf to £1,435, third calver and bull calf to £1,400, heifer and bull calf to £1,400, second calver and bull calf to £1,400. Ed McCann, Fintona £1,820 for heifer and bull calf and £1,480 for heifer and heifer calf. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,625 for heifer and bull calf. Neil Wiggam, Fivemiletown £1,590 for 2012 cow and bull calf, £1,560 for third calver and bull calf, £1,505 for second calver and bull calf, £1,440 for second calver and bull calf and £1,280 for third calver and bull calf. P McDonagh, Tempo £1,520 for second calver and bull calf. B Teague, Largy £1,450 for second calver and bull calf and £1,450 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. R Hagan, Dungannon £1,420 for heifer and heifer calf, £1,390 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,300 for 2012 cow and bull calf. M Hawe, Dungannon £1,400 for 2012 cow and heifer calf, £1,235 for fourth calver and heifer calf and £1,180 for 2005 cow and heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £920 to £1,160. A selection of Limousin maiden heifers sold to £880 each. Special entry of 12 cows and calves at foot for Saturday, June 9th.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry this week sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £500 for a Limousin to an Augher producer. P Cassidy, Augher £495 for Charolais. B Donnelly, Beragh £495 for Limousin. I Eagleson, Aughnacloy £460 for Limousin. L Cooper, Castlederg £450 for Charolais. D Montague, Ballygawley £445 and £390 for Aberdeen Angus. Clogher producer £440 for Limousin. J McFarland, Omagh £350 for Limousin. D McCarroll, Eskra £350 for Simmental.

HEIFERS

D Montague Ballygawley £480 x 3 and £400 for Aberdeen Angus. P Brannigan, Dungannon £450 for Simmental. Clogher producer £380 for Charolais and £375 and £370 for Limousins. Ballygawley producer £325 twice for Herefords.

REARED BULLS

G McCaughey, Clogher £765 and £540 for Limousins and £700 for Simmental. P J Gilleece, Kinawley £700 for Hereford. R Wilson, Trillick £535 for Aberdeen Angus and £470 for Belgian Blue. William Wilson, Dungannon £530 for Limousin. C Goulding, Dromore £505 for Charolais and £460 for Shorthorn. P Slane, Carrickmore £500 for Charolais. S Eagleson, Aughnacloy £500 for Simmental. K Kelly, Trillick £465 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

G McCaughey, Clogher £700 for Belgian Blue. A O’Neill, Loughgall £605 for Charolais. P McConnell, Clogher £600 and £580 for Limousins. Augher producer £590 for Limousin. P J Gilleece, Kinawley £580 for Hereford. K Cullen, Armagh £540 for Limousin. R McKeown, Lisburn £460 for Limousin. G McGauley, Rosslea £455 for Simmental and £445 for Charolais. F Mullin, Dunmoyle £455 for Limousin.