Beef cows sell to a top price of £1,417 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,174 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart last week producing a strong demand in all sections.

Last week's headlines in the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top of £1,417 for a 750kg Limousin at £189 per 100kg while cow heifers sold to a top of £201 per 100kg for a 550kg Belgian Blue Friesian, beef cows sold to £1,077 for 810kg at £133 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £156 per 100kg for a 1,080kg Blonde d'Aquitaine totalling £1,684.80.

Fat steers overage sold to £166 for a 770kg Simmental for £1,278.20.

Fat steers underage sold to £214 for a 570kg Simmental for £1,219.80.

Fat heifers underage sold to £216 for a 520kg Limousin for £1,123.20.

In the store rings forward stores sold to £1,565 for a 830kg Limousin (£188.50) and sold to a top of £235 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais at £1,410.

Medium weights sold to £1,175 for a 450kg Charolais £261 per 100kg and a 470kg Charolais to £1,140 making £242.50 per 100kg.

Strong store heifers sold to £1,450 for a 710kg Charolais, £204 per 100kg and selling to a top of £242 per 100kg for a 520kg Limousin at £1,260.

Medium weights sold to £1,120 for a 470kg Charolais £238 per 100kg and selling to £242 per 100kg for a 450kg Charolais at £1,090.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,160 for a 510kg Charolais, £227 per 100kg and selling to a top of £289 per 100kg for a 360kg Belgian Blue at £1,040.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,070 for a 460kg Limousin £234 per 100kg and sold to £325 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais at £830.

In the dairy ring calved heifers sold to £2,000 and £1,800, suckler outfits sold to £1,500, incalf heifers sold to £1,485. Dropped calf bulls sold to £455 for a Charolais. Heifers sold to £330 for a Charolais. Reared bulls sold to £755 for a Charolais. Reared heifers sold to £500 for a Charolais.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Augher producer 550kg Belgian Blue to £201. Middletown producer 470kg Limousin to £197. Caledon producer 510kg Belgian Blue to £194. Fivemiletown producer 560kg Limousin to £193. Maguiresbridge producer 710kg Limousin to £191 (£1,356). Ballygawley producer 520kg Limousin to £191. Keady producer 670kg Belgian Blue to £190. Aughnacloy producer 480kg Charlais to £190. Omagh producer 590kg Limousin to £190. Plumbridge producer 750kg Limousin to £189 (£1,417), 760kg Limousin to £188 (£1,428.80) and 700kg Limousin to £184. Fivemiletown producer 560kg Simmental to £189. Keady producer 640kg Limousin to £188. Coa producer 690kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £188. Fintona producer 540kg Limousin to £188. Cookstown producer 600kg Limousin to £188 and 600kg Limousin to £186. Sixmilecross producer 740kg Limousin to £188. Newtownbutler producer 630kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £185.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £182 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £124 to £133 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: Keady producer 1,080kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £156. Newtownbutler producer 1,050kg Limousin to £152. Dromore producer 1,060kg Charolais to £149. Derrylin producer 870kg Charolais to £142. Pomeroy producer 920kg Shorthorn beef to £135. Newtownbutler producer 820kg Limousin to £104.

FAT STEERS (overage): 770kg Simmental to £166. 630kg Simmental to £166. 670kg Friesian to £151. 640kg Friesian to £148. 630kg Friesian to £148. 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £146. 620kg Friesian to £144. 1,050kg Charolais to £143.

FAT STEERS (underage): 570kg Simmental to £214. 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £210. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 470kg Charolais to £191. 800kg Charolais to £190. 520kg Charolais to £190. 640kg Belgian Blue to £189. 430kg Limousin to £188. 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. 410kg Limousin to £183. 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 630kg Saler to £183. 640kg Fleckvieh to £180. 710kg Belgian Blue to £177. 670kg Limousin to £175. 680kg Montbeliarde to £175. 760kg Belgian Blue to £175. 720kg Simmental to £173. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £166.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 520kg Limousin to £216. 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £193. 570kg Limousin to £188. 610kg Hereford to £183. 620kg Simmental to £175. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £170. 430kg Charolais to £167. 470kg Shorthorn to £160. 570kg Fleckvieh to £160. 590kg Swedish Red to £159. 470kg Hereford to £150. Friesians sold from £126 to £144 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS: A smaller entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with F Owens, Sixmilecross selling a 830kg Limousin to £1,565 (£188.50), K McManus, Fermanagh 730kg Charolais to £1,480 (£203) 720kg Charolais to £1,445 (£200), 700kg Charolais to £1,405, 710kg Charolais to £1,400, 720kg Charolais to £1,390 and 650kg Charolais to £1,340 (£206). Pomeroy producer 730kg Simmental to £1,470 (£201). P Agnew, Clogher 710kg Charolais to £1,440, 670kg Charolais to £1,430 (£213), 660kg Charolais to £1,365 (£207), 650kg Charolais to £1,340 (£206), 640kg Charolais to £1,330 (£208) and 660kg Charolais to £1,330. P J McWilliams, Seskinore 730kg Charolais to £1,440. F O'Kane, Trillick 700kg Charolais to £1,435 and 590kg Charolais to £1,360 (£230.50). C Kelly, Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £1,415 (£214). Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 600kg Charolais to £1,410 (£235).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Patrick Cassidy, Augher 450kg Charolais to £1,175 (£261), 490kg Charolais to £1,145 (£233), 470kg Charolais to £1,140 (£242.50), 470kg Charolais to £1,105 (£235), 500kg Charolais to £1,100 (£120), 440kg Charolais to £1,080 (£245), 450kg Charolais to £1,060 and 470kg Charolais to £1,030. P Loughran, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1,135 (£227). D Weir, Dungannon 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,120 (£243). P J McWilliams, Seskinore 480kg Charolais to £1,110 (£231). W J Adams, Aughnacloy 500kg Limousin to £1,105, 450kg Limousin to £1,070, 490kg Charolais to £1,065, 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,060 and 450kg Limousin to £1,050. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,100. M Kyle, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,100. J Gormley, Carrickmore 460kg Charolais to £1,085.

STORE HEIFERS (175): A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,450 for a 710kg Charolais (£204) and 700kg Charolais to £1,425 (£203.50) for J Todd, Portadown. J Gervis, Ballygawley 740kg Charolais to £1,420 (£192) and 690kg Charolais to £1,380 (£200). W S Hall, Magheraveely 640kg Charolais to £1,370 (£214), 600kg Charolais to £1,345 (£224), 650kg Charolais to £1,290, 600kg Charolais to £1,260 (£210) and 600kg Charolais to £1,250 x 2. J McSorley, Beragh 570kg Limousin to £1,335 (£234), 540kg Limousin to £1,270 (£235), 520kg Limousin to £1,260 (£242), 540kg Charolais to £1,260 (£233) and 570kg Limousin to £1,255 (£220). E Mullan, Aughnacloy 640kg Parthenais to £1,300. P McVeigh, Dungannon 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,295 (£212). Brookeborough producer 560kg Simmental to £1,250 (£223). P M Gilleese, Derrylin 600kg Charolais to £1,250. B Latimer, Trillick 620kg Charolais to £1,245.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: Dungannon producer 470kg Charolais to £1,120 (£238), 480kg Charolais to £1,090, 450kg Charolais to £1,090 (£242), 470kg Charolais to £1,065 and 450kg Charolais to £1,010. T Farrell, Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1,120 (£233). M McCaffery, Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1,105 (£221) and 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227). P McGinley, Eskra 490kg Charolais to £1,095 and 460kg Charolais to £1,060 (£230). P McDonagh, Tempo 490kg Charolais to £1,085. G Morrow, Fivemiletown 460kg Limousin to £1,085 (£236) and 470kg Limousin to £1,000. B Molloy, Pomeroy 490kg Charolais to £1,050. H Macauley, Ballyclare 500kg Charolais to £1,040. A Maguiness, Greysteel 490kg Simmental to £1,015. N Cooke, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1,000. E McBride, Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £990 (£230).

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J Keys, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £830, 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £805 (£223), 400kg Charolais to £800, 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £780, 350kg Charolais to £770 and 390kg Charolais to £740. M Mohan, Lisnaskea 360kg Saler to £800 (£222), 390kg Limousin to £730 and 370kg Limousin to £705. N Cooke, Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £760, 390kg Limousin to £730 and 340kg Charolais to £680. R J Keenan, Fivemiletown 360kg Limousin to £755.

WEANLINGS: A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,160 for a 510kg Charolais (£227), 500kg Charolais to £1,020, 390kg Charolais to £1,000 (£256) and 380kg Charolais to £965 (£254). I V Hawkes, Omagh 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,160 (£211). P Slane, Carrickmore 450kg Charolais to £1,140 (£253), 480kg Charolais to £1,100 (£229), 470kg Charolais to £1,100 (£234), 450kg Charolais to £1,080 (£240) and 420kg Charolais to £980 (£233). T McVitty, Newtownbutler 500kg Charolais to £1,050, 500kg Charolais to £1,015, 520kg Charolais to £1,000, and 490kg Charolais to £1000. P McConnell, Clogher 360kg Belgian Blue to £1,040 (£289) and 470kg Limousin to £980. J McCarragher, Tynan 470kg Limousin to £965. S McCall, Armagh 370kg Charolais to £960 (£259).

WEANLING HEIFERS: J Mc Carragher, Tynan 460kg Limousin to £1,070 (£234). P J and G M Collins, Lisnaskea 350kg Charolais to £910 (£260), 300kg Charolais to £775 (£258) and 330kg Charolais to £745. T Grew, Corranny 350kg Charolais to £875 (£250), 390kg Simmental to £750 and 360kg Charolais to £725. S McCall, Armagh 340kg Charolais to £850 (£250). P Casement, Downpatrick 270kg Charolais to £830 (£325) and 330kg Charolais to £730 (£221). P Cassidy, Derrylin 360kg Limousin to £800 (£222). J and J Livestock, Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £745 and 360kg Charolais to £740. Tempo producer 320kg Limousin to £745. E Nugent, Dungannon 300kg Charolais to £740 (£246), M A Garry, Omagh 310kg Limousin to £740 and 360kg Limousin to £740. B Rafferty, Pomeroy 330kg Limousin to £715.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A very strong demand in this section with Dungannon producer Roy Givan selling a calved heifer to make £2,000. Noel Jackson, Dromore £1,800 and £1,510 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £1,500 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A good entry this week sold to a top of £1,500 for a 2010 cow and heifer calf and £1,420 for a second calver and heifer calf from Martin Mohan, Lisnaskea. P T Hughes, Dungannon £1,390 for 2012 cow and bull calf and £1,215 for a 2012 cow and bull calf. Hugh Rutledge, Newtownbutler £1,300 for heifer and heifer calf. M/S R and D Hamilton, Drumquin £1,260 for 2011 cow and heifer calf and £1,150 for heifer and bull calf. M/S A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £1,145 for heifer and heifer calf and £1,100 for heifer and bull calf. Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,485 for Belgian Blue. £1,300 and £1,125 for Limousins to W H Harkness, Crumlin. £1,300 and £1,260 for Simmentals to K Stewart, Aughnacloy. A Joe Kelly, Fermanagh £1,180 twice £1,175, £1,150 and £1,120 for Limousin cross Shorthorn heifers. Pomeroy producer £1,000 for second calver Simmental. I Eagleson, Aughnacloy £1,000 for second calver Limousin.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A smaller entry sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £455 for a Charolais to a Fivemiletown producer. J Keys, Clogher £440 for Simmental. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick £430, £405, £345 and £315 for Charolais. G Johnston, Lisbellaw £340 for Hereford. D McKenna, Clogher £290 for Aberdeen Angus. O Mitchell, Eskra £285 and £270 for Belgian Blues. W R McCauley, Lisnaskea £285 for Simmental. E Coote, Ballygawley £275 for Simmental. C Forbes, Castlederg £270 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES: P E and Co McQuaid Trillick £330 and £280 for Charolais. J Keys, Clogher £300 for Fleckvieh. M/S E and T Beacom, Maguiresbridge £285 and £270 for Belgian Blues. Hugh Maguire, Cornafanogue £260 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: J P Maguire, Brookeborough £755 and £665 for Charolais. H B and R Cuddy, Dungannon £550, £470, £455, £450 and £410 for Aus. D R Wilson, Magheraveely £550 twice and £485 for Herefords. J Keys, Clogher £530 for Simmental. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £455 for Limousin. R Wallace, Moneymore £450 for Charolais. Clogher producer £440 for Limousin. N Curry, Keady £390 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS: C Cooke, Eglinton £500 for Charolais and £430 for Aberdeen Angus. M McGirr, Fivemiletown £450, £410 and £360 for Limousins. Clogher producer £440 for Limousin £405 for Aberdeen Angus. Nigel Espie, Cookstown £395 for Charolais. R Wallace, Moneymore £380 and £350 for Limousin. W J Patterson, Omagh £360 for Belgian Blue. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick £350 and £330 for Charolais. G Johnston, Lisbellaw £310 for Hereford. J Donnelly, Trillick £305 for Belgian Blue.