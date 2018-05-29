Beef cows sell to a top price of £1,840 at Clogher Mart

A very strong demand for 1,100 cattle presented for sale at Clogher Mart returning top prices for quality stock in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to a top of £1,840 for a 920kg Charolais at £200 followed by £1,635 for a 790kg Charolais at £207 and £1,630 for 780kg Limousin at £209.

Cow heifers topped £217 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin at £1,410 and reaching £1,548 for a 720kg Simmental at £215.

Leading prices for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Cookstown producer 650kg Limousin to £217 (£1,410), Sixmilecross producer 700kg Limousin to £215 (£1,505), Rosslea producer 480kg Simmental to £215 (£1,032), Clogher producer 720kg Simmental to £215 (£1,548), 690kg Limousin to £213 (£1,470) and 790kg Charolais to £207 (£1,635), Clogher producer 760kg Charolais to £213 (£1,619), 780kg Limousin to £209 (£1,630) and 720kg Limousin to £205 (£1,476), Dungannon producer 620kg Limousin to £213 (£1,320), Dungannon producer 590kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £212 (£1,251), Moneymore producer 530kg Limousin to £207 (£1,097), Augher producer 610kg Limousin to £206. Middletown producer 600kg Limousin to £205. Crumlin producer 570kg Limousin to £204 and 640kg Limousin to £199. Fivemiletown producer 530kg Charolais to £202. Fivemiletown producer 620kg Limousin to £200. Augher producer 920kg Charolais to £200 (£1,840), Keady producer 830kg Limousin to £200 (£1,660).

Other quality lots sold from £162 to £194 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £125 to £156 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £130 to £138 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £100 to £128 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £68 to £94 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

1,010kg Charolais to £166 (£1,676), 870kg Charolais to £154. 860kg Limousin to £153. 1,010kg Charolais to £151 (£1,525), 880kg Charolais to £143. 900kg Simmental to £140. 680kg Limousin to £130.

FAT STEERS OVER/AGE

520kg Parthenais to £208. 630kg Charolais to £204. 590kg Limousin to £200. 670kg Simmental to £194. 560kg Charolais to £192. 550kg Limousin to £185. 630kg Limousin to £180. 650kg Friesian to £166. 630kg Friesian to £166. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £165. 590kg Hereford to £152. 640kg Shorthorn dairy to £145. 520kg Holstein to £136. 480kg Jersey to £130.

FAT STEERS UNDER/AGE

530kg Limousin to £213. 770kg Hereford to £193. 450kg Charolais to £190. 730kg Limousin to £188. 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 620kg Simmental to £181. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 580kg Friesian to £164. 670kg Hereford to £155.

FAT HEIFERS UNDER/AGE

440kg Limousin to £216. 430kg Charolais to £202. 410kg Limousin to £200. 470kg Limousin to £198. 440kg Charolais to £195. 550kg Hereford to £194. 630kg Hereford to £192. 560kg Hereford to £190. 770kg Limousin to £190. 720kg Limousin to £190. 530kg Hereford to £186. 460kg Limousin to £178. 490kg Charolais to £175.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,425 for a 660kg Limousin (£216) and selling to a top of £232 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais at £1,255.

Leading prices: Armagh producer 660kg Limousin to £1,425 (£216), Fivemiletown producer 680kg Charolais to £1,410 (£207), J Donnelly, Augher 670kg Shorthorn to £1,395 (£208), 670kg Shorthorn to £1,320 and 700kg Shorthorn to £1,290. K Walker, Portadown 650kg Charolais to £1,380 (£212), 620kg Charolais to £1,315, 600kg Limousin to £1,315 (£219), 580kg Limousin to £1,260 (£217), 580kg Charolais to £1,255 (£216), 650kg Charolais to £1,250 and 600kg Belgian Blue to £1,240. B Cairns, Dromara 590kg Charolais to £1,275 (£216), E McWilliams, seskinore 540kg Charolais to £1,255 (£232), Fintona producer 540kg Limousin to £1,245 (£230), Claudy producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £1,240 and 590kg Charolais to £1,230.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

P and S O’Neill, Coalisland 500kg Simmental to £1,195 (£239), 490kg Limousin to £1,150 (£234) and 420kg Limousin to £950 (£226), P J McWilliams, Seskinore 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,155 (£240) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,135 (£247), R E McCrea, Fivemiletown 490kg Limousin to £1,130, 440kg Limousin to £1,100 (£250) and 410kg Limousin to £960. I Jordan, Dundrod 420kg Charolais to £1,100 (£262), K Girvan, Pomeroy 480kg Limousin to £1,100. B Doherty, Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1,060. J Menary, Ballygawley 420kg Charolais to £1,060 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. B Blakley, Newtownbutler 490kg Hereford to £1,020. M Marlow, Omagh 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,015. J B Conroy, Altamuskin 430kg Limousin to £1,005. D Murphy, Rosslea 490kg Simmental to £995.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

W G Hoey, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £940 (£254), 400kg Charolais to £930 (£232), 350kg Charolais to £850 and 350kg Charolais to £845. Ballygawley producer 350kg Limousin to £900 (£257), 300kg Aberdeen Angus to £690. L Donnelly, Trillick 330kg Charolais to £800.

STORE HEIFERS

A good turnout this week sold easily to a brisk demand with forward lots selling to £1,470 for a 690kg Simmental (£213) and reaching £233 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais at £1,335.

Leading prices: M Largey, Armagh 690kg Simmental to £1,470 (£213) and 570kg Simmental to £1,115 (£195), H McClure, Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £1,425 (£209) and 630kg Belgian Blue to £1,100. M Bloomer, Tynan 670kg Charolais to £1,395. Colin Blommer, Dungannon 580kg Charolais to £1,350 (£233) and 540kg Charolais to £1,180 (£218), R Martin, Portadown 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,350 (£225), Armagh producer 580kg Limousin to £1,335 (£230), 580kg Simmental to £1,215 and 580kg Charolais to £1,195. J A Johnston, Magheraveely 540kg Limousin to £1,185 (£219) and 540kg Charolais to £1,135. C Keys, Fivemiletown 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,165. E A Graham, Tynan 540kg Belgian Blue to £1,150. L McCutcheon, Clabby 570kg Charolais to £1,140, 570kg Charolais to £1,100 and 620kg Charolais to £1,100. George Black, Ballygawley 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,110.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

M McCaughey, Aughnacloy 490kg Charolais to £1,190 (£243) and 490kg Charolais to £1,130. M Loughran, Cookstown 460kg Limousin to £1,140 (£248), Newtownbutler producer 490kg Charolais to £1,130, 500kg Limousin to £1,085, 480kg Charolais to £1,060, 490kg Charolais to £1,055, 490kg Charolais to £1,020 and 460kg Charolais to £980. J A Johnston, Magheraveely 490kg Limousin to £1,055. I Jordan, Dundrod 490kg Saler to £1,020. C Keys, Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1,000 and 490kg Charolais to £990. R Gormley, Sixmilecross 490kg Charolais to £995. G Boles, Maguiresbridge 470kg Belgian Blue to £995. Colin Bloomer, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £995. E McWilliams, 480kg Charalois to £980. B Clarke, Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

P J Mullarkey, Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £1,000 (£250), J Martin, Maguiresbridge 360kg Charolais to £900 (£250), 340kg Charolais to £890 (£262), 390kg Charolais to £880, 380kg Limousin to £880, 330kg Charolais to £875 (£265), Thompson, Dromore 350kg Hereford to £760. P Mohan, Fivemiletown 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £740. B Clarke, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £730. C McGarvey, Moneymore 230kg Belgian Blue to £630 (£274), 280kg Charolais to £615, 280kg Charolais to £610, 320kg Charolais to £600, 260kg Charolais to £600 and 250kg Belgian Blue to £575.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand this week with steers and bulls selling to £1,130 for a 510kg Simmental £221 per 100kg and selling to a top of £317 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais selling to £1,080.

Leading prices: C Fee, Tempo 510kg Simmental to £1,130 (£221), 420kg Charolais to £900 and 290kg Limousin to £880. B McConnell, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1,110 (£241), Mark Beacom, Ederney 340kg Charolais to £1,080 (£317), P McCrory, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £1,050 (£262), G Cadden, Lisnaskea 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,020 (£255) and 430kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £970. Kesh producer 360kg Limousin to £990 (£275), 370kg Limousin to £980 (£265) and 380kg Limousin to £965. F G Flynn, Fivemiletown 380kg Limousin to £985, M G Maguire, Derrylin 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £920. F and M Flynn, Rosslea 380kg Limousin to £910. A C Moane, Cooneen 350kg Limousin to £900 (£257), G Goodwin, Dungannon 400kg Limousin to £900 and 350kg Limousin to £895. B McCullagh, Greencastle 310kg Limousin to £900

WEANLING HEIFERS

J McGovern, Letterbreen 370kg Charolais to £895 (£242), 350kg Charolais to £850 and 320kg Charolais to £770. G Goodwin, Dungannon 390kg Limousin to £855 and 400kg Limousin to £820. A C Moane, Cooneen 350kg Limousin to £830. J McElroy, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £825, 320kg Charolais to £740 and 360kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £740. Kesh producer 290kg Limousin to £805 (£277) 290kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £800 (£276), 310kg Charolais to £780, 300kg Charolais to £770 and 340kg Charolais to £750. B McConnell, Clogher 370kg Simmental to £785. Mark Beacom, Ederney 330kg Charolais to £780 and 320kg Limousin to £765. J Quinn, Dungannon 360kg Belgian Blue to £765. S McDonald, Carrickmore 410kg Charolais to £760. R G Maguire, Dromore 320kg Charolais to £745.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with Des Capper, Portadown sold a calved cow to make £1,630 with a second calver to £1,150. Ballygawley producer £1,450 and £1,300 for calved heifers. Fivemiletown producer £1,400 for third calver. C Anderson, Dungannon £1,370 and £1,300 for calved heifers. F McBennett, Ballybay £1360 for calved second calver. F Dunne, Maguiresbridge £1,300 for calved Ayrshire heifer, I Dallas, Stewartstown £1,470 and £1,320 for springing heifers.

BREEDING BULLS

S Kerr, Carrickmore £2,000 for pedigree registered Charolais. G Devenney, Dromore £1,500 for pedigree registered Limouisn.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A full yard this week again sold to a brisk demand with Eric Walker, Keady selling heifers with bull calves to £1,710, £1,705 and £1,600. Also heifers with heifer calves to £1,390 and £1,240. G Robinson, Fintona £1,705, £1,500 and £1,490 for heifers with bull calves £1,570 for heifer and heifer calf. F G Flynn, Cooneen £1,345 for 2007 cow and bull calf and £1,345 for heifer and bull calf. D I Hoey, Maguiresbridge £1,490 for heifer and bull calf. P Hackett, Augher £1,480 for 2012 cow and bull calf. F and M Flynn, Rosslea £1,460 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. Castlederg producer £1,415 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £1,020, incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,200 and £1,160.

Special entry Saturday, June 2nd of 10 cows with strong calves at foot and scanned back incalf again.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A smaller turnout this week sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £450 for a Limousin to J Carrothers, Fivemiletown. Lisbellaw producer £400 for Charolais. F O’Neill, Ballygawley £400 for Charolais. J Brownlee, Culkey £375 for Charolais. William Wilson Dungannon £350 for Shorthorn. P Kellagher, Fivemiletown £345 for Limousin. George Johnston, Lisbellaw £340 for Limousin. M Breen, Tempo £330 for Belgian Blue. B McCullagh, Greencastle £310 for Charolais. R Lunny, Derrylin £305 twice for Herefords. T Park, Newtownhamilton £300 for Montbeliarde.

HEIFERS

J Brownlee, Culkey £425 for Charolais. Trillick producer £405, £395 and £390 for Charolais. A Irwin, Fivemiletown £370 for Charolais. William Wilson, Dungannon £340 for Charolais. Augher producer £330 and £320 for Limousins. Dungannon producer £320 and £315 for Limousins. M Rafferty, Cappagh £320 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

F O’Neill, Ballygawley £715 for Charolais. M O’Neill, Ballygawley £630 for Limousin. P Hackett, Augher £530 for Hereford. W S Little, Lisbellaw £520 for Aberdeen Angus. E Crawford, Stewartstown £510 for Charolais. P Brannigan, Dungannon £500 for Limousin. P Bellew, Keady £480 for Simmental. A Teague, Dromore £480 for Charolais. William Wilson, Dungannon £460 for Limousin.

REARED HEIFERS

F O’Neill, Ballygawley £675, £670, £640, £610 and £520 for Charolais. J Brownlee, Culkey £435 and £425 for Charolais. W S Little, Lisbellaw £380 for Hereford. A Teague, Dromore £380 for Charolais. J Leitch, Castlederg £335 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.