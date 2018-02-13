Beef cows sell to top price of £1,575.20 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,204 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart last week continued to sell to a strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring cow heifers sold to £1,337 for a 700kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £191 per 100kg and sold to a top of £214 per 100kg for a 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine at £214 per 100kg.

Beef cows sold to a top of £1,575.20 for a 880kg Charolais at £179 per 100kg and selling to a top of £189 per 100kg for a 800kg Belgian Blue.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING: Armagh producer 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £214. Fivemiletown producer 460kg Limousin to £206. Omagh producer 480kg Belgian Blue to £206. Keady producer 600kg Charolais to £197. Beragh producer 700kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £189 and 810kg Charolais to £178. Omagh producer 750kg Limousin to £191 (£1,432.50) and 800kg Limousin to £180 (£1,440), Beragh producer 800kg Belgian Blue to £189 (£1,512), Omagh producer 590kg Limousin to £189. Fivemiletown producer 520kg Charolais to £187. Fintona producer 630kg Simmental to £186 and 770kg Limousin to £172. Pomeroy producer 680kg Charolais to £183. Loughgall producer 780kg Limousin to £182. Armagh producer 550kg Charolais to £182. Ballygawley producer 570kg Limousin to £180. Lisbellaw producer 880kg Charolais to £179 (£1,575.20), Augher producer 640kg Limousin to £179. Dungannon producer 610kg Limousin to £178. Cookstown producer 730kg Limousin to £175 and 690kg Limousin to £172.

Other quality lots sold from £138 to £170 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to £135 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £130 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £111 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £58 to £79 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

750kg Belgian Blue to £160. 680kg Charolais to £154. 950kg Charolais to £151. 770kg Limousin to £143.1,050kg Charolais to £142. 970kg Aberdeen Angus to £136. 1,040kg Hereford to £132. 960kg Charolais to £123. 1,000kg Holstein to £120.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

610kg Simmental to £186. 580kg Charolais to £160. 450kg Charolais to £159. 690kg Friesian to £147. 510kg Holstein to £144. 570kg Friesian to £144. 570kg Friesian to £130. 650kg Friesian to £130. 600kg Friesian to £130.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

570kg Charolais to £202. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £197. 570kg Limousin to £197. 630kg Limousin to £197. 590kg Limousin to £197. 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £197. 660kg Limousin to £191. 560kg Limousin to £191. 540kg Limousin to £191. 570kg Limousin to £191. 590kg Limousin to £187. 640kg Fleckvieh to £183. 610kg Fleckvieh to £183. 560kg Simmental to £182. 580kg Shorthorn beef to £178.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

470kg Limousin to £223. 460kg Limousin to £222. 640kg Limousin to £210. 460kg Limousin to £207. 660kg Charolais to £191. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. 750kg Hereford to £164. 550kg Hereford to £156. 490kg Holstein to £142.

STORE BULLOCKS

A good entry this week again sold to a firm demand with forward lots selling to £1,495 for a 760kg Simmental (£197) to P Macari, Armagh. K Walker, Annaghmore sold 750kg Charolais to £1,475, 700kg Limousin to £1,465, 770kg Simmental to £1,360, 670kg Limousin to £1,330 and 720kg Limousin to £1,310. F O'Kane, Trillick sold a 660kg Charolais to £1,395 (£211), 610kg Charolais to £1,340 (£219) and 600kg Charolais to £1,310 (£218). F Fox, Omagh 630kg Limousin to £1,380 (£219), 620kg Limousin to £1,340 (£216) and 630kg Limousin to £1,300. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,365. 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,355 and 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,345. B McNamee, Eskra 620kg Limousin to £1,360 (£219) and 610kg Limousin to £1,355 (£222). E Connelly, Castlederg 640kg Limousin to £1,360. G W Allen, Portadown 640kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,335 and 660kg Limousin to £1,320.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

P M Gilleese, Derrylin 490kg Charolais to £1,095 (£223), C McAnespie, Omagh 480kg Limousin to £1,090, 500kg Limousin to £1,080. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1,090 (£232) and 480kg Charolais to £1,000. M Kyle, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,070. F Fox, Omagh 490kg Lim. to £1,070. R G Cummings, Killylea 480kg Limousin to £1,055, 470kg Limousin to £1,030. P J Hughes, Keady 450kg Limousin to £1,020 (£226), B Carey, Rosslea 480kg Charolais to £1,015 and 440kg Simmental to £1,000. P Maguire, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £995. N Weir, Loughgall 450kg Belgian Blue to £950. E Connelly, Castlederg 450kg Limousin to £930. E A Morrison, Maguiresbridge 420kg Belgian Blue to £925. Derrylin producer 470kg Charolais to £900.

STORE HEIFERS

A large entry this week sold easily to a very keen demand with strong stores selling to £1,390 for a 690kg Belgian Blue (£201) to a Dungannon producer. M Magee, Eskra 630kg Limousin to £1,375 (£218-50) and 630kg Charolais to £1,235. I Liggett, Minterburn 660kg Limousin to £1,335. P J McCarney, Fintona 580kg Limousin to £1,285 (£221.50), M and N O'Connor, Augher 580Kg Charolais to £1,280 (£221), P Loughran, Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1,260. M McKeown, Augher 650kg Belgian Blue to £1,260. E M Whittaker, Derrygonnelly 600kg Charolais to £1,240 and 610kg Charolais to £1,215. T Dillon, Beragh 580kg Charolais to £1,215. R Martin, Portadown 610kg Charolais to £1,215, 600kg Simmental to £1,195, 610kg Charolais to £1,195 and 550kg Limousin to £1,175. D D and E McElroy, Clogher 550kg Charolais to £1,195. Corranny producer 540kg Limousin to £1,175.

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M Kyle, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1,100 (£229), Corranny producer 470kg Charolais to £1,100 (£234), 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,035, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000 and 490kg Limousin to £990. S and C Monaghan, Cookstown 480kg Limousin to £1,090, 480kg Limousin to £1,055, 450kg Limousin to £1,000 and 460kg Limousin to £960. I Whiteman, Fermanagh 480kg Limousin to £1,075. D McManus, Roscor PO 480kg Charolais to £1,060. B Carey, Rosslea 500kg Charolais to £1,055. P Loughran, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,050. T W Livingstone, Tynan 480kg Limousin to £1,030 and 470kg Limousin to £970. P McManus, Brookeborough 430kg Charolais to £1,030 (£239.50).

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

F Owens, Sixmilecross 400kg Limousin to £900 (£225), 370kg Limousin to £900 (£243) and 390kg Limousin to £895. Corranny producer 400kg Charolais to £895. B McSorley, Coa. 390kg Limousin to £845, 400kg Charolais to £810 and 390kg Charolais to £800. J B Conroy, Altamuskin 370kg Simmental to £800, 350kg Simmental to £765, 320kg Limousin to £655 and 310kg Simmental to £640. P McNabb, Omagh 360kg Charolais to £760. C McCarney, Seskinore 360kg Belgian Blue to £650.

WEANLINGS

A brisk demand this week again with steers and bulls selling to £1,095 for a 470kg Charolais (£233) and 430kg Limousin to £1,000. G A Donnelly, Seskinore 460kg Charolais to £1,090 and 450kg Charolais to £1,070. T J Aiken, Kesh 490kg Limousin to £1,090, 460kg Limousin to £1,075, 490kg Limousin to £1,000, 470kg Limousin to £1,000, 480kg Limousin to £990, 420kg Limousin to £970 and 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £930. Roly Domer, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1,075. T Singleton, Ballygawley 440kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,035. L R Johnston, Maguiresbridge 400kg Charolais to £1,015. Joe Donaghy, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1,000. D Mullin, Keady 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,000. C McBarron, Mackin 450kg Limousin to £980. P Campbell, Brookeborough 410kg Limousin to £970. Darren McKenna, Clogher 400kg Limousin to £940. J McKeever, Armagh 390kg Limousin to £925.

WEANLING HEIFERS

J P Maguire, Brookeborough 430kg Charolais to £955 and 430kg Charolais to £875. I Domer, Clogher 340kg Charolais to £870. Roly Domer, Clogher 270kg Charolais to £860 (£318.50), J Armstrong, Maguiresbridge 360kg Charolais to £840. J Maguire, Rosslea 380kg Charolais to £825. Kesh producer 290kg Charolais to £800, 320kg Charolais to £730. A Ellison, Fivemiletown 320kg Charolais to £790. S McCaffery, Tempo 370kg Limousin to £760. R J Barnes, Cookstown 340kg Limousin to £755. Darren McKenna, Clogher 270kg Charolais to £750. A Collen, Armagh 370kg Charolais to £725. P Lavery, Coagh 330kg Limousin to £720. S Goodwin, Coonian 350kg Charolais to £715 and 310kg Charolais to £705. T Smyth, Dromore 320kg Charolais to £705.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Benburb producer selling a calved heifer to make £1,880 and another calved heifer to £1,700. Dungannon producer £1,650 for calved heifer. Newmills producer £1,600 for calved heifer. W Bloomer, Dungannon £1,580 and £1,340 for calved cows. Stewartstown producer £1,510, £1,500 and £1,450 for calved heifers. A Foster, Mackin £1,300 for calved heifer. Omagh producer £1,220 for calved cow. Others sold from £1,080. Springers sold to £1,035. A selection of maiden heifers sold from £450 to £500.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A large turnout this week sold to a very keen demand with K J Lynch, Castlederg selling a second calver with bull calf to £1,645 and a second calver and heifer calf to £1,350. Joe Breen, Craigavon £1,500 for second calver and bull calf and £1,404 for second calver and heifer calf. A R Willis, Derrylin £1,240 for 2012 cow and bull calf and £1,175 for 07 cow and heifer calf. E Kelly, Augher £1,185 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. M/S A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £1,100 for heifer and heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £980. A large entry of springing heifers sold to £1,550 and £1,410 for P Donnelly, Ballygawley. R McDermot, Omagh £1,490, £1,355, £1,330, £1,310, £1,300 and £1,190. H McClure, Fivemiletown £1,440 and £1,150. J Redmond, Loughgall £1,435, £1,260, £1,195 and £1,060. Lots of others sold from £810 to £1,140.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another good entry sold to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £390 for a Charolais. to P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick. Lisbellaw producer £325 for Aberdeen Angus. R Dane, Lisbellaw £320 for Charolais. T Patrick, Newtownstewart £310 for Belgian Blue. J McCarron, Omagh £305 for Aberdeen Angus. A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £300 and £275 for Fleckviehs. M/S E and A Thompson, Tempo £295 for Hereford and £275 and £270 for Belgian Blues. A Latimer, Derrylin £290 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

K J Finlay, Magheraveely £340 for Charolais. K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw £290 for Belgian Blue. A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £285 for Hereford. M Rafferty, Dungannon £270 for Aberdeen Angus. G R A Lawder, Trillick £260 for Belgian Blue.

REARED BULLS

S Armstrong, Enniskillen £635 for Charolais. T Logan, Clogher £545 for Aberdeen Angus. J Milligan, Ederney £505 for Simmental. N Smyth, Ballymena £485 for Fleckvieh. D Edwards Jnr, Trillick £440 for Simmental. M Howe, Enniskillen £435 for Aberdeen Angus. M/S A and N Johnston, Newtownbutler £430 for Fleckvieh.

REARED HEIFERS

D Montague, Ballygawley £585 for Simmental. T Logan, Clogher £505 and £480 for Aberdeen Angus. L Wilson, Magheraveely £490 for Hereford. F Owens, Sixmilecross £480 for Limousin. D R Wilson, Magheraveely £420 and £405 x 3 for Herefords. D Feeney, Eglinton £365 for Aberdeen Angus.