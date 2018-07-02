Beef cows sold to £1,552.10 at Clogher Mart

800 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart last week continued to sell to a strong demand especially for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,552.10 for a 830kg Charolais at £187 per 100kg followed by a top price of £191 per 100kg for a 780kg Limousin totalling £1,489.80.

Cow heifers sold to £1,423.50 for a 650kg Limousin at £219 and selling to a top of £228 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin totalling £1,254.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £129 per 100kg with fat bulls selling to £164 per 100kg for a 830kg Lim.

Leading prices for beef and cow heifers as follows:

Cooneen producer 550kg Limousin to £228 (£1,254), Castlederg producer 650kg Limousin to £219 (£1,423.50), Tempo producer 640kg Limousin to £216. Fivemiletown producer 630kg Limousin to £206. Castlederg producer 500kg Limousin to £199. Augher producer 560kg Charolais to £191. Castlederg producer 780kg Limousin to £191 (£1,489.80) and 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £185 (£1,424.50), Magheraveely producer 830kg Charolais to £187 (£1,552.10), Fivemiletown producer 760kg Charolais to £186 (£1,413.60), Augher producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. Augher producer 710kg Limousin to £184. Fivemiletown producer 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £182 and 560kg Charolais to £176. Kilready producer 740kg Limousin to £181. Dungannon producer 550kg Hereford to £180 and 610kg Limousin to £180. Aughnacloy producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £180. Omagh producer 450kg Charolais to £176. Lisnaskea producer 720kg Charolais to £175.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £172 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £118 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £122 to £129 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £114 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £54 to £78 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Aughnacloy producer 830kg Limousin to £164 (£1,361.20), Omagh producer 810kg Simmental to £138 (£1,117.80) and Newtownbutler producer 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £136 (£897.60).

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

590kg Charolais to £189. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 540kg Charolais to £179. 590kg Hereford to £176. 820kg Limousin to £155. 630kg Charolais to £152. 580kg Ayrshire to £140. 450kg Friesian to £137. 510kg Ayrshire to £133. 530kg Ayrshire to £133.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

520kg Simmental to £213. 590kg Charolais to £209. 700kg Charolais to £204. 490kg Limousin to £204. 650kg Simmental to £202. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £196. 760kg Hereford to £195. 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £194. 590kg Charolais to £193. 710kg Charolais to £190. 720kg Simmental to £188. Friesians sold to £128 per 100kg Ayrshires sold to £128 per 100kg Holstein to £128 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

590kg Parthenais to £230. 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £230. 570kg Limousin to £221. 410kg Limousin to £205. 620kg Simmental to £195. 530kg Simmental to £194. 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £184. 390kg Charolais to £180. 460kg Hereford to £168. 550kg Friesian to £151. 610kg Holsteinn to £141. 540kg Holstein to £132.

STORE BULLOCKS (124)

A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,500 for a 680kg Aberdeen Angus £220) and 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,435 (£217) for Keith Caldwell, Fivemiletown, Magheraveely producer 690kg Charolais to £1,400, 700kg Charolais to £1,400 and 680kg Charolais to £1,350. R Robinson, Portadown 720kg Charolais to £1,400, 680kg Charolais to £1,370, 640kg Charolais to £1,355, 650kg Charolais to £1,355, 670kg Charolais to £1,345, 650kg Charolais to £1,300 and 590kg Charolais to £1,225. R Sands, Newry 720kg Charolais to £1,370, 700kg Charolais to £1,350 and 630kg Limousin to £1,330. A Sharkey, Aughnacloy 620kg Charolais to £1,355. G Steen, Dungannon 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,270. B McWilliams, Seskinore 640kg Simmental to £1,255. J Lavery, Aghalee 610kg Charolais to £1,215 and 600kg Limousin to £1,200.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG

A Lynch, Ballygawley 480kg Limousin to £1,070 (£223), 450kg Limousin to £1,030, G Steen, Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1,055, 480kg Limousin to £1,040 and 440kg Limousin to £1,000. Armagh producer 450kg Charolais to £1,000 and 480kg Limousin to £995. J Lynch, Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £1,000 and 440kg Limousin to £995. K Lynch, Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £985 and 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, P Colgan, Omagh 450kg Limousin to £980. G Mulrine, Augher 500kg Charolais to £960. M McAnenley, Ballygawley 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Downpatrick producer 470kg Simmental to £945 and 460kg Limousin to £885. A Beggan, Rosslea 450kg Hereford to £925.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

K Lynch, Rosslea 390kg Charolais to £900 and 350kg Charolais to £840. B Quinn, Dungannon 320kg Simmental to £660. M/S B and O Tierney, Lisnaskea sold a selection of Friesians from £400 to £545, J Mulligan, Newtownbutler 320kg Friesian to £475.

STORE HEIFERS

Strong demand in this section with E P Robinson, Fivemiletown selling a 600kg Limousin to £1,300 (£216), 580kg Limousin to £1,155 and 580kg Charolais to £1,145. E Connelly, Monaghan 560kg Limousin to £1,250 (£223), 590kg Charolais to £1,250, 550kg Charolais to £1,150, 550kg Limousin to £1,120 and 560kg Simmental to £1,115. J Austin, Craigavon 620kg Charolais to £1,235, 540kg Charolais to £1,165, 580kg Charolais to £1,150, 550kg Charolais to £1,100 and 510kg Limousin to £1,080. M Beattie, Fivemiletown 570kg Charolais to £1,235 and 560kg Charolais to £1,220. Geo McIvor, Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £1,145, 600kg Charolais to £1,140, and 580kg Charolais to £1,125. M Marlow, Omagh 510kg Charolais to £1,130. J F Doran, Pomeroy 510kg Charolais to £1,125.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

M Marlow, Omagh 500kg Charolais to £1,135 (£227) and 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £925. J Austin, Craigavon 500kg Charolais to £1,070, 500kg Charolais to £1,000 and 480kg Charolais to £990. Coalisland producer 480kg Limousin to £945 and 420kg Belgian Blue to £840. Geo McIvor, Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £900. R Menary, Ballygawley 460kg Charolais to £855 and 420kg Limousin to £800. C Monteith, Omagh 430kg Simmental to £810. B Quinn, Dungannon 440kg Hereford to £755, 420kg Simmental to £720. R Hemphill, Castlederg 410kg Limousin to £745.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Coalisland producer 380kg Belgian Blue to £825. D Nelson, Dungannon 370kg Limousin to £805, 360kg Limousin to £750, 380kg Stabiliser to £750, 350kg Charolais to £730.

WEANLINGS

A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,100 for a 400kg (£275) to M Gallagher, Omagh. Downpatrick producer 400kg Charolais to £1,080 (£270). E Armstrong, Lisbellaw 440kg Limousin to £1,000, 500kg Limousin to £970, 430kg Limousin to £965 and 470kg Limousin to £960. R J Farrell, Dromore 430kg Charolais to £980, 400kg Charolais to £870 and 470kg Limousin to £865. M/S K and A Veitch, Lisbellaw 340kg Limousin to £970 (£285). Lack producer 380kg Limousin to £950. J J Callaghan, Rosslea 350kg Limousin to £925 (£264) 360kg Limousin to £925 (£257) 330kg Limousin to £920 (£279), 340kg Limousin to £910 (£267), 320kg Limousin to £895 (£279) and 340kg Limouisn to £875 (£257). M O’Kane, Cookstown 430kg Limousin to £890. M Donnelly, Loughgall 420kg Charolais to £870. M/S M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 310kg Charolais to £860 (£277).

WEANLING HEIFERS

J Donnelly, Loughgall 450kg Charolais to £960 (£213) and 370kg Limousin to £700. Kesh producer 400kg Charolais to £830 330kg Belgian Blue to £800 (£242) 310kg Limousin to £790 (£255) and 360kg Belgian Blue to £725. P Mulligan, Newtownbutler 360kg Charolais to £830 (£230) and 350kg Charolais to £785. Downpatrick producer 370kg Charolais to £830, M O’Kane, Cookstown 390kg Limousin to £810. M Donnelly, Loughgall 390kg Limousin to £800, 420kg Charolais to £795 and 340kg Charolais to £690. M/S W and C Harron, Crumlin 390kg Charolais to £785. Lack producer 330kg Charolais to £755. P Cullinan, Eskra 330kg Charolais to £725 and 290kg Charolais to £680. M and P Gleeson, Lisnaskea 270kg Limousin to £705 (£261) and 260kg Charolais to £660. P McNamee, Cookstown 330kg Limousin to £690.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A larger entry last week sold readily with a Benburb producer selling a calved heifer to £1,600. A Fivemiletown producer sold calved heifers to £1,600, £1,500 twice, £1,440 and £1,200. W R Brush, Aughnacloy sold calved cows to £1,410, £1,100 and £1,010. Ballygawley producer £1,400 and £1,300 for calved heifers. Other calved cows and heifers sold from £950. Springing heifers sold to £1,140 for M/S R and E Johnston, Tempo. A selection of AI bred maiden heifers sold to £700 and £690 with more of these maiden heifers on offer on Saturday, July 7th.

BREEDING BULLS

C O’Reilly, Keady £2,280 for pedigree registered Limousin. J J McGirr, Ballygawley £1,690 for pedigree registered Limousin.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Another full yard of sucklers last week sold to a brisk demand for quality stock with G Mackle, Milford selling heifers with bull calves to £1,860, £1,660, £1,570, £1,400. Heifers with heifer calves to £1,750 and £1,545. B McCullagh, Greencastle £1,610 for heifer and bull calf. R Irvine, Brookeborough heifer and heifer calf to £1,545 and heifer and bull calf to £1,420. D Breen, Maguiresbridge £1,470 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. I Brownlee, Moy £1,390 for heifer and heifer calf. Several other outfits sold from £1,000 to £1,320.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A large selection last week again sold easily to a keen demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £490 for a Hereford to E Crawford, Stewartstown. S Eagleson, Aughnacloy £445 for Limousin. C McCormack, Lisnaskea £430 and £420 for Charolais. C Monteith, Omagh £405 twice for Charolais. D and J Hunter, Tempo £380 for Charolais. P J McCaffery, Belleeks £335 for Charolais. D Foster, Fivemiletown £325 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFER CALVES

A Rafferty, Dungannon £455 for Charolais and £365 for Limousin. J Feeney, Eglinton £420 for Limousin. Clogher producer £390 for Simmental £370 for Hereford and £320 for Charolais. G Maguire, Fivemiletown £295 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS

Augher producer £660 for Limousin. M/S R and T and E Curry, Derrylin £650 for Simmental. P McCaffery, Belleeks £570 for Charolais. R Hemphill, Castlederg £510 for Limousin. E Crawford, Stewartstown £470 for Limousin. B Crudden, Fivemiletown £460 for Aberdeen Angus. Dungannon producer £450 for Limousin and £445 for Hereford. Augher producer £400 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS

E Crawford, Stewartstown £535 and £420 for Charolais. B Crudden, Fivemiletown £490 for Aberdeen Angus. A Rafferty, Dungannon £365 for Limousin. Derrylin producer £350 for Hereford. H Henry, Maghera £330 for Aberdeen Angus.