Beef heifers sell to £1,254 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a terrific trade.

Beef cows to 204p for a Parthenais 600kg at £1,224, Friesian cows to 147p for 740kg at £1,087, beef heifers to 228p for 550kg at £1,254, beef bullocks to 226p for 600kg at £1,356 and 610kg at £1,378 and Friesian bullocks to 190p for 590kg at £1,121.

Beef cows sold to: J McKeever, Ahoghill Parthenais 600kg, £1,224 (204), Parthenais 620kg, £1,252 (202), H Diamond, Garvagh Limousin 700kg, £1,386 (198), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 590kg, £1,168 (198), J McKeever, Parthenais 580kg, £1,142 (197), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 630kg, £1,241 (197), M Diamond, Garvagh Limousin 720kg, £1,389 (193), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin 560kg, £1,041 (186), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 690kg, £1,283 (186), P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin 380kg, £695 (183), Limousin 390kg, £709 (182), B and A McCammon, Magheramourne Limousin 710kg, £1,278 (180), D S Porter, Antrim Limousin 760kg, £1,360 (179), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin 600kg, £1,062 (177), E McClintock, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £1,097 (177), Mrs S Gowdy, Carrickfergus Limousin 550kg, £968 (176), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 630kg, £1,102 (175), J McCurdy, Broughshane Limousin 530kg, £922 (174), A and J McClelland, Broughshane Limousin 700kg, £1,218 (174), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 810kg, £1,401 (173), Ivan Wallace, Doagh Limousin 630kg, £1,083 (172), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Limousin 490kg, £842 (172), D S Beggs, Ballyclare Belgian Blue 550kg, £946 (172) and W S Thompson, Straid Limousin 690kg, £1,179 (171).

Friesian cows sold to: D J and S Allen, Limavady 740kg, £1,087 (147), 810kg, £1,174 (145), 730kg, £1,036 (142), F Quinn, Kilrea 610kg, £835 (137), Ian Paisley, Magheramourne 720kg, £979 (136), S Boyle, Loughgiel 730kg, £985 (135), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 680kg, £918 (135), Alastair McBurney, Clough 720kg, £972 (135), 700kg, £938 (134), E and R J Bredin, Londonderry 630kg, £844 (134), Samuel Kennedy, Doagh 710kg, £944 (133), E and R J Bredin 620kg, £824 (133), Brian Lyttle 610kg, £805 (132), Samuel Kennedy 750kg, £990 (132), M Gordon, Clough 670kg, £884, D Mulholland, Crumlin 640kg, £844 (132), Dermot Johnston, Magherafelt 680kg, £897 (132), Sean McCrystal, Magherafelt 660kg, £858 (130), D Maybin, Broughshane 620kg, £793 (128), M Nelson, Ballyclare 610kg, £780 (128), E and R J Bredin 660kg, £844 (128), Samuel Kennedy 780kg, £990 (127), W Patterson, Ballyclare 660kg, £831 (126) and E and R J Bredin 710kg, £894 (126).

Beef heifers sold to: Gary Stewart, Templepatrick Lim 550kg, £1,254 (228), Limousin 470kg, £1,038 (221), P McConnell, Nutts Corner Limousin 370kg, £795 (215), Craig Murphy, Dromore Charolais 590kg, £1,244 (211), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 520kg, £1,097 (211), Steven Millar, Ballymena Charolais 540kg, £1,134 (210), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 650kg, £1,345 (207), Mrs D Kinnear, Ballyclare Simmental 510kg, £1,055 (207), W H Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 580kg, £1,194 (206), Craig Murphy, Dormore Charolais 630kg, £1,285 (204), Charolais 570kg, £1,128 (198), Mrs D Kinnear, Ballyclare Simmental 550kg, £1,089 (198), Craig Murphy, Charolais 540kg, £1,058 (196), Jeremy Hamilton, Glarryford Gelbvieh 550kg, £1,078 (196), Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,053 (195), Craig Murphy Charolais 560kg, £1,092 (195), Declan Keating, Kircubbin Belgian Blue 710kg, £1,384 (195), W H Harkness, Crumlin Charolais 560kg, £1,092 (195), Craig Murphy, Charolais 590kg, £1,138 (193), Charolais 580kg, £1,113 (192), Charolais 510kg, £979 (192), Francis Keating, Portaferry Belgian Blue 540kg, £979 (192), Mrs D Kinnear, Ballyclare Limousin 550kg, £1,050 (191) and David Hunter, Carnalbana Limousin 470kg, £897 (191).

Beef bullocks sold to: J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 600kg, £1,356 (226), A and J McClelland, Doagh Limousin 610kg, £1,378 (226), J Keating, Charolais 610kg, £1,366 (224), Charolais 620kg, £1,376 (222), Gary Stewart, Templepatrick Limousin 590kg, £1,303 (221), J Keating, Charolais 680kg, £1,496 (220), B Cairns, Dromara Limousin 770kg, £1,694 (220), J Keating, Charolais 610kg, £1,317 (216), Declan Keating, Belgian Blue 630kg, £1,323 (210), P Dillon, Magherafelt Limousin 590kg, £1,239 (210), B Cairns, Dromara Charolais 750kg, £1,575 (210), R Waide, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,191 (209), Declan Keating, Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,248 (208), Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,372 (208), P Dillon, Magherafelt Limousin 580kg, £1,206 (208), Delcan Keating, Belgian Blue 660kg, £1,359 (206), Belgian Blue 610kg, £1,256 (206), Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,517 (205), W Watt, Muckamore Limousin 750kg, £1,537 (205), Steven Millar, Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,353 (205), Declan Keating, Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,224 (204), E McNabney, Clough Limousin 740kg, £1,509 (204), Jeremy Hamilton, Glarryford Gelbvieh 640kg, £1,305 (204) and Steven Millar, Aberdeen Angus 790kg, £1,611 (204).

Friesian bullocks sold to: Howard McNabney, Clough 590kg, £1,121 (190) and W Black, Aghadowey 650kg, £1163 (179), 830kg, £1,328 (160).

A small entry of dairy stock sold to £1,650 for a calved heifer from H Alcorn, Limavady, calved cows to £1,500 for a second calver from Workman Farms, Aghadowey.

Another good entry of 36 lots in the suckler ring sold to £2,300 for a mature Charolais bull from D F McAlonan, Dunloy, while a Limousin heifer with bull calf fetched £1,590.

Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,590, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,500, Patrick Logan, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,350, P McVey, Moneymore Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,300, Harry Park, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1,270, W J Patton, Cloughmills Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,250, H Park Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,250, P McVey, Charolais heifer and heifer calf £1230, S and G Davidson, Broughshane Fleckvieh heifer and bull calf £1,210, H Park, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,100, J A McKillop, Cushendall Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,100, H Park Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1,090, Mrs Mary McAuley, Cushendall Hereford heifer and heifer calf £1,090, W J Patton, Cloughmills Shorthorn cow and bull calf £1,080, Harry Park, Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,080 and Mrs Mary McAuley, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,080.

245 lots in the calf ring sold to £470 for a three month Simmental bull, younger bulls to £400 for a month old Belgian Blue.

Heifer calves to £405 for a three month Aberdeen Angus, younger heifer calves to £390 for a Charolais.

Bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £470, Simmental £465, Aberdeen Angus £465, Aberdeen Angus (2) £460, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £445, D S Wharry, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine £440, Leslie Wilson, Simmental £440, G Patton, Aberdeen Angus £440, local farmer, Fleckvieh £435, G Patton, Aberdeen Angus £430, Ganaway Farms, Hereford £425, G Patton Aberdeen Angus £420, Aberdeen Angus £405, Ganaway Farms, Hereford £400, Smiddie Hill Farms, Belgian Blue £400, G Patton, Aberdeen Angus £400, local farmer, Fleckvieh £395, D S Wharry, Simmental £390, Blonde d’Aquitaine £390, local farmer, Aberdeen Angus £390, G Patton, (2) Aberdeen Angus £385 and R J White, Ballymoney Limousin £380.

Heifer calves sold to: G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £405, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Simmental £400, Mick McKeown, Cushendall Fleckvieh £400, G Patton, Aberdeen Angus £395, local farmer Charolais £390, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £360, D S Wharry, Glenarm Blonde d’Aquitaine £355, Mick McKeown, Cushendall Fleckvieh £355, S McKay, Dunloy Belgian Blue £345, Mick McKeown, Cushendall (2) Fleckvieh £340, D S Wharry (2) Blonde d’Aquitaine £335, Simmental £325, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Hereford £310, R Crawford, Raloo Limousin £310, J and J Huey, Armoy Limousin £305, local farmer Hereford £305, and local farmer Hereford £305.

Friesian bull calves sold to: S McKay, Dunloy £225, John Graham, Glenwherry £200, Caughey Farms, Kircubbin £190, £185, John Graham, Glenwherry £165, C McCurdy, Bushmills £165, S McKay, Dunloy (2) £150, John Patterson, Crumlin £150, Caughey Farms, £140, R J White, Liscolman (2) £130 and John Patterson, Crumlin £125, £120.

An entry of 200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another super trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 330kg at £950 presented by W McCurdy, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £660 over for a Charolais 430kg at £1,090 offered by C Kennedy, Ballyclare.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs sold to: D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 190kg, £650 (342), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 240kg, £765 (318), Charolais 260kg, £805 (309), G Bowles, Belgian Blue 170kg, £515 (302), A Bowles, Ballynahinch (2) Belgian Blue 170kg, £515 (302), S Dennison, Dunadry Limousin 270kg, £800 (296), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 300kg, £865 (288), John Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 280kg, £795 (283), D Reid, Limousin 300kg, £850 (283), Limousin 240kg, £660 (275), Limousin 240kg, £660 (275), Limousin 210kg, £560 (266), Limousin 210kg, £560 (266), (2) Limousin 280kg, £730 (260), A Bowles, Ballynahinch Aberdeen Angus 170kg, £435 (255) and S Dennison, Dunadry Limousin 260kg, £640 (246).

301-350kgs: James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £895 (288), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg, £950 (287), D Reid, Dundrod (4) Limousin 310kg, £890 (287), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 330kg, £945 (286), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 330kg, £915 (277), Charolais 330kg, £910 (275), D Reid, Charolais 320kg, £880 (275), James McDonnell, Glenarm Saler 330kg, £880 (266), John Moore, Glenwherry Charolais 330kg, £875 (265), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 350kg, £920 (262), A Kennedy, Downpatrick (2) Charolais 350kg, £905 (258) and William Dennison, Antrim Limousin 320kg, £805 (251).

351kg and over: James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 370kg, £995 (268), Simmental 360kg, £940 (261), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 360kg, £920 (255), A Kennedy, Ardglass Charolais 380kg, £970 (255), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Simmental 360kg, £905 (251), James McDonnell, Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), A Kennedy, Limousin 370kg, £905 (244), John Moore, Glenwherry Limousin 380kg, £890 (234), S G Lowry, Glenavy Limousin 390kg, £910 (233), D Reid, Dundrod (2) Limousin 380kg, £880 (231), C Kennedy, Aberdeen Angus 370kg, £850 (229), R J Sloan, Kilrea Hereford 380kg, £865 (227), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 470kg, £1,045 (222), Limousin 480kg, £1,065 (221) and Andrew McCurdy, Broughshane Stabiliser 390kg, £860 (220).

Heifers 0-300kgs: S Dennison, Dunadry Limousin 280kg, £720 (257), J McCurdy, Broughshane Saler 210kg, £540 (257), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 280kg, £705 (251), Charolais 300kg, £750 (250), D Reid, Dundrod Limousin 260kg, £645 (248), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 240kg, £590 (245), Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Limousin 220kg, £540 (245), S W Clyde (2) Limousin 260kg, £630 (242), A Bowles, Ballynahinch Belgian Blue 210kg, £505 (240), J McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 190kg, £455 (239), S W Clyde, Randalstown, (2) Limousin 300kg, £690 (230), Limousin 260kg, £590 (226), J McCurdy, Broughshane Saler 280kg, £625 (223) and A Reid, Glenarm Limousin 290kg, £640 (220).

301-350kgs: S Dennison, Dunadry Limousin 310kg, £805 (259), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 310k, £795 (256), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 350kg, £870 (248), A Reid, Glenarm Limousin 310kg, £760 (245), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 350kg, £850 (242), W McCurdy, Broughshane Charolais 330kg, £795 (240), Charolais 320kg, £880 (240), R Gibson, Portglenone Limousin 330kg, £790 (239), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 340kg, £810 (238), Ivor Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 320kg, £760 (237), J Luney, Newtownabbey (2) Limousin 330kg, £770 (233), Harry Park, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 350kg, £815 (232), James McDonnell, Glenarm Charolais 310kg, £715 (230), S W Clyde, Randalstown (2) Limousin 330kg, £760 (230).

351kg and over: C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 430kg, £1,090 (253), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera Limousin 390kg, £985 (252), Limousin 390kg, £985 (252), C Kennedy, Charolais 360kg, £905 (251), Ivor G Hyndman (2) Limousin 380kg, £930 (244), James McDonnell, Charolais 370kg, £905 (244), Stephen Hall, Monkstown Limousin 360kg, £880 (244), R Gilliland, Antrim Simmental 380kg, £925 (243), C Kennedy, Ballyclare Charolais 370kg, £900 (243), Archie Esler, Carnlough Charolais 390kg, £920, Stephen Hall, Monkstown Belgian Blue 370kg, £870 (235), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 370kg, £870 (235), C Kennedy, Charolais 400kg, £935 (233), James McDonnell, Charolais 390kg, £910 (233) and C Kennedy, Simmental 370kg, £855 (231).

A seasonal show of 70 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £750 over for a Charolais 600kg at £1,350 offered by G Kissock, Broughshane.

Heifers sold to £545 over for a Aberdeen Angus 520kg at £1,065 presented by S Woodburn, Ballyclare.

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs: W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 410kg, £1,035 (252), A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 320kg, £790 (246), Charolais 320kg, £780 (243), Charolais 300kg, £725 (241), W H Harkness, Limousin 420kg, £980 (233), A Scott, Charolais 370kg, £860 (232), W H Harkness, Limousin 440kg, £1,010 (229), Roy McIntyre, Rathkenny Aberdeen Angus 440kg, £1,000 (227), A Scott, Charolais 380kg, £840 (221), W H Harkness, Limousin 480kg, £1,050 (218), A Scott, Charolais 380kg, £830 (218), Charolais 390kg, £850 (218), W H Harkness, Blonde d’Aquitaine 430kg, £930 (216), (2) Belgian Blue 460kg, £990 (215) and A Scott, Charolais 340kg, £730 (214).

501kg and over: Graham Kissock, Broughshane Limousin 570kg, £1,285 (225), Limousin 580kg, £1,305 (225), Charolais 600kg, £1,350 (225), Charolais 570kg, £1,210 (212), W Allen, Shanksbridge Simmental 630kg, £1,320 (209), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 520kg, £1,000 (192) and J C McMillan, Portglenone Limousin 520kg, £1,000 (192), Belgian Blue 540kg, £1,000 (185).

Heifers sold to: Roy McIntyre, Rathkenny Aberdeen Angus 470kg, £980 (208), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,065 (204), A and P Hamilton, Ahoghill Simmental 420kg, £860 (204), S J C Woodburn, Shorthorn 530kg, £1,070 (201), Roy McIntyre, Belgian Blue 390kg, £760 (194), A and P Hamilton, Simmental 540kg, £1,035 (191), Ryan O’Dornan, Aughafatten Simmental 490kg, £930 (189), A Scott, Glarryford Charolais 340kg, £630 (185) and Ryan O’Dornan, Hereford 510kg, £940 (184).

An entry of 1138 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 568p for a pen of four Texels 22.5kg at £128 offered by E Clyde, Muckamore.

Fat ewes sold to £127.

Fat ewes (932)

Top prices per kg: E Clyde, Muckamore 4 Texel 22.5kg, £128 (568), J Walker, Randalstown 4 Texel 22kg, £122 (554), M Denvir, Randalstown 10 Texel 22kg, £121 (550), I Morrison, Dunloy 7 Texel 21kg, £115 (547), E A Dawson, Straid 4 Texel 20.5kg, £110.50 (539), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 2 Texel 23.5kg, £126 (536), J Kearney, Ballymoney 16 Texel 22.5kg, £119, J McNeill, Coleraine 18 Texel 22kg, £116, John Thompson, Bushmills 14 Texel 21.5kg, £113 (525), C Gregg, Glarryford 17 Texel 21.5kg, £112.50 (523), Hanna Hall, Newtownabbey 8 Texel 23kg, £120 (521), Stuart Hall, Larne 10 Texel 23kg, £120 (521), H McCracken, Ballywalter 27 Texel 22kg, £113 (513), J Murray, Ballymoney 16 Texel 22kg, £113 (513), Michael Kearney, Ballymoney 26 Texel 20.5kg, £105 (512) and J R Loughery, Limavady 15 Texel 20kg, £102 (510).

Fat ewes (206)

First quality

Texel - £90-£127

Suffolk - £90-£118

Crossbred - £70-£90

Blackface - £40-£70