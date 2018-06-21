Beef heifers sell to up £1,442 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 270 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Beef cows sold to 208p for a Charolais 630kg at £1,310, Friesian cows to 166p for 770kg at £1,278, beef heifers to 229p for Aberdeen Angus 630kg at £1,442, beef bullocks to 231p for 550kg at £1,270 and Friesian bullocks to 188p for 640kg at £1,203.

Beef cows sold to: Sidney Rea, Straid Charolais 630kg, £1,310 (208), Maura Bradley, Castledawson Charolais 660kg, £1,320 (200), M McDonald, Randalstown Limousin 850kg, £1,691 (199), local farmer Charolais 790kg, £1,564 (198), William Archbold, Newtownabbey Blonde d’Aquitaine 620kg, £1,221 (197), John McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 690kg, £1,345 (195), local farmer Limousin 740kg, £1,443 (195), B McAllister, Kells Limousin 740kg, £1,435 (194), Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Limousin 680kg, £1,319 (194), local farmer Lim 820kg, £1,549 (189), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 870kg, £1,618 (186), local farmer Simmental 600kg, £1,110 (185), John Beggs, Whitehead Belgian Blue 690kg, £1,276 (185), Neil Cole, Downpatrick Limousin 630kg, £1,152 (183), R Simpson, Broughshane Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,365 (182), local farmer Simmental 740kg, £1,346 (182), Maura Bradley, Castledawson Charolais 770kg, £1,401 (182), Aubrac 820kg, £1,492 (182), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 680kg, £1,230 (181), Eugene McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin 730kg, £1,321 (181), Robert McIlveen, Connor, Charolais 710kg, £1,285 (181), H McCracken, Ballywalter Limousin 900kg, £1,620 (180), Hannah Healey, Belfast Simmental 500kg, £890 (178) and H McCracken, Limousin 900kg, £1,602 (178).

Friesian cows sold to:Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare 770kg, £1,278 (166), S J C Woodburn, Ballyclare 620kg, £886 (143), local farmer 670kg, £938 (140), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 620kg, £843 (136), D S and D McKay, Rathkenny 670kg, £904 (135), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 670kg, £897 (134), 820kg, £1,090 (133), A Park, Ballynure 640kg, £851 (133), 670kg, £891 (133), T F Duncan and Co, Crumlin 650kg, £864 (133), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 720kg, £950 (132), Alis Bell, Ballymena 530kg, £694 (131), local farmer 710kg, £923 (130), A Park, 670kg, £871 (130), R A Hill, Islandmagee 560kg, £722 (129), 670kg, £864 (129), Hugh Stewart, Ballyclare 620kg £799 (129), Adams Farms, Cloughmills 670kg £864 (129), David McKeeman, Ballymoney 710kg, £915 (129), 600kg, £774 (129), A T Lowry, Loughgiel 730kg, £941 (129), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey 740kg, £954 (129), A Park, Ballynure 680kg, £877 (129) and Arthur Gibson, Glenarm 600kg, £774 (129).

Beef heifers sold to: J McKinley, Bushmills Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,442 (229), John McKeague, Dunloy Limousin 480kg, £1,089 (227), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus 560kg, £1,237 (221), R Fulton, Dungiven Charolais 670kg, £1,474 (220), John McKeague, Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,106 (217), John Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 560kg, £1,215 (217), R Fulton, Charolais 620kg, £1,345 (217), Charolais 580kg, £1,235 (213), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 620kg, £1,277 (206), John McKeague, Charolais 560kg, £1,148 (205), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus 490kg, £1,004 (205), Robert McIlveen, Connor Charolais 580kg, £1,189 (205), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 560kg, £1,136 (203), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Limousin 430kg, £868 (202), D Winter, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,206 (201), William Smyth, Limavady Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), Belgian Blue 560kg, £1,114 (199), John McKeague, Charolais 670kg, £1,326 (198), Gardiner Murdock, Charolais 530kg, £1,049 (198), Charolais 590kg, £1,168 (198), William Smyth, Limavady Belgian Blue 590kg, £1,162 (197), Gardiner Murdock, Charolais 610kg, £1,189 (195), Richard McKeown, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 680kg, £1,326 (195) and James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm Limousin 380kg, £737 (194).

Beef bullocks sold to: J Keating, Portaferry Belgian Blue 550kg, £1,270 (231), Gardiner Murdock, Broughshane Limousin 550kg, £1,188 (216), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 700kg, £1,505 (215), Gardiner Murdock, Limousin 550kg, £1,177 (214), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 760kg, £1,626 (214), J Keating, Portaferry Charolais 560kg, £1,192 (213), Charolais 590kg, £1,244 (211), Martin Carey, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 670kg, £1,407 (210), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 760kg, £1,588 (209), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 720kg, £1,504 (209), J Keating, Charolais 590kg, £1,227 (208), Henry Boyd, Charolais 660kg, £1,359 (206), R Fulton, Dungiven Hereford 580kg, £1,194 (206), James McFadden, Kells Limousin 770kg, £1,578 (205), J Keating, Charolais 580kg, £1,183 (204), P and S Kelly, Kells Belgian Blue 750kg, £1,530 (204), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey Charolais 730kg, £1,489 (204), James McFadden, Simmental 670kg, £1,353 (202), Henry Boyd, Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,313 (202), Limousin 610kg, £1,213 (199), Martin Carey, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 720kg, £1,425 (198), James McFadden, Kells Shorthorn 650kg, £1,287 (198), Henry Boyd, Newtownabbey Simmental 700kg, £1,386 (198) and Martin Carey, Dunloy Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,254 (196).

Dairy stock met an improved trade selling to £2,020 for a calved heifer from T and J Mackey, Ballynure, calved cows to £1,680 for a third calver.

Ruling prices: T and J Mackey, Ballynure calved heifer £2,020, Denis Minford, Crumlin calved heifer £1,880, D S and Darren McKay, Rathkenny calved cow £1,680, T and R T Martin, Craigavon calved cow £1,680, D S and Darren McKay calved cow £1,540, T and J Mackey calved cow £1,520 and Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod calved cow £1,290.

63 lots in the suckler ring sold readily to £2,050 for a W O I Limousin heifer with bull calf at foot from A G Milliken, Dundrod.

Ruling prices: A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin heifer and bull calf £2,050, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,950, Limouisn heifer and bull calf £1,920, Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1,900, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,850, A G Milliken, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,850, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,700, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,700, Lim heifer and bull calf £1,600, heifer and heifer calf £1,560, Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1,550, T Millar, Broughshane Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,510, A G Milliken, Dundrod Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,500, David Compton, Ballymena Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,480, A G Milliken, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,480, K and P Buchanan, Larne Charolais heifer and bull calf £1,460 and Gary Crowe, Ballyclare Charolais heifer and bull calf £1,450.

169 lots in the calf ring sold to £490 for a fortnight old Limousin bull, heifer calves to £420 for a five month old Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: James Currie, Larne Limousin £490, H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue £480, local farmer, Charolais £470, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £470, Kenneth McBride, Mallusk Simmental £465, Richad Lamont, (2) Aberdeen Angus £465, T Herbinson, Aberdeen Angus £455, A Beggs, Larne Simmental £445, local farmer, Stabiliser £440, Aberdeen Angus £430, A Beggs, Shorthorn £425, Charolais £415, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare Simmental £400, A Beggs, Larne Charolais £385, David Wilson, Ballymena Hereford £380 and Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm (2) Limousin £380.

Heifer calves sold to: Ian Lamont, Cullybackey Limousin £420, Belgian Blue £400, Limousin £400, Matt Millar, Randalstown Limousin £375, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £370, Kenneth McBride, Mallusk Simmental £350, local farmer, Limousin £340, Hamilton Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £335, William Hamill, Aughafatten Limousin £330, David Wilson, Ballymena Hereford £325, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £325, G Rea, Rasharkin Hereford £315, Hamilton Alexander, Limousin £310, Irwin Gamble, Articlave Limousin £310, D S Wharry, Glenarm Simmental £305, S McNaughton, Loughgiel Hereford £305 and A Beggs, Kilwaughter Charolais £300.

Friesian bull calves sold to: J F Smith, Islandmagee £180, Ian Millar, Ballymena £160, £85, O Magill, Crumlin £75.

An entry of 200 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £495 over for a Simmental 400kg at £1,095 offered by N McConkey, Parkgate.

Heifers sold to £650 over for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 400kg at £1,050 presented by J Hayes, Rasharkin.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 300kg, £860 (286), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 290km, £830 (286), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 300kg, £850 (283), J McNeilly, Clough Limousin 290kg, £780 (269), Limousin 290kg, £780 (269), local farmer, Charolais 300kg, £805 (268), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 290kg, £775 (267), J G O’Connor, Limavady Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), A Park, Ballynure Limousin 260kg, £690 (265), W B McKinley, Finvoy Simmental 280kg, £710 (253), Simmental 280kg, £710 (253), A Park, Ballynure Limousin 300kg, £750 (250) and Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe (2) Simmental 250kg, £590 (236), Simmental 290kg, £650 (224).

301-350kgs

S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 330kg, £990 (300), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 320kg, £900 (281), local farmer, Charolais 340kg, £955 (280), S G Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 320kg, £895 (279), A Lowry, Glenavy Limousin 330kg, £900 (272), P McConnell, Limousin 330kg, £900 (272), S W Clyde, Randalstown Limousin 330kg, £895 (271), Limousin 330kg, £895 (271), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 350kg, £930 (265), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 340kg, £900 (264), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 320kg, £845 (264), Limousin 330kg, £870 (263), S W Clyde, (2) Limousin 340kg, £870 (255), Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Simmental 350kg, £870 (248), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 320kg, £795 (248).

351kg and over

N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 400kg, £1,095 (273), J G O’Connor, Limavady Limousin 360kg, £970 (269), W H Harkness, Crumlin Limousin 400kg, £1,060 (265), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 380kg, £975 (256), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 360kg, £915 (254), Simmental 370kg, £940 (254), T A Rodgers, Brougshane Limousin 370kg, £935 (252), Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane Simmental 400kg, £1,010 (252), N W McConkey, Simmental 380kg, £955 (251), S W Clyde, Randalstown, (2) Limousin 360kg, £900 (250), Jeffrey Alexander, Broughshane, (2) Simmental 400kg, £1,000 (250), N W McConkey, Charolais 430kg, £1,070 (248), S W Clyde, Limousin 380kg, £935 (246) and W J Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 380kg, £935 (246).

Heifers 0-300kgs

A Park, Ballynure Charolais 220kg, £670 (304), Limousin 230kg, £650 (282), T A Rodgers, Broughshane Limousin 290kg, £795 (274), Robert McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 290kg, £775 (267), Robert Evans, Randalstown Belgian Blue 280kg, £720 (257), local farmer Limousin 250kg, £615 (246), R Simpson, Broughshane Simmental 240kg, £590 (245), A Park, Ballynure Limousin 210kg, £490 (233), Dermot McDonnell, Glenariffe (3) Simmental 230kg, £535 (232), W B McKinley, Finvoy Limousin 280kg, £635 (226), Robert McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 300kg, £675 (225), A Park, Limousin 260kg, £585 (225), Catherine McQuitty, Clough Charolais 260kg, £575 (221) and G Porter, Nutts Corner Limousin 290kg, £575 (198).

301-350kgs

W B McKinney, Finvoy Limousin 350kg, £945 (270), Robert Evans, Randalstown Limousin 330kg, £885 (268), W H Harkness, Crumlin Belgian Blue 350kg, £900 (257), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 330kg, £830 (251), Robert McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 320kg, £790 (246), Limousin 320kg, £770 (240), W J Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 340kg, £815 (239), Robert McMullan, Limousin 330kg, £785 (237), Robert Evans, Randalstown Limousin 350kg, £810 (231), local farmer, Limousin 320kg, £715 (223), Robert McMullan, Limousin 330kg, £720 (218), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 310kg, £670 (216), local farmer, Limousin 310kg, £660 (212), Gary McCammond, Larne, (2) Limousin 320kg, £570 (178) and T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Simmental 310kg, £530 (171).

351kg and over

J Hayes, Ballymena Blonde d’Aquitaine 400kg, £1,050 (262), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 360kg, £905 (251), A Lowry, Glenavy Charolais 380kg, £930 (244), W McLaughlin, Charolais 360kg, £860 (238), Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), W B McKinley, Finvoy Limousin 360kg, £830 (230), W J Shaw, Cloughmills Limousin 370kg, £850 (229), Limousin 420kg, £935 (222), J Hayes, Rasharkin Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg, £850 (218), A Hanna, Saintfield Limousin 370kg, £790 (213), R Gilliland, Antrim Limousin 370kg, £790 (213), W McLaughlin, Dunloy Charolais 480kg, £990 (206), T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Shorthorn 470kg, £820 (174) and Gary McCammond, Larne (2) Friesian 370kg, £440 (118).

An entry of 100 store cattle in Ballymena met a great trade.

Bullocks sold to £585 over for a Charolais 430kg at £1,015, heifers sold to £605 over for a Limousin 490kg at £1,095.

Bulls/bullocks sold to: J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 430kg, £1,015 (236), Charolais 420kg, £980 (233), Charolais 420kg, £970 (231), Charolais 460kg, £1,045 (227), Andrew McKnight, Eskylane Limousin 470kg, £1,060 (225), E Logan, Ahoghill Limousin 490kg, £1,100 (224), J McHenry, Charolais 450kg, £1,010 (224), E Logan, Limousin 470kg, £1,050 (223), Limousin 520kg, £1,145 (220), Limousin 570kg, £1,250 (219), G McMaster, Portglenone Charolais 570kg, £1,245 (218), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 440kg, £960 (218), E Logan, Limousin 480kg, £1,045 (217), D Knox, Coleraine Limousin 410kg, £880 (214), E Logan, Limousin 500kg, £1,065 (213), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 450kg, £950 (211), D Knox, Limousin 470kg, £985 (209), E Logan, Limousin 420kg, £880 (209), D Knox, Limousin 430kg, £900 (209) and J McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 450kg, £940 (208).

Heifers sold to: H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 490kg, £1,095 (223), Charolais 490kg, £1,075 (219), E Gillan, Ballymena Charolais 460kg, £1,000 (217), H McCloy, (2) Charolais 520kg, £1,125 (216), Limousin 530kg, £1,100 (207), Charolais 500kg, £1,015 (203), S Dennison, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 400kg, £805 (201), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 480kg, £960 (200), E O’Donnell, Toomebridge (2) Charolais 470kg, £940 (200), W and G Rowney, Ballynure Charolais 520kg, £1,040 (200), (2) Limousin 400kg, £770 (192), E O’Donnell, Charolais 470kg, £900 (191), Andrew McKnight, Limousin 460kg, £880 (191), E O’Donnell, Stabiliser 450kg, £850 (188), Malachy Esler, Ballymena Belgian Blue 430kg, £805 (187), Hereford 430kg, £775 (180) and S Dennison, Dunadry Aberdeen Angus 360kg, £635 (176).

An entry of 1,308 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a slightly quieter trade.

Fat lambs sold to 496p for a pen of 6 Beltex 22kg at £109 for J W Harbinson, Limavady.

Fat ewes sold to £117.

Fat lambs (1018)

Top prices per kg: J W Harbinson, Limavady 6 Beltex 22kg, £109 (495), Sam McNabney, Clough 1 Texel 22kg, £103 (468), E McNeilly, Gracehill 24 Suffolk 21.5kg, £99 (460), J O’Kane, Cushendall 26 Suffolk 20kg, £92 (460), N Milliken, Ballymoney 3 Texel 21kg, £96 (457), Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter 20 Suffolk 23kg, £105 (456), Simon Loughery, Limavady 10 Texel 19.5kg, £89 (456), Robert Carlisle, Templepatrick 18 Suffolk 20kg, £91 (455), B Kelly, Toome 33 Texel 21kg, £95.50 (454), Jason McIlhatton, Ballybogey 31 Texel 22kg, £100 (454), J Knox, Broughshane 19 Texel 22kg, £100 (454), P McKeever, Martinstown 3 Dorset 21kg, £95 (452), Simon Loughery, Limavady 11 Suffolk 19.5kg, £88 (451), Fraser Tweed, Glenarm 5 Texel 20kg, £90 (450), B Hamill, Aughafatten 4 Texel 20kg, £90 (450) and R French, Randalstown 23 Texel 22.5kg, £101 (448).

Fat ewes (285)

First quality

Texel - £83-£109

Suffolk - £60-£99

Crossbred - £55-£108

Blackface - £40-£68