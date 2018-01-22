Belgian Blue sells to £1,686 at Clogher Mart

Severe weather conditions reduced the numbers last week at Clogher Mart however an entry of 1,030 cattle sold to a very firm demand in all sections.

Highlights of the week included in the fatstock ring beef cows selling to a height of £1,767 for a 940kg Limousin to £188 per 100kg and selling to a top of £219 per 100kg for a 770kg Belgian Blue totalling £1,686 and another Limousin 760kg selling to £217 totalling £1,649.

Cow heifers sold to £1,391 for a 650kg Charolais to £214 per 100kg fat bulls sold to £1,630 for a 1,190kg Hereford to £137. Fat steers overage sold to £185 for a 640kg Simmental. Underage steers sold to £189 for a 770kg Limousin. Underage beef heifers sold to £214 for a 570kg Limousin. In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,590 for a 770kg Charolais and selling to £220 per 100kg for a 680kg Charolais to £1,500.

Medium weight steers sold to £1,100 for a 490kg Limousin £224 per 100kg forward store heifers sold to £1,420 for a 670kg Charolais £212 per 100kg and selling to £223 per 100kg for a 580kg Charolais to £1,295.

Medium weights store heifers sold to £1,070 for a 490kg Limousin to £1,070 £218 per 100kg.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,200 for a 560kg Charolais £214 and £1,200 for a 570kg Limousin £210 and selling to £242 per 100kg for a 430kg Limousin to £1,040.

Weanling heifers sold to £850 for a 430kg Limousin £197 and selling to a top of £253 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £710.

Dairy cows sold to £1,820 suckler cows and calves sold to £1,600, dropped calves sold to £440 for a Belgian Blue bull and £395 for a Charolais.

Heifer reared bulls sold to £575 for Hereford and £480 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring: Lisbellaw producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £219 and 760kg Limousin to £217. Omagh producer 650kg Charolais to £214. Kilkeel producer 740kg Limousin to £203. Omagh producer 610kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £201. Clogher producer 710kg Limousin to £200. Kesh producer 550kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £196. Augher producer 670kg Simmental to £195. Culkey producer 500kg Simmental to £194 and 520kg Simmental to £188. Clogher producer 770kg Limousin to £194. Lisnaskea producer 750kg Charolais to £189. Cookstown producer 580kg Charolais to £189. Moy producer 940kg Limousin to £188. Dungannon producer 570kg Limousin to £185. Keady producer 750kg Limousin to £184. Cullyhanna producer 860kg Limousin to £184. Clogher producer 890kg Charolais to £183. Clogher producer 890kg Charolais to £182. Lisburn producer 860kg Limousin to £181.

Other quality lots sold from £141 to £178 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £116 to £138 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £134 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £88 to £114 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £83 per 100kg.

Fat bulls: 1,060kg Charolais to £141. 1,190kg Hereford to £137. 910kg Charolais to £118.

FAT STEERS (overage): 640kg Simmental to £185. 600kg Limousin to £183. 580kg Charolais to £180. 630kg Simmental to £178. 590kg Simmental to £176. 530kg Limousin to £172. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. Friesians sold from £122 to £138 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS (underage): 770kg Limousin to £189. 430kg Limousin to £185. 1,090kg Belgian Blue to £184. 490kg Hereford to £179. 420kg Belgian Blue to £165. 620kg Friesian to £163. 570kg Friesian to £154. 530kg Friesian to £152. 440kg Shorthorn beef to £145. Other Friesians sold from £135 to £142 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 570kg Limousin to £214. 600kg Limousin to £213. 590kg Limousin to £210. 560kg Limousin to £196. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £189. 490kg Limousin to £184. 430kg Belgian Blue to £179. 600kg Charolais to £178. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 520kg Limousin to £173. 510kg Charolais to £173. 510kg Charolais to £168. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £164. 510kg Simmental to £164. Friesians sold from £124 to £138 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (118): A very sharp demand with forward lots selling to £1,590 for a 770kg Charolais (£206) to D G Newell, Portadown. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown sold a 710kg Charolais to £1,505 (£212) and a 660kg Limousin to £1,355 (£205), W J Robinson, Clogher sold a 680kg Charolais to £1,500 (£220), 690kg Charolais to £1,495 (£216), 700kg Charolais to £1,475, 680kg Charolais to £1,465, 690kg Charolais to £1,465, 680kg Charolais to £1,440, 680kg Charolais to £1,435 and 680kg Charolais to £1,360. P McMeel, Augher 680kg Charolais to £1,480 (£217), 660kg Limousin to £1,390 (£210) and 660kg Simmental to £1,385. L Knipe, Killylea 720kg Limousin to £1,445 and 650kg Limousin to £1,410 (£217), Harold Erskine, Ballygawley 720kg Hereford to £1,435. W Cairns, Aghalee 650kg Simmental to £1,420 (£218), I Hardy, Augher 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,360. George McIvor, Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1,350 (£225).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: B J Murphy, Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1,100 (£224) and 500kg Limousin to £1060 (£212), Darren Reid, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,075 (£215), 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,065 (£217), 480kg Charolais to £1,045, 470kg Charolais to £1,025 (£218), 460kg Simmental to £925 and 430kg Limousin to £915. D Hughes, Benburb 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,060 (£230) 430kg Charolais to £980 (£228) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £970. M Davidson, Cookstown 490kg Limousin to £1055. P Irwin, Fivemiletown 440kg Limousin to £1,000 (£227) 460kg Charolais to £990 and 450kg Charolais to £920. S Oliver, Armagh 430kg Limousin to £990 (£230). I and A Clements, Gortaclare 500kg Simmental to £980. G Steen, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £960. Felix Collins, Lisnaskea 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £950 and 490kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £925.

STORE HEIFERS (92): Strong demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,420 for a 670kg Charolais (£212) from Stuart Bothwell, St Angelo. A D Ewing, Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £1,390 (£207) and 620kg Limousin to £1,270 (£205), R Martin, Portadown 660kg Charolais to £1,345 (£204), 620kg Charolais to £1,295, 660kg Charolais to £1,290, 620kg Charolais to £1,290, 600kg Hereford to £1,260, 640kg Charolais to £1,260 and 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1260. J Carrothers, Fivemiletown 610kg Limousin to £1,330 (£218), M Connelly, Rosslea 580kg Charolais to £1,295 (£223) and 610kg Limousin to £1,275 (£209), K Henry, Sandholes 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1,290. A McIvor, Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £1,290. George McIvor, Dungannon 650kg Limousin to £1,270 and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,240. Newtownbutler producer 600kg Charolais to £1,260, 600kg Charolais to £1,240 and 570kg Charolais to £1,235.

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: K Henry, Sandholes 490kg Limousin to £1,070 (£218), 500kg Limousin to £1,020 and 460kg Limousin to £960. P and J Monaghan, Bellanaleck 500kg Charolais to £1,030 and 490kg Charolais to £970. M and N O'Conner, Augher 500kg Limousin to £1,010. M McNally, Portadown 470kg Limousin to £920, O Cairns, Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £870. Stuart Bothwell, St Angelo 430kg Limousin to £850, 470kg Simmental to £840 and 440kg Charolais to £820. A Johnston, Clogher 420kg Limousin to £755. J and J Crawford, Clogher 410kg Charolais to £730. R Johnston, Clogher 410kg Limousin to £725.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: J and J Crawford, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £720. W Johnston, Brookeborough 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £685. P and J Monaghan, Bellanaleck 350kg Charolais to £650.

WEANLINGS (144): A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,200 for a 560kg Charolais (£214), 470kg Limousin to £1,055 (£224) and 450kg Charolais to £995 (£221) for Gary J McKenna, Clogher. P McConnell, Clogher sold a 570kg Limousin to £1,200 (£210) 570kg Belgian Blue to £195 (£209), 440kg Limousin to £1,070 (£243) and 430kg Limousin to £1,040 (£242), Liam Johnston, Tempo 500kg Charolais to £1,145 (£229) 480kg Charolais to £1,045, 480kg Charolais to £1,010, 440kg Belgian Blue to £1,000 and 460kg Charolais to £980. M McBarron, Derrylin 470kg Limousin to £1,090 (£229), Joe Donaghy, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £1,040 (£226) and 410kg Charolais to £980 (£239), M E Fee, Lisnaskea 440kg Limousin to £990. N R Knox, Ballygawley 430kg Limousin to £965. M McCaughey, Clogher 370kg Limousin to £955 (£258).

WEANLING HEIFERS: M McBarron, Derrylin 430kg Limousin to £850 (£197) 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 340kg Hereford to £740, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £730, 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £705, 340kg Limousin to £705 and 330kg Limousin to £700. D R Orr, Strabane 370kg Charolais to £815 (£220), 330kg Charolais to £765 (£232) and 390kg Charolais to £685. P Moynagh, Fivemiletown 390kg Limousin to £815 and 380kg Limousin to £710. Kesh producer 340kg Simmental to £790 (£232) and 280kg Limousin to £680 (£243), D Simpson, Aughnacloy 280kg Charolais to £710 (£253), J Richardson, Portadown 310kg Limousin to £710 (£229), M E Fee, Lisnaskea 330kg Limousin to £660, P Montgomery, Augher 330kg Limousin to £660.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: £1,820 was the top price this week for a calved heifer from Nigel Graham, Kinawley. R G Booth, Stewartstown £1,530 for calved heifer. Benburb producer £1,320 and £1,100 for calved heifers. Keady producer £1,260 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: A smaller entry sold readily with local producer F McElroy selling a heifer and bull calf to £1,600 and a heifer and heifer calf to £1,400. O Callaghan, Rosslea £1,240 for heifer and bull calf and £1,000 for another. W H Harkness, Crumlin £1,260, £1,200 and £1,170 for Incalf heifers. S Patterson, Clogher £1,000 twice for incalf cows, N Burns, Newry £970 for second calver and heifer calf. F Burns, Cullyhanna £950 for third calver and bull calf. Special entries for Saturday, January 27th four Limousin cross Simmental heifers with calves at foot and first part of clearance sale for a Dromore producer including incalf cows and cows with calves at foot.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A reduced entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £440 for a Belgian Blue to an Omagh producer, G Foster, Kinawley £380 and £335 for Aberdeen Angus. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £360 for Charolais. O Mitchell, Eskra £315 for Belgian Blue. Dan McKenna, Fintona £310 twice for Limousins. E and A Thompson, Tempo £305 and £285 for Herefords. A Irwin, Lisboy £290 for Belgian Blue. Dungannon producer £290 for Charolais.

HEIFERS: H Kelly, Co Londonderry £395 for Charolais. G Foster, Kinawley £355, £350 and £320 for Aberdeen Anguss. J J McCrea, Strabane £270 and £255 for Charolais. E and A Thompson, Tempo £255 for Hereford.

REARED BULLS: J O'Hagan, Lurgan £575, £550, £535, £500, £460, £455 and £440 for Herefords. K Brannigan, Dungannon £460 for Limousin. G Foster, Kinawley £450 for Belgian Blue. C Emerson, Enniskillen £385 for Fleckvieh.

REARED HEIFERS: Harry Kelly, Co Londonderry £480 and £350 for Charolais. J O'Hagan, Lurgan £420 for Hereford. H Williamson, Fivemiletown £290 for Charolais. K Leonard, Irvinestown £275 for Hereford.