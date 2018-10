Best trade in years for cattle at Rathfriland Co-Op

Friday’s sale contained some terrific cattle, especially the bullock and weanling section.

These sold in probably the best trade for years with up to £804 over their weight for 496k at £1,300.

Indeed £600 over their weight was quite common, eg, 530k at £1,150, 434k at £1,110, 518k at £1,180 etc.

A big entry of weanlings sold to a top of 278p/k for a 268k Charolais at £745.

A Ballymartin farmer sold a 298k Charolais at £825 or 277p/k.

A Ballyardle farmer sold a 262k Limousin at £725 or 276p/k.

Fat cows sold to £1,250, £1,180 etc.

Suckler cows sold to £1,520 and springers to £1,300.

Dropped calf prices excelled to £535 for a Limousin heifer from Ballynahinch.

Other prices from this farm was £525 and £500 twice.

Store heifers sold to £1100 for 468k from Ballyroney.

DROPPED CALVES

Ballynahinch farmer: Aberdeen Angus and Limousin bulls and heifers, £535, £525, £500, £500, £440 etc. Tullyniskey farmer: £525, £430, £420. Ballyroney farmer: £360. Glenloughlin farmer: £350 and £350. Jerrettspass farmer: £510, £450 and £370. Donaghcloney farmer: £310, £250 and £220. Ballyward farmer: £295 and £290. Downpatrick farmer: £285. Ballylone farmer: £260. Brague farmer: £270.

WEANLINGS

Hilltown farmer: 526k at £1080. Ballybannon farmer: 460k at £950, 416k at £855. Kilcoo farmer: 390k at £900. Ballymartin farmer: 298k at £825, 374k at £820, 298k at £700, 300k at £770, 292k at £690. Kilkeel farmer: 304k at £790, 268k at £745, 300k at £670, 250k at £650, 246k at £650, 254k at £550. Ballyardle farmer: 262k at £725. Lurgan farmer: 266k at £700, 286k at £710, 300k at £720, 284k at £700, 294k at £750, 286k at £710, 236k at £620 etc. Dollysbrae farmer: 330k at £810.

HEIFERS

Ballyroney farmer: 496k at £1,300, 468k at £1,100, 446k at £1,060, 482k at £980. Ballymartin farmer: 514k at £980, 496k at £950. Newry farmer: 402k at £870, 420k at £840, 460k at £800. Drumarkin farmer: 482k at £980, 454k at £940, 396k at £865, 400k at £865, 430k at £845.

FAT COWS

Derryneil farmer: 892k at £1,250, 830k at £1,180. Ballymartin farmer: 836k at £1,240. Corbet farmer: 702k at £1,020, 772k at £980. Ballymageough farmer: 764k at £975. Rathfriland farmer: 708k at £960. Newcastle farmer: 662k at £920. Kilkeel farmer: 634k at £760. Ballymartin farmer: 438k at £680.

SUCKLERS

Hilltown farmer: £1,520, £1,400, £1,375, £1,150 and £1,135. Springers to £1,300 from a Ballyroney farm.

BULLOCKS

Newry farmer: 546k at £1,180, 508k at £1,180, 550k at £1,180, 572k at £1,170, 606k at £1,170, 430k at £1,060. Katesbridge farmer: 490k at £1,150, 536k at £1,135, 482k at £1,110, 526k at £1,050, 508k at £1050, 520k at £1,050, 518k at £1,050. Dromara farmer: 554k at £1,160, 510k at £1,125. Aughnavallouge farmer: 568k at £1,180, 546k at £1,140, 548k at £1,100, 540k at £1,080, 510k at £1,050. Annaghbane farmer: 660k at £1,235, 532k at £1,150, 528k at £1,130, 538k at £1,120, 512k at £1,030. Kilcoo farmer: 440k at £1,040, 416k at £1,000. Ringsend farmer: 458k at £1,040. Leitrim farmer: 444k at £965, 342k at £870, 390k at £890.

Store lambs just keep getting more expensive each week with a pen of 15k lambs weighing 16.2k at £70. A Ballyward farmer sold 16.6k at £70.

Fat lambs sold to £85 from Lisnacreevy.

The top 10 lots sold from £82 up.

A smaller entry of fat ewes sold to £90.

Breeding ewes reached £130.

STORE LAMBS

Ballynagappog farmer: 16.2k at £70 or 432p/k. Ballyward farmer: 3 lots, 11.7k at £50 or 427.4p/k, 16.6k at £70 and 17.2k at £72.50. Lisnacreevy farmer: 14.5k at £60. Ballynahinch farmer: 15.8k at £65. Dromore farmer: 17.3k at £71. Hillsborough farmer: 18.3k at £75. Lisnacree farmer: 16.2k at £66. Bryansford farmer: 17.2k at £70.

FAT LAMBS

Lisnacreevy farmer: 26k at £85. Tullyglush farmer: 26.4k at £84. Clough farmer: 26k at £84. Ballybrick farmer: 26.6k at £84. Castlewellan farmer: 26.5k at £83. Katesbridge farmer: 25k at £52.50. Rathfriland farmer: 24.1k at £82.50. Clough farmer: 24.5k at £82. Armagh farmer: 24.5k at £82.