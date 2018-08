Bigger entry of sheep at Massereene

Trade for lambs at Massereene was similar to last week even with a bigger entry of over 1500 head.

Cast ewes again met a firm trade. Lightweight Lambs selling from 365p to 398p for a pen of Texels 22kg at 87.50. Heavy Lambs sold up to 94.50. per Hd. Cast Ewes topped at 111 for Texels Suffolks to 110.

Prices: Lurgan Producer 22 Lambs 22kg at 87.50. = 398p. Tobermore Producer 21 Lambs 23kg at 90. = 392p. Crumlin Producer 11 Lambs 24kg at 93. = 388p. Carrickfergus Producer 20 Lambs 21.5kg mat 83.50. = 388p. Ballinderry Producer 10 Lambs 21.5kg at 83. = 386p. Ballyutoag Producer 20 Lambs 22kg at 84. = 382p. Lurgan Producer 42 Lambs 21kg at 80. = 381p. Crumlin Producer 20 Lambs 23.5kg at 89.50. = 381p. Carnlough Producer 60 Lambs 21kg at 80. = 381p. Ballymena Producer 6 Lambs 24kg at 91.50. = 381p. Dromore Producer 10 Lambs 21.5kg at 82. = 381p. Aldergrove Producer 4 Lambs 22kg at 83. = 377p. Ballymena Producer 7 Lambs 24kg at 90. = 375p. Banbridge Producer 14 Lambs 23kg at 86. = 374p. Dundrod Producer 16 Lambs 22.5kg at 84. = 373p. Ballyclare Producer 10 Lambs 24kg at 89.50. = 373p. Glenarm Producer 21 Lambs 22.5kg at 84. = 373p. Glenarm Producer 7 Lambs 21.5kg at 80. = 372p. Ballyclare Producer 10 Lambs 22.5kg at 83.50. = 371p. Ballyclare Producer 30 Lambs 22kg at 81.50. = 370p. Mallusk Producer 40 Lambs 23kg at 85. = 370p. Antrim Producer 24 Lambs 24kg at 89. = 370p. Armagh Producer 6 Lambs 23.5kg at 87. = 370p. Magherafelt Producer 25 Lambs 24.5kg at 90.50. = 369p. Crumlin Producer 12 Lambs 22.5kg at 83. = 369p. Loughgall Producer 40 Lambs 21kg at 81. = 369p. Moira Producer 20 Lambs 22kg at 81. = 368p. Larne Producer 10 Lambs 25kg at 92. = 368p. Antrim Producer 20 Lambs 20.5kg at 75.50. = 368p. Ballyclare Producer 10 Lambs 23.5kg at 86.50. = 368p. Ballynure Producer 10 Lambs 23.5kg at 86.50. = 368p. Loughgall Producer 4 Lambs 21kg at 81. = 368p. Dromore Producer 19 Lambs 25kg at 92. = 368p. Ballynahinch Producer 20 Lambs 22.5kg at 82.50. = 367p. Doagh Producer 5 Lambs 24kg at 88. = 367p. Larne Producer 12 Lambs 21.5kg at 79. = 367p. Ballymena Producer 14 Lambs 21kg at 77. = 367p. Ballygally Producer 16 Lambs 22kg at 80.50. = 366p. Dungannon Producer 12 Lambs 23.5kg at 86. = 366p. Dromore Producer 19 Lambs 25kg at 92. = 368p. Ballyclare Producer 39 Lambs 24.5kg at 89.50. = 365p. Larne Producer 30 Lambs 23kg at 84. = 365p. Ballywalter Producer 42 Lambs 22.,5lkg at 82. = 365p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Mallusk Producer 10 Lambs 29kg at 94.50. Toomebridge Producer 11 Lambs 27kg at 93.50. Toomebridge Producer 7 Lambs 27kg at 93. Larne Producer 30 Lambs 26kg at 92. Ballycarry Producer 15 Lambs 25.5kg at 92. Cookstown Producer 42 Lambs 26kg at 91.50. Richhill Producer 39 Lambs 26kg at 91. Larne Producer 2 Lambs 27kg at 91. Dromore Producer 30 Lambs 26kg at 91.

CAST EWES:

TEXELS: Crumlin Producer 2 at 111. Ballymena Producer 7 at 105. Ballyclare Producer 2 at 102. Ballymena Producer 2 at 100. Greyabbey Producer 9 at 100.

SUFFOLK: Dromore Producer 7 at 110. Larne Producer 11 at 104. Armagh Producer 9 at 101. Ballymena 12 at 101.

CHAROLLAIS: Antrim Producer 7 at 100. Crumlin Producer 4 at 99. Dromara Producer 11 at 95. Crumlin Producer 12 at 94.

MULES: Larne Producer 10 at 88. Antrim Producer 9 at 86. Ballymena Producer 13 at 85.

BLUE LIC: Carnlough producer 12 at 114. Carnlough Producer 7 at 105.

BLACKFACE: Larne Producer 45 at 53. Ballymena Producer 22 at 51. Broughshane Producer 30 at 50.