Blonde d’Aquitaine sells to £1,355 at Dungannon Mart

Store prices remain strong with steers selling to £1,355, 625kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (217.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,250, 670kg Limousin (187.00); dropped calves cleared to £290 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £310 Limousin.

Suckled cows and calves topped to £1,200 Hereford cow and Simmental calf at foot.

Weanlings peaked at £970 for a 365kg Limousin steer (265.00), while weanling heifers topped at £830, 410kg Limousin (202.00).

STEERS (90)

Steer prices peaked at £1,355, 625kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (217.00) presented by A and A McMullan; L Kerr £1,200, 555kg Aberdeen Angus (216.00), £1,165, 515kg Limousin (226.00), £1,100, 520kg Limousin (212.00), £1,080, 515kg Charolais (210.00), £1,045, 490kg Limousin (214.00); L McElroy £1,195, 535kg Charolais (224.00), £1,105, 500kg Charolais (221.00), £1,090, 520kg Charolais (210.00); J Donnelly £1,190, 560kg Charolais (213.00), £1,135, 530kg Charolais (214.00); J Bloomer £1,150, 540kg Charolais (213.00), £1,135, 525kg Charolais (216.00), £1,130, 540kg Charolais (210.00), £1,115, 520kg Charolais (214.00), £985, 465kg Charolais (212.00); Riverview Farms £1,120, 470kg Charolais (238.00), £1,100, 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (216.00), £1,070, 445kg Charolais (240.00), £1,060, 460kg Charolais (230.00), £1,000, 460kg Limousin (217.00), £1,000, 435kg Simmental (230.00), £990, 415kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (239.00), £970, 405kg Charolais (240.00), £900, 395kg Charolais (228.00); J Hogg £1,050, 445kg Charolais (236.00), £920, 355kg Limousin (260.00), £910, 355kg Limousin (256.00); M Mullan £1,040, 480kg Limousin (217.00), £1,000, 470kg Limousin (213.00); J Stewart £1,035, 480kg Belgian Blue (217.00); J Vance £1,020, 485kg Belgian Blue (210.00), £1,010, 440kg Belgian Blue (230.00), £1,010, 485kg Aberdeen Angus (208.00), £995, 480kg Aberdeen Angus (207.00); J McKee £880, 415kg Belgian Blue (212.00); P McKernan £830, 370kg Belgian Blue (224.00); E Crozier £650 x 3 Shorthorn (224.00).

HEIFERS

Heifer prices remain very strong to peak at £1,250, 670kg Limousin (187.00) presented by J Donnelly; G McMaster £1,130, 520kg Charolais (217.00), £1,080, 475kg Charolais (227.00), £1,075, 500kg Charolais (215.00), £1,000, 450kg Limousin (222.00), £970, 480kg Charolais (202.00); J Cornett £1,085, 465kg Charolais (233.00); J Willis £1,050, 500kg Limousin (210.00), £965, 450kg Limousin (214.00); J Vance £990, 485kg Belgian Blue (204.00); M McGee £965, 480kg Charolais (201.00), £920, 450kg Simmental (205.00); E Crozier £870, 395kg Limousin (220.00); Mountview Farms £820, 390kg Simmental (210.00), £750, 370kg Charolais (203.00); S O’Neill £810, 405kg Limousin (200.00), £800, 330kg Charolais (242.00); A Patterson £770, 380kg Charolais (203.00).

DROPPED CALVES (100)

Dropped calves prices peaked at £290 Limousin bull presented by S McMullan; C Loughran £285 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull, £260 Hereford bull; W Smith £270 Hereford bull, £265 Hereford bull; M Rea £265 Hereford bull, £225 Hereford bull, £215 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; G O’Neill £250 Aberdeen Angus bull; K Hunter £240 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Marshall £220 Hereford bull, £205 Hereford bull, £200 Hereford bull; E Speers £220 Hereford bull, £200 Hereford bull; W Maxwell £215 Aberdeen Angus bull; Churchview Farms £210 Belgian Blue bull. Reared Friesian bulls sold from £130 to £335; heifer calves cleared to £310 Limousin heifer presented by S McMullan, £275 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £250 x 3 Limousin heifers, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer; D Downey £290 x 2 Shorthorn beef heifers, £280 x 2 Shorthorn beef heifers, £270 x 2 Shorthorn beef heifers; W Allen £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Hereford heifer; W Maxwell £245 Belgian Blue heifer; J Ewing £240 x 2 Limousin heifers, £235 x 2 Limousin heifers; a Sixmilecross farmer £230 Hereford heifer; M Rea £230 Hereford heifer, £210 Hereford heifer, £205 x 2 Hereford heifers; I Marshall £220 x 2 Hereford heifers; Churchview Farms £200 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (130)

Weanling numbers holding firm to peak at £970 for 365kg Limousin steer (267.00) presented by J Holland, £965, 380kg Limousin (255.00), £900, 365kg Limousin (246.00), £800, 300kg Limousin (265.00); M McCrory £960, 390kg Limousin (245.00), £910, 345kg Limousin (264.00), £845, 335kg Charolais (251.00), £800, 315kg Limousin (252.00); S Hetherington £810, 330kg Limousin (246.00); W Hall £800, 340kg Simmental (234.00); Forest Farms £760, 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (250.00), £705, 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (233.00), £695, 305kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (227.00), £685, 250kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (272.00), £660, 245kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (266.00); C Hall £725, 305kg Limousin (238.00), £680, 295kg Limousin (231.00); N Stafford £695, 275kg Limousin (254.00); P McKeraney £640, 260kg Limousin (248.00), £630, 215kg Charolais (292.00); L Johnston £590, 220kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (268.00); meanwhile weanling heifers £830, 410kg Limousin (202.00) presented by H Anderson, £760, 310kg Limousin (243.00), £720, 295kg Limousin (242.00); M Quinn £820, 400kg Limousin (205.00), £700, 300kg Charolais (234.00); J Tanney £820, 400kg Charolais (205.00), £785, 380kg Charolais (205.00), £780, 370kg Charolais (211.00); H Givan £805, 380kg Limousin (212.00); J Canavan £795, 385kg Limousin (206.00); M McCloskey £790, 380kg Limousin (207.00); R Strain £780, 380kg Limousin (205.00); Forest Farms £740, 300kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (247.00), £715, 330kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (218.00), £690, 320kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (215.00), £620, 285kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (218.00), £565, 260kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (216.00), £555, 255kg Blonde d’Aquitaine (215.00); S Hetherington £725, 320kg Limousin (226.00), £670, 320kg Limousin (209.00); G Mills £725, 285kg Limousin (252.00), £570, 245kg Aberdeen Angus (233.00); J Lennox £705, 305kg Limousin (229.00).