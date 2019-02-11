Breeding bulls sell to £2,020 at Clogher Mart

1,485 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, February 9 sold to a very sharp demand for quality lots in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bulls sold to £1,621.40 for a 1,210kg Charolais at £134 per 100kg and £1,579.50 for a 1,170kg Simmental at £135 per 100kg.

Beef cows sold to £1,535.20 for a 760kg Belgian Blue at £202 per 100kg and £1,314 for a 730kg Limousin at £180 per 100kg.

Cow heifers sold to £1,339.20 for a 620kg Belgian Blue at £216 per 100kg and £1,268.50 for a 590kg Belgian Blue at £215 per 100kg.

Friesian cows sold to £110 per 100kg.

Overage steers sold to £205 for a 610kg Charolais.

Underage steers sold to £195 for a 720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Underage heifers sold to £201 for a 570kg Limousin.

Leading prices for beef cow and cow heifers in the fatstock ring as follows: Pomeroy producer 620kg Belgian Blue to £216 (£1,339.20), 590kg Belgian Blue to £215 (£1,268.50), 630kg Belgian Blue to £186 and 720kg Belgian Blue to £166. Keady producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £202 (£1,535.20), Castlederg producer 660kg Charolais to £196. Fintona producer 630kg Saler to £188. Plumbridge producer 640kg Limousin to £184. Dungannon producer 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £180 (£1,242), Augher producer 730kg Limousin to £180 (£1,314), Dungannon producer 720kg Limousin to £177. Sixmilecross producer 640kg Limousin to £174 and 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £168. Ballinamallard producer 490kg Simmental to £169. Castlederg producer 680kg Limousin to £168. Dungannon producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £167. Sixmilecross producer 570kg Charolais to £167. Fivemiletown producer 560kg Belgian Blue to £166. Eskra producer 540kg Charolais to £165. Lisbellaw producer 640kg Charolais to £165.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £163 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £104 to £110 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £82 to £106 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £52 to £76 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

970kg Limousin to £137 (£1,328.90), 1170kg Simmental to £135 (£1,579.50), 1,210kg Charolais to £134 (£1,621.40), 1080kg Simmental to £130 (£1,404.00), 750kg Limousin to £128. 1,100kg Maine Ahjou to £122 (£1,342), 750kg Shorthorn to £121.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

610kg Charolais to £205. 720kg Charolais to £191. 560kg Limousin to 3181. 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £179. 670kg Charolais to £172. 570kg Limousin to £168. 630kg Aberdeen Angus to £167. 610kg Friesian to £167. 480kg Limousin to £164. 650kg Hereford to £160. 670kg Limousin to £160. 790kg Charolais to £157. Other Friesian steers sold from £136 to £156 per 100kg.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

720kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £195. 600kg Charolais to £193. 650kg Charolais to £191. 580kg Limousin to £189. 590kg Belgian Blue to £186. 620kg Limousin to £180. 580kg Charolais to £178. 840kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. 630kg Simmental to £170. 670kg Simmental to £170. 660kg Shorthorn to £149. Friesian steers sold from £130 to £136 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

570kg Limousin to £201. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £200. 690kg Hereford to £188. 610kg Limousin to £184. 720kg Limousin to £184. 540kg Charolais to £180. 670kg Belgian Blue to £178. 580kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £177. 620kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £174. 600kg Fleckvieh to £174. 760kg Charolais to £174. 570kg Hereford to £173. 630kg Simmental to £159. Friesians sold to £144 and £142 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS( 242)

A good steady demand again this week with forward lots selling to £1,480 for a 750kg Limousin to £1,480 (£197), 700kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,470 (£210) and 690kg Limousin to £1,425 (£206) for W Potts, Dungannon. G Reid, Armagh sold 770kg Simmental to £1,455 (£189), 700kg Belgian Blue to £1,400 (£200), 730kg Belgian Blue to £1,395 (£191), 750kg Limousin to £1,375, 750kg Hereford to £1,350 and 700kg Limousin to £1,340. J Greenaway, Portadown 700kg Charolais to £1,430 (£204), 660kg Charolais to £1,425 (£216) and 680kg Charolais to £1,365 (£201), S McCann, Dungannon 710kg Charolais to £1,415 (£199) and 680kg Limousin to £1,410 (£207), Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 660kg Limousin to £1,405 (£213) and 750kg Limousin to £1,395 (£186), G Corr, Stewartstown 730kg Charolais to £1,390 and 740kg Charolais to £1,350. T Brobinson, Clogher 730kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,365. E Kelly, Omagh 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,345.

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 350KG TO 500KG

S McAloon, Rosslea 490kg Limousin to £1,100 (£225), C Gunn, Derrylin 460kg Charolais to £1,060 (£230), Dungannon producer 460kg Charolais to £1,050 (£228) and 460kg Charolais to £1,020 (£222), S Crawford, Omagh 450kg Limousin to £1,035 (£230) and 460kg Charolais to £1,000 (£217), S Bingham, Augher 470kg Limousin to £1,035. P Sommerville, Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £1,030, 470kg Limousin to £1,010, 480kg Limousin to £980 and 450kg Limousin to £980. P Tally, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1,020, 430kg Limousin to £980, 470kg Limousin to £975, 470kg Limousin to £970, J McStay, Lurgan 470kg Limousin to £1,020. M Davidson, Cookstown 490kg Saler to £1,005. F Foster, Loughgall 490kg Limousin to £995 and 480kg Limousin to £960. J Stewart, Fivemiletown 500kg Shorthorn beef to £965.T McCuske, Tempo 400kg Limousin to £900. F O’Neill, Keady 380kg Limousin to £885 and 360kg Limousin to £795.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER

H Smith, Ballygawley 310kg Limousin to £775 and 290kg Charolais to £555. J Kelly, Dungannon 340kg Hereford to £695 and 340kg Hereford to £600. T Lockhart, Dungannon 330kg Limousin to £630. H Wilson (Jnr), Hillsborough 340kg Swiss Brown to £490, 330kg Friesian to £430 and 300kg Shorthorn to £370.

STORE HEIFERS (133)

A brisk demand in this section with strong stores selling to £1,320 for a 630kg Charolais (£209.50), 610kg Charolais to £1,200 (£197) and 590kg Charolais to £1,170 (£198) for a Brookeborough producer. P Jordan, Armagh 690kg Limousin to £1,280 (£188) and 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,150 (£185), M Stevenson, Lurgan 620kg Limousin to £1,250 (£201), K McManus, Enniskillen 580kg Charolais to £1,175 (£202), 580kg Charolais to £1,150 (£198), 590kg Charolais to £1,150 and 540kg Limousin to £1,135 (£210), M McCaughey, Aughnacloy 560kg Charolais to £1,170 (£209), 590kg Charolais to £1,160, 580kg Charolais to £1,150, 560kg Charolais to £1,145 and 570kg Charolais to £1,145. A and M Daly, Dungannon 610kg Charolais to £1,165 and 550kg Limousin to £1,160 (£211), M McClave, Rosslea 550kg Charolais to £1,150 (£209), P McAleer, Pomeroy 530kg Charolais to £1,140 (£215), S Daly, Omagh 540kg Limousin to £1,130 (£209).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 360KG TO 500KG

T McCusker, Tempo 470kg Charolais to £1,070 (£227), 450kg Charolais to £990 (£220) and 440kg Limousin to £980 (£220), B Cassidy, Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1,065 (£231), 420kg Charolais to £985 (£234), O McCall Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1,065 (£213), T Liggett, Caledon 500kg Charolais to £1,055 (£211), B M Howell, Fivemiletown 480kg Limousin to £1,050 (£219) and 480kg Limousin to £920. A and M Daly, Dungannon 500kg Limousin to £1,020 (£204), Fivemiletown producer 480kg Charolais to £1,015. M McClave, Rosslea 440kg Limousin to £1,000 (£227), J J Breen, Tempo 460kg Charolais £960. J Wigham, Fivemiletown 450kg Limousin to £935. E Cassidy, Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £930, 370kg Charolais to £870 and 360kg Charolais to £830. C Gunn, Lisnaskea 410kg Charolais to £900 and 380kg Limousin to £780, F O’Neill, Keady 450kg Limousin to £900 and 410kg Shorthorn to £880. A Leonard, Enniskillen 360kg Charolais to £830. T Dillon, Beragh 390kg Limousin to £825 and 380kg Limousin to £775. J McGleenan, Armagh 380kg Limousin to £775.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER

B Cassidy, Rosslea 340kg Charolais to £730. J McGleenan, Armagh 360kg Simmental to £680, 360kg Simmental to £670, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £600, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £570.

WEANLINGS (340)

Another good entry sold easily to a very keen demand with steers and bulls selling to £1,150 for a 530kg Charolais (£217) and 530kg Charolais to £1,080 (£204) for P McElroy, Clogher. J McSorley, Beragh 510kg Limousin to £1,120 (£219) and 430kg Limousin to £1,045 (£243), S S Dunlop, Ballygawley 410kg Charolais to £1,075 (£262), S Dunlop, Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1,060 (£258), D Donnelly, Sixmilecross 470kg Charolais to £1,060 (£225), 410kg Charolais to £1,015 (£248) 430kg Charolais to £1,005 and 390kg Charolais to £1,005 (£258), R E Wilson, Trillick 410kg Charolais to £1,030 (£251), G J McKenna, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £1,030 (£257), 440kg Charolais to £1,000 (£227), 460kg Charolais to £1,000 and 470kg Charolais to £990. S Crawford, Maguiresbridge 450kg Limousin to £1,030 and 430kg Limousin to £990. M McSorley, Ballygawley 400kg Limousin to £1,015 (£254), Kesh producer 450kg Charolais to £1,010. R McNally, Dungannon 440kg Charolais to £990.

HEIFER WEANLINGS

R McNally, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1,025 (£228), 450kg Charolais to £930, 410kg Charolais to £855 and 420kg Charolais to £820. B McCann, Dungannon 300kg Charolais to £1,015 (£338), L Johnston, Tempo 450kg Charolais to £975 (£216), 350kg Charolais to £850 (£243) and 350kg Charolais to £820 (£234), D Donnelly, Sixmilecross 410kg Charolais to £940 (£229), J McElroy, Clogher 360kg Charolais to £855 (£246), P McDonald, Tempo 360kg Charolais to £885 (£246), Dessie Irwin, Augher 420kg Limousin to £880. M McConnell, Clogher 370kg Limousin to £880 (£238), D Allen, Loughgall 330kg Limousin to £875 (£265), M Beacom, Ederney 330kg Limousin to £845 (£256) and 350kg Charolais to £840 (£240), A Shortt, Legacurry 370kg Limousin to £835. G McCarron, Irvinestown 390kg Charolais to £830. J Carrothers, Fivemiletown 300kg Limousin to £825 (£275).

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A keen demand this week again in this section with J I McFarland, Omagh selling calved heifers to £1,800, £1,775 and £1,600. Benburb producer £1,700 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1,665 and £1,400 for calved heifers. R Givan, Dungannon £1,650 for calved heifer. R Johnston, Tempo £1,600 and £1,390 for calved heifers. A selection of maiden heifers sold from £625 to £700 with a smaller one selling to £450.

BREEDING BULLS

Dungannon producer £2,020 for pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus (born 24/09/15), Blaney producer £1,340 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 20/06/14). Special entry Saturday, February 16 pedigree registered Simmental bull.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very sharp demand in this section especially for quality lots with B D Breen, Eskra selling a heifer with bull calf to £2,180 and heifer with heifer calf to £2,100. Derek Farrell, Fivemiletown £1,700 for 2013 cow with bull calf £1,410 for second calver with bull calf and £1,200 for second calver with bull calf. J Keenan, Fivemiletown £1,490 for heifer with bull calf. G P McCann, Belleek £1,050 for 2010 cow with heifer calf. A good entry of incalf cows and heifers sold to £1,380 and £1,150 for P Mackle, Coalisland. Augher producer £1,350 three times. R Farrell, Fivemiletown £1,200 and £1,180. K Farrell, Fivemiletown £1,105, £1,025 and £1,005. G P McCann, Belleek £1,155 and £1,125. G Armstrong, Seskinore £1,060, £955, £870 and £850. Lots of others selling from £715.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES (325)

A large entry sold to a firm demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £380 for Aberdeen Angus and £320 for Limousin to P McGee, Augher. I Telford, Fintona £320 for Belgian Blue, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £320 for Limousin, D and J Hunter, Tempo £300, £290 and £280 for Charolais. A Coote, Ballygawley £295 for Simmental, I Patterson, Seskinore £290 for Aberdeen Angus, A Hanna, Irvinestown £280 for Simmental.

HEIFER CALVES

P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £390 and £305 for Charolais. A Haddock, Upper Ballinderry £350 for Limousin, D and J Hunter, Tempo £320 for Charolais, I Telford, Fintona £285 for Belgian Blue and J J Hanna, Trillick £260 for Simmental.

REARED BULLS

S Duffy, Lisbellaw £720 for Charolais, D Murphy, Rosslea £670 for Limousin, Lisbellaw producer £605 for Montbeliarde £545 for Charolais, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £600 for Charolais and £500 for Limousin, J P Hannigan, Lisnaskea £580 for Charolais, E Crawford, Stewartstown £535 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus and £400 for Limousin, R Elliott, Fivemiletown £455 for Montbeliarde, J Moore, Ardstraw £440, £430 twice and £380 for Aberdeen Angus. C Emerson, Enniskillen £435 for Aberdeen Angus and G McNeill, Caledon £425 twice for Friesians.

REARED HEIFERS

Lisbellaw producer 605 for Charolais, Derek Farrell, Fivemiletown £600 for Limousin and £400 for Charolais, A Collen, Armagh £575 for Charolais, B Keys, Fivemiletown £550 for Aberdeen Angus, E Crawford, Stewartstown £480 for Simmental, G McNeill, Caledon £465 for Aberdeen Angus, I Telford, Fintona £440 for Belgian Blue, J Moore, Ardstraw £430 twice and £375 for Aberdeen Angus, £400 for Hereford £400 and £350 for Belgian Blues, E Coote, Ballygawley £390 for Simmental, J Donnelly, Trillick £360 for Aberdeen Angus.