Breeding bulls sell to £2,430 at Clogher Mart

Another large entry of 1,300 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart last week again continued to sell to a very strong demand in all sections.

Beef bred cows sold to a top of £1,470 for a 700kg Belgian Blue at £210 while cow heifers sold to £1,342 for a 630kg Limousin at £213.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £139 per 100kg. Fat bulls sold to £2,054 for a 1,300kg Charolais at £158.

Fat steers over/age sold to £190 for a 610kg Simmental.

Fat steers under/age sold to £218 for a 540kg Limousin.

Fat heifers under/age sold to £209 for a 470kg Limousin.

Breeding bulls sold to £2,430 for a pedigree Limousin.

Dairy cows sold to £1,550.

Suckler outfits sold to £1,815.

In the store rings forward steers sold to £1,480 for a 750kg Charolais (£197) reaching a top of £247 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais at £1,460.

Medium weights sold to £1,210 for a 480kg Limousin (£252) and £1,150 for a 460kg Limousin (£250).

Strong heifers sold to £1,440 for a 660kg Charolais (£218) reaching £231 per 100kg for a 550kg Limousin at £1,270 and a 530kg Limousin at £1,225.

Smaller sorts sold to £925 for a 390kg Limousin (£237).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1,125 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus (£229) reaching £285 per 100kg for a 340kg Charolais at £970.

Weanling heifers sold to £1,010 for a 390kg Simmental (£259) reaching a top of £402 per 100kg for a 220kg Charolais at £885.

Dropped calves sold to £460 for a Charolais.

Bull and £405 for a Charolais heifer.

Reared bulls sold to £700 for a Charolais, reared heifers sold to £705 for a Saler.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers

Lisnaskea producer 630kg Limousin to £213. Fivemiletown producer 520kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £211 and 540kg Belgian Blue to £197. Clogher producer 700kg Belgian Blue to £210 and 710kg Limousin to £195. Lisnaskea producer 620kg Charolais to £208 and 670kg Charolais to £197. Castlederg producer 700kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £204 and 590kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £203. C and J Donnelly, Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £204. Newtownstewart producer 640kg Limousin to £203. Swatragh producer 650kg Limousin to £203. Castlederg producer 700kg Limousin to £198. Coalisland producer 470kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £197. Artigarva producer 680kg Limousin to £195. Magheraveely producer 610kg Limousin to £195. Tempo producer 500kg Charolais to £194. Dungannon producer 480kg Limousin to £194. Swatragh producer 630kg Limousin to £192. Coalisland producer 400kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £192.

Other quality lots sold from £155 to £190 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £120 to £152 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £130 to £139 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £118 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £63 to £86 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 1,080kg Limousin to £160 (£1,728), 1300kg Charolais to £158 (£2,054), 910kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £157 (£1,428), 1,040kg Limousin to £153. 990kg Charolais to £148. 1,250kg Hereford to £142. 950kg Charolais to £142. 1,000kg Saler to £135. 720kg Limousin to £130. 760kg Limousin to £125. 810kg Limousin to £120. 810kg Charolais to £114.

FAT STEERS OVER/AGE: 610kg Simmental to £190. 620kg Charolais to £168. 590kg Belgian Blue to £152. 590kg Hereford to £152. 680kg Charolais to £148. 810kg Friesian to £144. 630kg Friesian to £144 x 2 580kg Friesian to £144. 520kg Limousin to £133.

FAT STEERS UNDER/AGE: Clogher producer 540kg Limousin to £218. 500kg Limousin to £218. 590kg Charolais to £204. 570kg Charolais to £204. 820kg Charolais to £204. 810kg Limousin to £204. 740kg Simmental to £204. 830kg Charolais to £204. 600kg Limousin to £198. 670kg Charolais to £197. 570kg Limousin to £188. 590kg Fleckvieh to £172. 580kg Fleckvieh to £172. 610kg Charolais to £170. 600kg Limousin to £162. 600kg Fleckvieh to £155. Friesians sold from £145 to £155 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDER/AGE: 470kg Limousin to £209. 460kg Limousin to £204. 630kg Charolais to £201. 600kg Limousin to £189. 630kg Charolais to £188. 560kg Limousin to £184. 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £177. 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £174. Friesians sold from £117 to £139 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (175): A very firm demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,560 for a 700kg Limousin (£223) and 730kg Limousin to £1,475 for A and N Gervais, Clogher. M Nesbitt, Armagh £1,480 for a 750kg Charolais (£197), 710kg Charolais to £1,435, 660kg Charolais to £1,390 and 710kg Charolais to £1,390. Des Greenaway, Portadown 770kg Charolais to £1,475, 710kg Simmental to £1,455, 680kg Limousin to £1,445 (£212), 690kg Charolais to £1,400 and 680kg Charolais to £1,395. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1,460 (£247), P L McCaffery, Derrylin 680kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,460 (£215), Clogher producer 670kg Charolais to £1,405. 630kg Limousin to £1,395 (£221) and 610kg Limousin to £1,340 (£219), D T J Potter, Clogher 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,390 (£231.60), T D Willis, Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1,345 (£224), E Graham, Tynan 580kg Charolais to £1,340 (£231), J McAree, Killylea 630kg Limousin to £1,340 (£213).

MEDIUM WEIGHTS STORES 400KG TO 500KG: S Oliver, Armagh 480kg Limousin to £1,210 (£252), 460kg Limousin to £1,150 (£250), 460kg Limousin to £1,110 (£241), 430kg Limousin to £1,040 (£242) and 430kg Limousin to £1,030. Des Armstrong, Lisbellaw 480kg Simmental to £1,110. G Black, Ballygawley 500kg Limousin to £1,080. P Cassidy, Augher 440kg Charolais to £1,070 (£243), 440kg Limousin to £1,070 (£243) 410kg Charolais to £1,030 (£251) and 400kg Charolais to £1,005 (£251), D McLaren, Omagh 480kg Charolais to £1,065, F O’Rourke, Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1,060. F McStay, Lurgan 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055 and 460kg Limousin to £1,015. F Campbell, Tempo 500kg Hereford to £1,050. B McWilliams, Seskinore 490kg Simmental to £1,050. P Woods, Dungannon 470kg Charolais to £1,050 and 480kg Charolais to £1,020.

SMALLER SORTS 350KG & UNDER: P E Mullan, Fintona 350kg Limousin to £870. W G Beattie, Tempo 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £790, 310kg Charolais to £745, 320kg Charolais to £740, 290kg Hereford to £630 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £590. C S Wiggan, Ballygawley 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £685. F Campbell, Tempo 350kg Charolais to £650. R Tiffney, Portadown 350kg Friesian to £490.

STORE HEIFERS (177): A good steady demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,440 for a 660kg Charolais (£218) to C Daly, Benburb. F Flynn, Newtwonbutler 700kg Charolais to £1,415, 700kg Charolais to £1,385, 680kg Charolais to £1,355, 660kg Charolais to £1,355, 650kg Charolais to £1,300, 600kg Shorthorn beef to £1,280, 650kg Charolais to £1,240 and 640kg Charolais to £1,220. G McGarrity, Sixmilecross 590kg Charolais to £1,310 (£220), R Irvine, Brookeborough 590kg Charolais to £1,290 (£222), 550kg Limousin to £1,270 (£231), 530kg Limousin to £1,225 (£231) and 530kg Saler to £1,220 (£230), S Oliver, Armagh 600kg Limousin to £1,280, W S Hall, Magheraveely 610kg Charolais to £1,240. D McElduff, Omagh 640kg Charolais to £1,240. K Caldwell, Fivemiletown 550kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,220 (£222).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG: C Daly, Benburb 470kg Charolais to £1,105 (£235), A Crawford, Beragh 480kg Charolais to £1,095 and 470kg Charolais to £1,055. P Cassidy, Augher 500kg Charolais to £1,070. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1,025 (£227) and 480kg Charolais to £980. P and R O’Hanlon, Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £1,005. P and N Gormley, Omagh 490kg Limousin to £990. D Armstrong, Lisbellaw 460kg Limousin to £985. E T Smyth, Fivemiletown 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £985. R Irvine, Brookeborough 460kg Limousin to £970. Des Wilson, Clogher 460kg Charolais to £970 and 450kg Charolais to £950. F McElroy, Augher 460kg Limousin to £950. M Carr, Newry 460kg Limousin to £940. P McAleer, Pomeroy 450kg Limousin to £940. J Christy, Keady 420kg Simmental to £935. A Hadden, Aughnacloy 400kg Limousin to £935.

SMALLER SORTS 390KG & UNDER: B and M Fee, Lisbellaw 390kg Limousin to £925 (£237), F and N Gormley, Sixmilecross 370kg Limousin to £780. L Logue, Dromore 370kg Limousin to £750, 360kg Limousin to £750, 370kg Limousin to £740. G Fitzgerald, Coalisland 380kg Limousin to £670.

WEANLINGS (220): A very keen demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1,125 for a 490kg Aberdeen Angus (£229) and 480kg Charolais to £1,020 for A Short, Omagh. M Brennan, Cookstown 490kg Stabiliser to £1,120 and 440kg Stabiliser to £965. W H Robinson, Armagh 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,120. E Maguire, Omagh 460kg Limousin to £1,090 and 400kg Limousin to £1,035 (£259), G Black, Ballygawley 450kg Hereford to £1,030, 470kg Limousin to £980, 400kg Limousin to £950 and 390kg Limousin to £945. J Wiggam, Fivemiletown 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,015. S McConnell, Clogher 400kg Charolais to £990. P McClave, Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £980. Kesh producer 340kg Charolais to £970 (£285), William McKenna, Augher 470kg Charolais to £950 and 480kg Charolais to £940. C Fee, Tempo 370kg Charolais to £940 (£254), P McBrien, Derrylester 380kg Limousin to £940 and H Mulholland 390kg Limousin to £935.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Kesh producer 390kg Simmental to £1,010 (£259) and 410kg Limousin to £940. R Smyton, Fivemiletown 400kg Charolais to £950 (£237), 350kg Charolais to £900 (£257), 370kg Charolais to £860. L Mavitty, Culkey 220kg Charolais to £900 (£402), 350kg Charolais to £835, 320kg Charolais to £830, 380kg Charolais to £820, 390kg Charolais to £815 and 350kg Charolais to £805. J McQuaid, Fivemiletown 370kg Charolais to £850. Cooneen producer 350kg Limousin to £840. P McBrien, Derrylester 350kg Charolais to £840. A Harley, Plumbridge 350kg Charolais to £835. R Douglas, Portadown 390kg Charolais to £830. D McQuaid, Cooneen 360kg Charolais to £800 and 310kg Charolais to £790. Kesh producer 400kg Limousin to £800. S Cassidy, Ballygawley 370kg Limousin to £790.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A smaller entry sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1,550. A Fivemiletown producer sold calved heifers to £1,500 and £1,400. Ballygawley producer £1,480 for calved heifer. M/S R and E Johnston, Tempo sold springing heifers at note to make £1,400 and £1,180.

BREEDING BULLS: T Singleton, Ballygawley £2,430 for pedigree non registered Limousin, P J McMenamin, Drumquin £1,000 for young pedigree non registered Hereford.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another good turnout this week again sold to a keen demand although quality was not as good however Brian Quinn, Cookstown sold a 2010 cow with bull calf to £1,815. John Crozier, Ballinamallard £1,505 for 2012 cow and bull calf. £1,430 for 2012 cow and bull calf and £1,100 for 2011 cow and bull calf. F McCrory, Fivemiletown £1,500 for second calver and heifer calf. A R Willis, Derrylin £1,435 for 2013 cow and heifer calf and £1,360 for 2012 cow and heifer calf. A Jones, Newtownhamilton £1,405 for 2013 cow and bull calf and £1,225 for 09 cow and bull calf. M P McCloskey, Coalisland £1,370 for 2011 cow and bull calf £1,365 for 2012 cow and heifer calf and £1,240 for 2011 cow and bull calf. C McGoldrick, Castlederg £1,355 for second calver and heifer calf. Kingsle Bell, Aughnacloy £1,325 for 08 cow and bull calf and £1,175 for 09 cow and heifer calf. P Hackett, Augher £1,310, £1,200 and £1,175 for heifers with heifer calves at foot. Derrygonnelly producer £1,300 for heifer with heifer calf.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A good selection on offer this week sold readily with bull calves (under two months) selling to £460, £375 and £355 for Charolais. Dungannon producer £460 for Limousin. Augher producer £350 for Belgian Blue. M Howe, Cornafanogue £400 twice for Herefords. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £355 for Charolais. A Owens, Sixmilecross £335 for Simmental. J Teague, Dromore £285 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFERS: Augher producer £405 and £305 for Charolais. M/S J and V Magwood, Brookeborough £350 for Belgian Blue. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon £315 for Charolais. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £305 and £285 for Charolais and £285 for Limousin. H Maguire, Cornafanogue £300 for Aberdeen Angus. B McCarney, Seskinore £290 for Limousin.

REARED BULLS: E Askin, Augher £700 and £685 for Charolais. S R Hessin, Moneymore £675 and £605 for Charolais. P McConnell, Clogher £660 for Charolais. S Lagan, Moneymore £650 and £630 for Charolais. E and P Hughes, Augher £650 and £560 for Herefords and £560 for Charolais. P J Bell, Cookstown £630 for Limousin. M Grey, Killadeas £620, £545 and £530 for Belgian Blues. E S Lavery, Portadown £565 for Aberdeen Angus. Augher producer £560 for Simmental. B Ward, Dungannon £550 and £540 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS: S Askin, Ballygawley £705 for Saler £640, £550 and £530 for Herefords. Augher producer £660 for Limousin. P McConnell, Clogher £620 and £490 for Limousins, £615 for Charolais and £460 for Aberdeen Angus. C and J Donnelly, Dungannon £560 for Limousin. S Lagan, Moneymore £510 and £470 for Charolais. M Grey, Killadeas £500 twice, £490, £480, £470 and £460 for Belgian Blues. T Armstrong, Derrygonnelly £480 for Simmental. A G McGovern, Fivemiletown £480 for Aberdeen Angus.