Breeding ewes sell to £120 at Armoy Mart

A smaller offering of 567 head met with a better trade than expected.

Fat hoggets sold to £100, fat ewes to £116 and breeding ewes sold to £120.

HOGGETS

W Hanna, Ballymoney, 30kgs, £100. Ronnie McIlroy, Coleraine, 31kgs, £98.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 30kgs, £98.00. Les Millen, Coleraine, 27kgs, £98.00. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 26kgs, £98.00. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 27kgs, £97.00. John Campbell, Ballybogey, 22kgs, £95.00. B and A Dowey, Stranocum, 26kgs, £95.00. P Kelly, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £90.00.

FAT EWES

S J Smyth, Randalstown, Charollais ewes, £116. A Wallace, Coleraine, Suffolk, £100. K Laverty, Randalstown, Suffolk, £99.00. I McConaghy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £97.00. Phil McCurdy, Bushmills, Suffolk, £92.50. L Millen, Coleraine, Suffolk, £86.00.

BREEDING EWES

D Morrow, Glenarm, (in-lamb ewes), 6, £120, 5, £115, 5, £105. Francis Kelly, Draperstown, (in-lamb Blackface), 10, £86.00, 1, £83.00, 11, £80.00.

STORE LAMBS

A McMullan, Loughguile, 3 Texel, £83.00. L Millen, Coleraine, 14 Suffolk, £72.80. F Boyle, Loughguile, 5 Texel, £73.00. D McAuley, Cushendall, 15 Blackface, £72.50. J McAlister, Cushendall, 20 crossbreds £84.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.