Breeding ewes sell to £170 at Armoy Mart

Just under 3,500 head were on offer at last Wednesday night’s sale and they met with one of the best trades all year.

Fat lambs sold to £84.00, breeding ewes sold to £170 and store lambs were a great trade topping at £73.50.

FAT LAMBS

R McClenaghan, Limavady, 28kgs, £84.00. T and N McCracken, Mosside, 30kgs, £83.00. Vincent McNeill, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £81.00. G Bartlett, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £80.00. C E White, Ballycastle, 26kgs, £81.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs, £80.00. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £78.00. A J and J Murphy, Cushendun, 24kgs crossbreds £79.00.

BREEDING SHEEP

C McDonnell, Armoy, mule hoggets, 10, £170, 10, £148, 10,£140, 10,£140, 11, £137, 20, £134, 20, £136. Ian Olphert, Bushmills, 8, £169, 70, £142, 8, £153. Craig McMillan, Bushmills, 11, £148, 11, £140, 11, £141, 11, £135. Seamus McNeill, Cushendun, 12, £126, 12, £125. Angela Laverty, Armoy, 20, £120.

STORE LAMBS

John Quinn, Cushendall, 17 Texel, £73.50. John Mckillop, Cushendall, 51 crossbreds, £71.50. Chas McCormick, Armoy, 43 Texel, £71.00. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 17 Suffolk, £71.00. John Fleck, Doagh, 11, £71.00, 49, Texel, £68.80, 20, £67.00, 22, £65.20, 50, £65.00. Ray Higgins, Martinstown, 25 Texel, £72.00. G McCambridge, 35 Texel, £66.50. Jas McLoughlin Carnlough, 40 Suffolk, £67.00. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 35 Texel, £65.00. John McCartney, Cloughmills, 34 Texel, £65.00. Francis Quinn, Cushendall, 20 Texel, £68.00. B Blaney, Cushendall, 26 Suffolk, £67.50. S Reid, Cloughmills, 26 Suffolk, £69.00. A Devlin, Ballycastle, 42 crossbreds £60.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.