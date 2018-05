Breeding ewes sell to £179 and fat lambs to £120 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of just over 400 head at last Wednesday night’s sale met with a fantastic trade for all sorts of sheep.

Breeding ewes sold to £179, fat lambs sold to £120 and fat ewes saw a tremendous trade with prices to a top of £108.

FAT LAMBS

Wilson Carson, Cloughmills, 24kgs, £120. W A McIntyre, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £107. Huey Brothers, Armoy, 21½kgs, £107. Francis McKenna, Ballymoney, 22½kgs, £106.50. David Waide, Cloughmills, 25kgs hoggets £105. G Millen, Coleraine, 22kgs, £100. R Gardiner, Ballymoney, 24½kgs, £115.

FAT EWES

B McVicker, Bushmills, Suffolk ewes, £108. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, Texels, £107. W G McConaghy, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £102. John Crawford, Glarryford, crossbreds £88.00. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, Suffolk, £103. Sam Gardner, Stanocum, crossbreds £89.00. F McKenna, Ballymoney, crossbreds £88.50. W A McIntyre, Bushmills, crossbreds £80.00. Pat Martin, Dunloy, Texels, £82.00.

BREEDING EWES

Brian J McAllister, Dervock, 5 Mule hoggets, 5 lambs, £179, 5 and 5, £170. Wilson Carson, Clough, 3 Texel hoggets, 3 lambs, £178. M McClafferty, Armoy, 6 Mule hoggets, 6 lambs, £170. Charles McDonnell, Armoy, 2 Texels, 2 lambs, £178, 3 and 3, £173. Ian Montgomery, Ballymena, 4 crossbreds, 4 lambs, £176, 3 and 3 £167, 3 and 3 £168. Wilson Carson, Clough, 3 crossbreds, 3 lambs, £168. William G McConaghy, Ballintoy, 1 Texel, 1 lambs, £170. M McClafferty, Armoy, 6 ewes, 6 lambs £152. Charles McDonnell, Armoy, 3 ewes, 3 lambs, £160.

Sale every Wednesday.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.