Breeding ewes top at £162 at Armoy Mart

Just over 2,300 sheep were on offer at last Wednesday night’s sale.

Fat lambs sold to £94.50, fat ewes sold to £100, breeding ewes topped at £162 and a large offering of store lambs met with a great trade selling to £72.50.

FAT LAMBS

M McMullan, Ballymoney, 28kgs, £94.50. J McKinley, Ballycastle, 27kgs, £91.00. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 24kgs, £86.80. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, 25kgs, £86.00. Ian Kennedy, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £84.20. Trevor Carson, Cloughmills, 30kgs, £90.00. Adrian Coyles, Stranocum, 22kgs, £80.50. M Montgomery, Liscolman, 23kgs, £83.50. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £82.00. Boyd Ramsay, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £80.00. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 21kgs, £79.50. D Smyth, Stranocum, 22kgs, £79.00.

FAT EWES

M McMullan, Ballymoney, Texel, £100. S J and D J Currie, Mosside, crossbreds £88.00. D Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £84.50. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £79.50. William McAuley, Cushendall, Cheviots, £86.00. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £84.50. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, Suffolks, £80.00.

STORE LAMBS

G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 51 Suffolk, £70.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 48 Suffolk, £72.50. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, 42 Texel, £70.00. John Dillon, Armoy, 35 Texel, £72.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 31 crossbreds £65.20, 32, £64.50. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, 14 Suffolk, £70.50. Pat McBride, Ballycstle, 25 Suffolk, £69.20. J Cassley, Armoy, 38 Texel, £65.50. Chas Quinn, Cushendall 13 Suffolk, £69.00. John McCormick, Armoy, 20 Suffolk, £62.50. Maurice McHenry, Ballintoy, 25 Texel, £62.50. Tom Mulholland, Ballycastle, 25 Suffolk, £64.00. John Dillon, Armoy, 30 Texel, £61.00. Seamus McCormick, Martinstown, 22 Suffolk, £65.50. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 50 Suffolk, £67.80, 50 Suffolk, £67.20, 50, £69.00. John Holmes, Armoy, 38 Texel, £65.00, 38, £66.50. Brian Mccaughan, Ballycastle, 39 Texel, £64.50, 40, £60.50. Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, 89 Texel, £66.00.

BREEDING EWES

Robert Currie, Ballymoney, mule hoggets, 8, £155, 16, £150, 8, £144, 8, £141, 9, £136. Chris McKiernan, Ballymoney, 12 Suffolk hoggets, £162, 12, £156. Roy Watton, Ballybogey, 5 Charollais, £140. Huey Brothers, Armoy, mule hoggets, 20, £132, 10, £130, 10, £127. D McAlister, Cushendall, 7, £128, 8, £126.

Sale every Wednesday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.