Breeding sheep sell to £145 at Armoy Mart

An excellent turnout of 648 head of sheep met with a slightly easier trade for hoggets.

Fat ewes remained a strong trade selling to a top of £122, hoggets sold to £100 and breeding sheep sold to £145.

HOGGETS

J Kirkpatrick, Ballintoy, 30kgs, £100. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 30kgs, £100. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 28kgs, £99.00. P J Dougan, Castlerock, 26kgs, £99.00. Dan McAlister, Glenann, 26kgs, £97.00. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 25kgs, £94.00. Chris Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs, £94.00. Sam Creith, Bushmills, 25kgs, £93.80. David Montgomery, Glarryford, 25kgs, £93.00. John Campbell, Ballymoney, 25kgs, £92.00. J and C Mark, Limavady, 24kgs, £89.00. Richard McVicker, Bushmills, 24kgs, £91.00. C and E White, Moyarget, 23kgs, £89.50. Alex McAlister, 16, 23kgs, £87.00.

STORE LAMBS

Liam McGarry, Loughguile, 13 Suffolk, £78.80. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 13 Suffolk, £82.80. S Delargy, Cushendall, 5 crossbreds £81.50. Ballymoney farmer, 20 Texel, £79.20. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 18 Texel, £68.00.

FAT EWES

Ken Galbraith, Coleraine, 2 Texel, £122. Sean McAllister, Ballyvoy, 3 Texel, £108. A Wallace, Coleraine, 2 Suffolk, £100. S McAllister, Ballyvoy, 4 Texel, £98.00. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 1 Suffolk, £100. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 2 Texel, £80.00. John McGill, Ballycastle, 2 crossbreds £86.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 8 crossbreds £74.50. C White, Moyarget, 4 Texel, £72.50.

Sale every Wednesday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.