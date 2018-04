Breeding sheep sell to £232 at Armoy Mart

A seasonal show of 524 head last Wednesday night met with a fantastic trade for all sorts of sheep.

Breeding sheep sold to £232, fat lambs sold to £125 and fat ewes sold to £117.

LEADING PRICES

BREEDING SHEEP

Vivien Chestnutt, Liscolman, ewe, 2 lambs, £232. Brian J McAllister, Dervock, 5 hoggets, 5 lambs, £186. E McFetridge, Armoy, 9 hoggets, 9 lambs, £173. B J McAllister, Dervock, 5 hoggets, 5 lambs, £172. N McFetridge, Ballymoney, 8 hoggets, 8 lambs, £158, 6 hoggets, 6 lambs, £155.

FAT LAMBS

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 24kgs, £125. V Chestnutt, Liscolman, 22kgs, £119. J Simpson, Dervock, 24kgs, £118. M McGarry, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £111. Danny McKay, Martinstown, 21kgs, £110.50. William Morrison, Mosside, 21kgs, £110. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 20½kgs. £109.

HOGGETS

Jas McKendry, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £110.50. Diane Tate, 24kgs, £104.50. V Chestnutt, Liscolman, 23kgs, £105.50. Mathew Calderwood, 25kgs, £102. John McGill, Ballycastle, 20kgs, £108. William Murdock, Ballymoney, 20kgs, £107.

FAT EWES

B McVicker, Bushmills, 1 Suffolk, £117. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 2 Suffolk, £114. Richard Chambers, Ballycastle, 2 Suffolk, £110. William Moore, Macosquin, 1 Texel, £108. Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 10 Suffolk, £107. P Martin, Dunloy, 1 Texel, £98.00. W Hanna, Ballymoney, 1 Texel, £96.00. E Duncan, Ballycastle, 2 Suffolk, £95.00. J Simpson, Dervock, 9 crossbreds £94.00. A Smyth, Mosside, 8 crossbreds £94.00. A Devlin, Limavady, 3 crossbreds £93.50. B McVicker, Bushmills, 1 Suffolk, £117. A J Murphy, Cushendun, 1 crossbreds £96.00. Martin Wilmot, Liscolman, 2 Charollais, £90.00.

Store lambs sold to £86.00 and pet lambs to £27.

Sale every Wednesday at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.