Brisk demand for cattle at Lisnaskea

A large entry of cattle on offer this week again at Lisnaskea Sales on Tueday 30th October sold to a brisk demand for all sorts.

Store Bullocks sold to £1180 for a 560kg AA (£210) and £1020 for a 560kg Lim. (£182) Store Heifers sold to £1180 for a 590kg Lim. (£200) and £985 for a 470kg Lim. (£210) Cows & Calves sold to £1520 and £1500. Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £880 for aa 390kg Lim. (£225) with smaller ones selling to £710 for a 270kg Lim. and £190kg Lim. to £535 (£281) Weanling Heifers sold to £805 for a 400kg Ch. (£201) with smaller ones selling to £600 for a 250kg Lim. (£240 and £525 for a 200kg Ch. (£262)

Leading prices as follows:

Store Bullocks: Brookeborough Producer 560kg AA. to £1180 (£210) and £1020 for a 560kg Lim. (£182)

Store Heifers: Lisnaskea Producer 590kg Lim. to £1180 (£200), Lisnaskea Producer 510kg Lim. to £1005 (£201) and 480kg Lim. to £950. Brookeborough Producer 490kg Ch. to £1005 (£205) 470kg Ch. to £980 (£208) 440kg Ch. to £925 (£210) and 480kg Sim. to £880, Lisnaskea Producer 610kg AA. to £1000 and 570kg AA. to £970. Ballinamallard Producer 470kg Lim. to £985 (£209) 410kg Lim. to £805, 410kg Her. to £780, 400kg AA. to £680. Kinawley Producer 470kg Ch. to £895 and 470kg Lim. to £845.

COWS & CALVES: Newtownbutler Producer 07 Cow & Bull Calf to £1520. Newtownbutler Producer 2012 Cow & Bull Calf to £1500, Lisnaskea Producer 2010 Cow & Bull Calf to £1200. Brookeborough Producer 2013 Cow & Bull Calf to £1150.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea Producer 390kg Lim. to £880 (£225) Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Ch. to £865 (£240) 410kg Ch. to £865, 390kg Ch. to £820, 350kg Lim. to £800, 340kg Lim. to £775 (£228) 350kg Lim. to £765, and 310kg Lim. to £710. Blaney Producer 400kg B/B. to £850 (£212), Fivemiletown Producer 390kg Sim. to £850 (£218) 290kg Ch. to £630, and 240kg Daq. To £525. Derrylin Producer 350kg Ch. to £840 (£240) Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Ch. to £830 (£230) and 290kg Ch. to £770. Tempo Producer 350kg Daq. To £825 and 280kg Daq. To £600. Magheraveely Producer 400kg AA. to £810. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Lim. to £800 (£250) 310kg Lim. to £795 (£256) and 290kg Lim. to £635. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Lim. to £795. (£256) Trillick Producer 320kg Lim. to £775, 270kg Lim. to £710 (£263) and 280kg Lim. to £700 (£250) Rosslea Producer 360kg Lim. to £775. Aghalane Producer 330kg Ch. to £765, 340kg Ch. to £760, and 290kg Ch. to £670.Kinawley Producer 320kg AA. to £725 and 370kg Daq. To £680. Derrylin Producer 370kg AA. to £725. Lisbellaw Producer 300kg Lim. to £725 and 270kg Lim. to £680. Rosslea Producer 290kg Ch. to £710 and 260kg Ch. to £600. Newtownbutler Producer 320kg Ch. to £700, 310kg Ch. to £600, and 290kg Ch. to £600. Newtownbutler Producer 310kg Sim. to £665. Fivemiletown Producer 250kg Lim. to £555 and 200kg Lim. to £480. Derrygonnelly Producer 220kg Ch. to £540, Lisnaskea Producer 190kg Lim. to £535 and 180kg Lim. to £505.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Rosslea Producer 400kg Ch. to £805 and 320kg Ch. to £665. Newtownbutler Producer 340kg Lim. to £800 and 250kg Lim. to £600 (£240) Lisnaskea Producer 360kg Ch. to £770 (£214) 360kg Lim. to £770 (£214) and 390kg Lim. to £750. Derrylin Producer 300kg Ch. to £630 and 290kg Lim. to £625. Newtownbutler Producer 330kg Ch. to £615. Trillick Producer 200kg Ch. to £525 (£262) Lisnaskea Producer 230kg Ch. to £500 and 210kg Ch. to £500 (£238) Fivemiletown Producer 260kg Lim. to £500 and 190kg Lim. to £450 (£237)

Lots more stock required to supply a growing demand from buyers province wide.