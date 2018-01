Brisk trade for quality lots at Omagh Mart

More heifers, mostly heavier quality sorts on offer this week meeting a brisk trade.

Heavy bullocks were also firmer.

Heifers

Patrick McCullagh, Mountfield 590k, £1,340; 505k, £1,090, Davog McHugh, Aghyaran 505k, £1,140; 485k, £1,130; 445k, £1,030; 425k, £940, G Clarke, Sixmilecross 615k, £1,380; 565k, £1,200; 595k, £1,230; 640k, £1,290, Jas Doyle, Coa 570k, £1,215; 625k, £1,330; 570k, £1,190, G McMahon, Aughnacloy 560k, £1,190; 530k, £1,095; 555k, £1,125, M McCracken, Mountfield 465k, £1,080; 500k, £1,055, R Donnelly, Dromore 505k, £1,090; 485k, £1,065, Hannigan Estates, 580k, £1,220; 550k, £1,145; 605k, £1,255, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 490k, £1,105; 475k, £1,050; 505k, £1,065, F Daly, Carrickmore 520k, £1,090; 460k, £930, G Corcoran, Arvalee 590k, £1,215; 595k, £1,195; 660k, £1,270, M McCullagh, Plumbridge 575k, £1,180; 560k, £1,145, P Gormley, Drumquin 545k, £1,120; 520k, £1,060; 480k, £1,005, M Nugent, Carrickmore 560k, £1,135, P Donnelly, Mountfield 600k, £1,215, P Connolly, Castlederg 400k, £890; 495k, £1,030, S McCann, Altamuskin 390k, £955; 340k, £775, B O’Neill, Dungannon 385k, £800; 405k, £860, J Farley, Sixmilecross 465k, £950, Gallagher Enterprises, 435k, £875.

Bullocks

A C Kenwell, Dromore 630k, £1,460; 620k, £1,410, G McCarney, Seskinore 560k, £1,270; 550k, £1,250, D Hetherington, Omagh 565k, £1,190; 560k, £1,155; 570k, £1,170, P Lagan, Killeenan 510k, £1,045, N McCombe, Donemana 805k, £1,640, T McKenna, Beragh 605k, £1,230; 650k, £1,325; 670k, £1,365, G McMahon, Aughnacloy 565k, £1,150, E Slevin, Dromore 510k, £1,040; 415k, £955, Jas Mullin, Tattyreagh 650k, £1,310, Loane Partners, Kesh 365k, £900 and £885; 340k, £820; 405k, £980; 460k, £1,030, Patrick Slevin, Dromore 395k, £920, Jas Lowry, Burndennett 480k, £1,050, M Maguire, Ederney 490k, £1,045, M Doogan, Belleek 400k, £890; 345k, £720; 405k, £935.

Fat cows

A Teague, Dromore 540k, £182, J McGerrigle, Strabane 770k, £180, C McAskie, Mountjoy 690k, £178, Jas Hogg, Whitehouse 640k, £177, William Rankin, Castlederg 640k, £174, S F Laird, Ardstraw 700k, £171, William McGinn, Tattyreagh 660k, £170, M Clarke, Greencastle 610k, £168; 690k, £164, G Donnelly, Trillick 670k, £167, C Ginn, Ederney 640k, £166, A Patterson, Newtownstewart 640k, £163.

Dropped calves

E Crawford, Newtownstewart £395 Belgian Blue bull, Jas McFarland, Omagh £390 Belgian Blue bull, O O’Neill, Leglands £380 Aberdeen Angus heifer, P McNally, Clogher £375; £360 and £350 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Oliver, Omagh £370 and £330 Limousin heifers, C Caldwell, Killen £365 Belgian Blue bull, J O’Neill, Artigarvan £350 Aberdeen Angus heifer, A Stevenson, Sion Mills £340 Limousin bull, A Johnston, Lisnarick £325 Belgian Blue bull; £280 Limousin heifer, P O’Kane, Omagh £320 and £315 Aberdeen Angus bulls, B McBride, Trillick £290 Simmental heifer.

Weanlings

D Stewart, Ballinamallard £350 and £325 Aberdeen Angus heifers, M Doogan, Belleek £650 Charolais bull; £600 Charolais heifer, K Warnock, Trillick £545; £540 and £530 Limousin bulls, J Elliot, Castlederg £550 Belgian Blue heifer, W Anderson, Kesh £530 and £515 Charolais heifers.

Sale of wintered suckled calves.

300 calves on offer met exceptional demand with quality continental bull calves selling at over £2.50 per kilo and heifers averaging over £2.40 per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves

J McFarlane, Broughderg 325k, £935; 445k, £1,085; 410k, £970; 395k, £1,025, A Meenan, Mountfield 305k, £855; 370k, £980; 390k, £1,010, J Donnelly, Dromore 325k, £870; 320k, £845; 345k, £890, D Irvine, Lack 335k, £890; 280k, £780; 310k, £790; 335k, £840, J C Norris, Omagh 305k, £805; 315k, £800, J and M Donnelly, Drumquin 400k, £1,005, P M O’Kane, Drumquin 410k, £1,000; 390k, £970, D Carolan, Cranagh 450k, £1,080; 365k, £940, R McNally, Cabragh 410k, £965; 380k, £900, E Tracey, Mountfield 450k, £1,055, M J Mullan, Mullaslin 405k, £940, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart 455k, £1,060; 390k, £950; 485k, £1,100, S F Laird, Ardstraw 445k, £1,035; 475k, £1,090; 380k, £940, J P McBride, Plumbridge 480k, £1,075; 390k, £1,010, R Scott, Donemana 325k, £850; 315k, £820; 310k, £800, A McKenna, Creggan 515k, £1,100; 280k, £815; 345k, £880, B Coll, Drumquin 305k, £775, F McConville, Errigal 340k, £850; 365k, £870, S Whelan, Gortin 370k, £900; 400k, £905; 470k, £1,020, D Kerrigan, Irvinestown 480k, £1,090; 495k, £1,095, E O’Kane, Drumquin 405k, £900.

Heifer calves

S Jefferson, Sixmilecross, 280k, £980, P M O’Kane, Drumquin 310k, £820, R J Mowbray, Newtownstewart, 305k, £800; 410k, £905; 400k, £865; 370k, £935, D Irvine, Lack 315k, £810; 330k, £810, O Robb, Castlederg 300k, £760; 320k, £790, A Meenan, Mountfield 310k, £780; 330k, £820; 350k, £875; 355k, £880, R McNally, Cabragh 325k, £8285, J Donnelly, Dromore 370k, £915, B McGinn, Trillick 320k, £780, A Cassidy, Ederney 375k, £900, J P McBride, Plumbridge 375k, £890; 340k, £795, T Sharkey, Clanabogan 345k, £800; 275k, £650; 280k, £655, B McGinn, Trillick 325k, £715; 300k, £690, E O’Kane, Drumquin 395k, £845.

In-calf heifer recorded top prices of £1,740 and £1,690 sold by A Cathers.