Brisk trade in the rings at Dungannon

A similar entry of stock at Dungannon met a brisk trade in all rings to peak at £1300 640kg Lim Steer (203.00); Heifers prices topped at £1125 595kg Char (190.00); Dropped Calves sold to £365 Sim Bull and Heifer Calves to £335 Sim; Weanlings topped at £940 for a 415kg Par Steer (227.00) and Weanling Heifers to £810 345kg Lim (235.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1300 640kg Lim (203.00) presented by J Bell, £1220 590kg Lim (207.00), £1195 590kg Lim (203.00); S Goan £1120 555kg Her (202.00); G ONeill £1100 550kg Char (200.00), £1090 545kg Lim (200.00), £975 465kg Char (210.00); S Whittle £1100 540kg Sim (204.00), £1085 485kg Sim (224.00), £1055 485kg Lim (218.00); I Hewitt £1080 535kg Char (202.00), £965 475kg Lim (203.00); D & R Moffett £1040 520kg Lim (200.00), £950 465kg Lim (204.00); W Abraham £885 440kg Char (201.00), £875 410kg Char (213.00), £760 375kg Char (203.00); B Meenagh £800 365kg Char (219.00).

HEIFERS

A brisk trade for all classes of Heifers sold to a top of £1125 595kg Char (189.00) presented by N Badger; I Trainor £1080 540kg Sim (200.00), £880 455kg Sim (193.00); M Nelson £1070 485kg Lim (221.00), £1040 470kg Lim (221.00), £1010 455kg Lim (222.00), £930 430kg Lim (216.00); W Abraham £845 400kg Char (211.00), £840 420kg Char (200.00).

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped Calves sold to a height of £365 Sim Bull presented by R Feilds; B ONeill £355 Lim Bull; H Watters £355 Sh Bull, £330 Sh Bull, £315 Sh Bull, £290 x 2 Sh Bulls, £285 x 2 Sh Bulls, £265 Sh Bull, £250 Sh Bull; K McGuigan £335 BB Bull, £300 Lim Bull; S Humphries £325 FKV Bull, £210 FKV Bull; R Givan £300 AA Bull; A Lavery £250 Her Bull; Crewhill Farms £240 AA Bull; J & G Faulkner £235 BB Bull; K Hunter £215 Her Bull; V McReynolds £205 Her Bull; Meanwhile reared Fr Bulls sold from £100 to £175; Heifer Calves cleared to £335 Sim presented by R Feilds, £270 Sim Hfr; K McGuigan £330 x 2 Lim Hfrs, £310 BB Hfr, £270 Sim Hfr; S Humphries £295 FKV Hfr; V McReynolds £240 AA Hfr; B ONeill £225 Lim Hfr.

WEANLINGS

Weanling trade remains brisk to peak at £940 for a 415kg Par Steer (228.00) presented by C Dunwoody; J Taylor £810 330kg Lim (245.00); M Nugent £785 340kg Char (230.00), £765 345kg Char (221.00), £720 330kg Char (218.00), £655 310kg Char (211.00); G Hill £570 335kg Char (243.00), £540 x 2 185kg Chars (292.00), £500 x 2 190kg Chars (263.00); Weanling Heifers sold to £810 345kg Lim (236.00) presented by C Dunwoody; J Taylor £680 x 2 345kg Lims (197.00), £640 305kg Lim (208.00), £595 310kg Lim (192.00); M Dyche £595 310kg Lim (191.00), £460 235kg Lim (197.00); P ONeill £450 225kg Lim (200.00).