Bullocks and bulls sell to £1,445 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another full yard of cattle saw quality lots selling firmly however plainer sorts were more difficult to sell.

Bullock and bull prices: J B A McLaughlin, Claudy 680kgs, £1,445, £765 over £1, 590kgs, £1,270 and £1,050, 600kgs, £1,145, 690kgs, £1,100, 640kgs, £1,100. I Hempton, Gortin 570kgs, £1,200, 520kgs, £1035; a local farmer 560kgs, £1,025; a Drumquin farmer 520kgs, £1,030, 465kgs, £905, 485kgs, £1,050; Jas Gallagher, Omagh 515kgs, £1,040 and £1,035, 540kgs, £1,020, 500kgs, £1,005; A Scott, Newtownstewart 600kgs, £1,035, 495kgs, £935, 545kgs, £980 and G McCausland, Moyle 580kgs, £1060, 545kgs, £1,040.

Heifer prices: I Hempton, Gortin 500kgs, £1,200, £700 over £1, 555kgs, £1,125, 580kgs, £1,050, 530kgs, £980. R Scott, Newtownstewart 440kgs, £1,140 (£700 over £1 £259 per 100kgs) 540kgs, £11,00, 500kgs, £1,000, 470kgs, £960. P McCloskey, Feeny 470kgs, £1,060. A local farmer 550kgs, £1,030 and £970, 570kgs, £1,090, 480kgs, £900. Jas Holmes, Donemana 510, 510kgs, £1,025, 530kgs, £1,010, 540kgs, £990, 550kgs, £970, 490kgs, £900, 440kgs, £860. I Warnock, Plumbridge 510kgs, £1,015; C Caldwell, Castlederg 535kgs, £970, 550kgs, £975. I W Harron, Castlederg 500kgs, £975.

Lamb prices: W T R Crawford 27.3kgs, £83; R Daly 25.2kgs, £82; M Clarke 26.2kgs, £82; J Wilson 26.3kgs, £82; K Kelly 25.6kgs, £82; R J Lecky 26.3kgs, £81.50; 26kgs, £80; an Omagh farmer 24.5kgs, £80; Robert Buchanan 24.5kgs, £80; J W McCay 25.4kgs, £80; R Scott 23.75kgs, £80; Patrick McCrory 25.9kgs, £80; P J Keenan 25kgs, £80; Ronnie Scott 24kgs, £79; P A Keenan 24kgs, £78; M Devine 25.25kgs, £78; M Clarke 23kgs, £77; B T McGlinchey 24.5kgs, £77; David Kee 24.7kgs, £77.50; C Devine 23.77kgs, £78; Robert Oliver 24.6kgs, £78 and G McFarland 23.73kgs, £77.