Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,255 at Newtownstewart Mart

Another full yard of cattle on offer saw bullocks and bulls selling to £1,255 and £630 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,240, £685 over £1 and £262 per 100kgs.

Fat cows: D Smyth Donemana 670kgs £156 and £140, 660kgs, £126, 640kgs, £119, 525kgs, £132. W J Houston, Donemana 720kgs, £138, 690kgs, £125. N Doherty, Gortgranagh 630kgs, £124. R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 615kgs, £114.

Poorer cows sold from £84 up.

Heifer prices: P B Morris, Altdoghal 625kgs, £1,240, 640kgs, £1,235 and £1,050, 700kgs, £1,210, 650kgs, £1,150, 560kgs, £1,135, 630kgs, £1,080, 615kgs, £1,025, 605kgs, £1,005, 610kgs, £1,000. R K Stockdale, Dungannon 515kgs, £1,200, 480kgs, £1,120 and £1,100. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 550kgs, £965 and £950, 540kgs, £960 and £945.

Smaller heifers: M Lynch, Omagh 405kgs, £820; J A Bradley, Greencastle 260kgs, £680 (£262 per 100kgs) other heifer weanlings sold £410 to £680.

Bullock and bull prices: Jas McLaughlin, Claudy 785kgs, £1,255, 640kgs, £1,200, 670kgs, £1,000; R Hemphill, Castlederg 540kgs, £1,170, 550kgs, £1,085, 490kgs, £1,035; R Scott, Newtownstewart 650kgs, £1,150, 595kgs, £1,075, 610kgs £1115 and £1055; C Muldoon, Castlederg 630kgs, £1,120, 680kgs, £1,100, 640kgs, £1,070, 605kgs, £1,000, 575kgs, £990, J S McShane, Glenmornan 580kgs, £1,100 and N Doherty, Newtownstewart 620kgs, £1,050, 605kgs, £980.

Smaller bullocks and weanlings: M Lynch, Omagh 400kgs, £905; R Hamilton, Castlederg 550kgs, £920, 480kgs, £900, 380kgs, £770. J Reid, Newtownstewart 355kgs, £890, 380kgs, £810, 330kgs, £740, 350kgs, £730, 280kgs, £720; R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 530kgs, £985. J Moore, Claudy 345kgs, £770; H McGlynn, Castlederg 400kgs, £735; S Boyd, Strabane 330kgs, £700, 305kgs, £680; a Dungiven farmer 265kgs, £665 (£251 per 100kgs).

Others sold from £400 to £660.