Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,455 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good supply of cattle on offer saw fat cows selling to £1,680, £875 over £1 per kg and £209 per 100kgs.

Bullocks and bulls selling to £1,455, £640 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,260 and £710 over £1.

Fat cows: D Galbraith Castlederg 805kgs, £1,680 (£209 per 100kgs), J McAleer, Plumbridge 535kgs, £179, 675kgs, £153, 615kgs, £123. A Strabane farmer 485kgs, £167. J Lowry, Bready 635kgs, £147. D Conway, Donemana 730kgs, £153. M K Blee, Donemana 645kgs, £164, 715kgs, £152; Joe Moore, Claudy 580kgs, £135 W D Millar, Glenock 530kgs, £143; G Sproule, Castlederg 545kgs, £126, 430kgs £123.

Fat bulls sold up to £1,455 for a 890kg over 30 month Friesian bull offered by Albert Millar, Sion Mills.

Bullock and bull prices: Patrick McConnell, Plumbridge 555kgs, £1,195. S P Connolly Victoria, Bridge 650kgs, £1,180, 480kgs, £1,050, 430kgs, £995, £970 and £945, 380kgs, £950, 460kgs, £915, 380kgs, £815. C Houston, Plumbridge 570kgs, £1,185, 540kgs, £1,160; C McConnell, Gortin 550kgs, £1,120, 540kgs, £1,080, 480kgs, £1,035, 460kgs, £1,000. G Galbraith, Castlederg 520kgs, £1,170, 445kgs, £980, 370kgs, £910, 290kgs, £815, 340kgs, £840, 400kgs, £890. A Millar, Sion Mills 500kgs, £1,000, 470kgs, £980, 440kgs, £940, 450kgs, £900. Jas Quinn, Donemana 515kgs, £990. M Lynch, Omagh 380kgs, £925, 345kgs, £820. B Brogan, Gortin 460kgs, £990, 430kgs, £850, 470kgs, £870, 410kgs, £805. J Lowry, Bready 420kgs, £905. M McAleer, Plumbridge 410kgs, £830.

Smaller bullocks and bulls sold up to over £3 per kg. R J Sproule, Castlederg 275kgs, £825, 285kgs, £805 and £730, 300kgs, £800 and £755, 310kgs, £800. A Gortin farmer 365kgs, £800 and £770, 285kgs, £725.

Heifer prices: P McConnell, Plumbridge 565kgs, £1,260, £1,230, £1,100 and £1,075, 475kgs, £1,110 and £915, 525kgs, £960, 500kgs, £1,070 and £950; L O'Neill, Strabane 540kgs, £1,250, 470kgs, £1,050; A Millar, Sion Mills 520kgs, £1,040, 490kgs, £935, 530kgs, £980, 555kgs, £925, 480kgs, £905; S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge 380kgs, £805, 400kgs, £810, Jas Quinn, Donemana 475kgs, £895.

Smaller heifers R J Sproule Castlederg 265kgs, £800 (£302 per 100kgs) 400kgs, £890. A Sproule, Castlederg 355kgs, £775.

Sheep sale: Fat ewes and rams: I Crilly £146, £113 and £70; C Muldoon £116; S Allen £93; Dean Barr £99 and £89; A Condy £96; I Gilmour £125; I Lecky £81; W Taylor £61 and £41.

Hoggets: I Crilly 30kgs £120; M McElroy 26.4kgs £118, I Gilmour 20.6kgs £82.