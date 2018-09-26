Bullocks meet a flying trade at Rathfriland Co-Op

All pens were filled on Friday with great prices for quality stock.

A big entry of weanlings cleared up to 263.2p/k for a 304k Charolais from Dunturk, Castlewellan at £800.

This pen of four Charolais males averaged 241p/k.

Bullocks were a flying trade to £1,350 for a 640k Blue from Lisburn.

A Ballinran farmer sold 18 smashing Charolais bullocks to £1,320 for 320k and averaged £1,051 each.

A loughbrickland farmer averaged £1,075 for six Herefords.

A Lessize farmer sold a 618k Limousin at £1,300.

Store heifers sold to £1,290 for a 650k Belgian Blue from Lisburn.

A Warrenpoint farmer sold a 528k Charolais at £1,120.

Fat cows sold to £1,240 and sucklers to £1,080.

Dropped calves cleared up to £460 for a Blue bull from Hilldale and heifer calves to £340 for a Fleckvieh from Sheepbridge.

DROPPED CALVES

Hilldale farmer: Belgian Blue bull £460. Sheepbridge farmer: Fleckvieh bull £385,

heifers £340, £320, £300 etc. Dromara farmer: Limousin bull £365. Loughbrickland farmer: Hereford bull £320, Belgian Blue bull £310. Cabra farmer: Belgian Blue

heifer £300. Ballyroney farmer: Hereford bull £290. Lisburn farmer: Hereford bull

£290. Ballyroney farmer: Fleckvieh bulls £290, £270 and £270. Banbridge

farmer: Belgian Blue bull £270.

WEANLINGS

Scarva farmer: 478k at £940, 476k at £910, 412k at £910, 380k at £760. Armagh farmer: 432k at £855, 420k at £840, 396k at £820 and 406k at £800. Shinn farmer: Hereford and Belgian Blue females, 372k at £700, 346k at £660, 300k at £655, 370k at £600. Crossgar farmer: 330k at £580, 280k at £530. Dundrum farmer: 262k at £565, 274k at £510. Banbridge farmer: 296k at £710, 250k at £530, 336k at £760. Dunturk farmer: 304k at £800, 348k at £840, 288k at £660 etc.

HEIFERS

Lisburn farmer: 650k at £1,290. Warrenpoint farmer: 528k at £1,120. Moybrick farmer: 600k at £1,080. Castlewellan farmer: 504k at £1,025, 514k at £1,000. Banbridge farmer: 500k at £1,000, 464k at £880, 376k at £700, 504k at £915. Ballymartin farmer: 318k at £700, 378k at £780, 464k at £880, 436k at £820, 472k at £880, 372k at £705 etc.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS

Fat cows to £1,240 and suckler outfits to £1,080.

BULLOCKS

Lisburn farmer: 640k at £1,350 and 510k at £1,080. Ballinran farmer: 626k at £1,320, 596k at £1,185, 510k at £1,170, 556k at £1,170, 544k at £,1130, 566k at £1,130, 544k at £1,110, 508k at £1,100, 548k at £1,105, 540k at £1,060 etc. Lessize farmer: 618k at £1,300, 660k at £1,175, 548k at £1,060, 478k at £920 etc. Loughbrickland farmer: 658k at £1,185, 620k at £1,100, 578k at £1,040 etc. Castlewellan farmer: 434k at £885, 440k at £800. Dromore farmer: 440k at £970, 422k at £900 and 438k at £900.

Overall, a slightly better trade on Tuesday evening with lambs selling to £85 from a Castlewellan farm.

The top 10 lots sold at over £81 each.

Store lambs sold to just short of £4.00 per kilo for 10 lambs 18.7k at £73 from Kilkeel.

222 fat ewes and rams saw rams at £105 and ewes at £101.

LAMBS

Castlewellan farmer: 28k at £85. Kilkeel farmer: 28k at £84. Ballygowan farmer: 28k at £83. Corbet farmer: 22k at £83. Ballyveamore farmer: 26.8k at £83. Ballybrick farmer: 26k at £82. Banbridge farmer: 27k at £82. Grallagh farmer: 25.7k at £81. Leitrim farmer: 25k at £81. Kilkeel farmer: 18.7k at £73 and 17k at £65.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 17k at £63.50. Rostrevor farmer: 2 lots of 17k at £64. Dromore farmer: 17k at £62.50. Waringstown farmer: 17.4k at £65.50.

FAT EWES AND RAMS

Rathfriland farmer: Fat ram, £105. Fat ewes: Newry farmer: £101 and £90. Kilcoo farmer: £90. Rathfriland farmer: £90. Jerrettspass farmer: £86. Garvaghy farmer: £82. Tierkelly farmer: £82. Corbet farmer: £80.

BREEDERS

All hoggets, £138, £138, £132, £132, £130, £125 and rams to £215.