Bullocks peak at £1,025 per head at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on January 14th 2019 in the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,025 for 540kg Limousin (£1.90ppk) with heifers at £920 for 494kg Simmental (1.86ppk).

Good quality light weight heifers selling to a top of £2.06ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 450kg plus

Castlewellan farmer 540kg Limousin £1,025 (1.90ppk) and 542kg Limousin £1,025 (1.89ppk) and 520kg Simmental £900 (1.73ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 480kg Limousin £860 (1.79kg) and Kilclief farmer Hereford £840 (1.75ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Strangford farmer 494kg Simmental £920 (1.86ppk) and 468kg Simmental £900 (1.92ppk) and 464kg Simmental £860 (1.85ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 342kg Limousin £675 (1.97ppk) and 376kg Limousin £655 (1.74ppk), Saintfield farmer 290kg Limousin £580 (2.00ppk) and 282kg Limousin £570 (2.02ppk) and 302kg £560 (1.85ppk), Slieveniskey farmer 278kg Aberdeen Angus £545 (1.96ppk) and 264kg Aberdeen Angus £545 (2.06ppk) and 246kg Aberdeen Angus £445 (1.81ppk) and 254kg Aberdeen Angus £440 (1.73ppk) and 270kg Limousin £425 (1.58ppk) and 210kg Aberdeen Angus £400 (1.90ppk) and 380kg Aberdeen Angus £380 (1.58ppk) and 266kg BB £325 (1.22ppk) and 200kg Aberdeen Angus £315 (1.58ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, January 12th 2019 trade was steady from the previous sale, hoggetts selling to £97.00, fat ewes to £95.00 and light weight lambs to £4.45ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Legamaddy farmer 30kg, £97.00, Lissoid farmer 23kg, £95.00, Ballyalton farmer 25kg, £95.00, Killyleagh farmer 27kg, £94.50, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg, £93.00, Clough farmer 23kg, £92.00, Aughlisnafin farmer 24kg, £91.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £91.00, Comber farmer 22kg, £90.00, Crossgar farmer 22kg, £87.00, Ballynahinch farmer 22kg, £85.00, Ballynoe farmer 20kg, £84.00, Crossgar farmer 19kg, £83.00, Loughinisland farmer 20kg, £82.00, Annacloy farmer 19kg, £81.50, Downpatrick farmer 19kg, £79.50, Loughinisland farmer 22kg, £77.00, Comber farmer 15kg, £76.00, Saintfield farmer 17kg, £75.50, Crossgar farmer 18kg, £75.50, Cloughey farmer 20kg, £75.50, Ballynahinch farmer 29kg, £70.00, Loughinisland farmer 15kg, £65.00 and Rossglass farmer 18kg, £65.00.

FAT EWES

Downpatrick farmer £95.00, Saintfield farmer £93.50, Lissoid farmer £90.00, Ballynoe farmer £80.00, Loughinisland farmer £76.00, Castlewellan, Crossgar at Glassdrumman farmers £70.00, Downpatrick, Crossgar and Kilcoo farmers £65.00.