Bullocks peak at £1,130 per head at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on March 11, 2019 in the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at £1,130 for 600kg Limousin (1.88ppk) with heifers at £970 for 534kg Limousin (1.82ppk).

Good quality light weight stores selling to a top of £2.78ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Downpatrick farmer 600kg Limousin £1,130 (1.88ppk) and 524kg Limousin £945 (1.80ppk) Annalong farmer 524kg Stabiliser £920 (1.75ppk), Tullymurray farmer 484kg Shorthorn £850 (1.76ppk) and 414kg Charolais £830.(2.00ppk), Kilkeel farmer 508kg Stabiliser £830 (1.64ppk), and 452kg Stabiliser £800 (1.77ppk), Ballydugan farmer 352kg Charolais £770 (2.19ppk), Kilkeel farmer 750kg Stabiliser £750 (1.55ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 416kg Shorthorn £745 (1.79ppk), Dromara farmer 354kg Limousin £720 (2.04kg), Ballydugan farmer 438KG Charolais £710 (1.62ppk) and 340kg Charolais £705 (2.07ppk), Annalong farmer 396kg Stabiliser £700 (1.77ppk) and 420kg Stabiliser £700 (1.67ppk), Castlewellan farmer 338kg Hereford £680 (2.01ppk), Ardglass farmer 368kg Limousin £670 (1.82ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 328kg Hereford £665 (2.03ppk), Ardglass farmer 382kg Belgian Blue £665 (1.74ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 346kg Limousin £860 (1.92ppk) and 396kg Hereford £630 (2.25ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 346kg Limousin £570 (1.65ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 182kg Limousin £440 (2.42ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 180kg Shorthorn £390 (2.16ppk).

Heifers

Derryboye farmer 534kg Limousin £970 (1.82ppk), Legamaddy farmer 574kg Simmental £945 (1.65ppk), Raffery farmer 566kg Limousin £890 (1.57ppk), Ballynoe farmer 574kg Simmental £870 (1.53ppk) and 478kg Limousin £850 (1.78pk), Carsonstown farmer 370kg Limousin £845 (2.28pk), Coniamstown farmer 518kg Belgian Blue £830 (1.60ppk), Saintfield farmer 346kg Limousin £780 (2.25ppk) and 318kg Limousin £745 (2.34ppk) and 348kg Limousin £740 (2.12ppk), Downpatrick farmer 470kg Limousin £730 (1.55ppk), Crossgar farmer 530kg Charolais £730 (1.38ppk) and Saintfield farmer 376kg Limousin £730 (1.95ppk) and 298kg Limousin £700 (2.35ppk) and 326kg Limousin£700 (2.15ppk), Downpatrick farmer 322kg Charolais £670 (2.02ppk) and Carstownstown farmer 320kg £665 (2.06ppk) and 352kg Limousin £640 (1.82ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 298kg Limousin £620 (2.08ppk), Comber farmer 396kg AA £580 (1.46ppk), Crossgar farmer 284kg Charolais £580 (2.04ppk), Downpatrick farmer 350kg Simmental £580 (1.66ppk), Raffewry farmer 580kg Hereford £570 (1.00ppk) and Downpatrick farmer 338kg Simmental £545 (1.61ppk).

At the sheep sale on Saturday, March 9, 2019 hoggets sold to £93.50, fat ewes to £100.00 and light weight lambs to £3.56ppk.

Hoggets

Ardglass farmer 27kg £93.50, Killinchy farmer 27kg £93.50, Downpatrick farmer 28kg £91.50, Ballyhornan farmer 27kg £91.00 and 30kg £90.00, Jerretspass farmer 24kg £90.00, Castlescreen farmer 27kg £90.00, Ballylough farmer 30kg £89.60, Saintfield farmer 26kg £89.50, Raholp farmer 24kg £89.00, Saintfield farmer 24kg £89.00, Darragh Cross farmer 49kg £88.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg £87.00, Legamaddy farmer 23kg £86.00, Ballynoe farmer 25kg £85.50, Newry farmer 22kg £83.00 and 21kg £80.00, Annaclone farmer 20kg £80.00, Downpatrick farmer 21kg £80.00, Jerretspass farmer 18kg £63.00 and Crossgar farmer 15kg £53.50.

FAT EWES

Ballynoe farmer £100.00, Ballykinlar farmer £88.00, Downpatrick farmer £80.00, Downpatrick farmer £70.00, Annaclone farmer £72.00, Castlewellan, Loughinisland, Ardglass and Downpatrick farmers £70.00.