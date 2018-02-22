Bullocks sell to £1,005 for 530kg at Lisahally Mart

A firm trade for all types of cattle.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

S Kelly £1,005/530kg, £980/410kg, £840/370kg,£845/400kg, Gerard Doherty £860/380kg, John Beattie £835/550kg, £820/440kg, £795/540kg, £790/510kg, £780/530kg, £770/510kg, £745/510kg, £730/470kg, John Logue £780/460kg, Gerard Doherty £775/320kg, G Lynch £770/390kg, William Devine £700/330kg, £700/330kg, Joseph Aaron £700/470kg, John Beattie £700/470kg, £695/470kg, Robert Guy £685/330kg, £670/340kg, William Barclay £680/310kg and William Devine £680/380kg.

HEIFERS

Kieran McShane £1,300/620kg, £1,255/600kg, £1,230/610kg, £1,220/650kg, £1,200/590kg, £1,185/570kg, £1,080/580kg, William Barclay £860/470kg,£860/430kg, Keiran McShane £1080/580kg, £1080/580kg, S Kelly £830/470kg, £810/420kg, £800/460kg, £800/430kg, £780/380kg, Magaret Gordan £785/470kg, Paul Lusby £770/450kg, Geifrey Killen £765/390kg, Robert Thompson £730/330kg, £715/320kg and C Moore £715/380kg, £705/340kg, £690/310kg.

FAT COWS

Philip Bryson £1,070/660kg, £920/500kg, Terence McCracken £957/660kg, PhilipnBryson £920/500kg, T McCracken £899/620kg, Philip Bryson £875/500kg, F Daly £822/600kg, John and Ryan Young £806/650kg, William Barclay £752.60/530kg, John and Ryan Young £708/600kg, R Killen £699.30/630kg, D Farrell £696/600kg, J and H Foster £693/630kg and Columba Feeney £615/500kg, £602.60/460kg.

Prices rocketed at Tuesday's sale as lambs sold to £113.

Store lambs in keen demand selling to £85 and fat ewes selling to £122.

FAT LAMBS

Kevin Bryson £113/32kg, S Moore £111/25kg, £110/4kg, £109/24kg, Clive Connell £113.50/29kg, Kevin Bryson £113/30kg, Wilfred Purcell £111/27kg, Reid Clarke £110/25kg, John Logue £108.50/26kg, Michael OHara £108/24kg, Sam Killen £107/25kg, Columba Feeney £107/28kg, J McCormick £107/25kg, £105/23kg, John Ramsey £107/27kg, Robert Rutledge £105/23kg, D Hall £103/24kg, John Quinn £103.50/24kg, Paul Colhoun £103.50/28kg, £103/24kg,Gareth Tracey £100/25g, Adam Evans £99/27kg, Robert Lowry £100.20/25kg, William Douglas £91 and Gary Sproule £86/19kg.

STORE LAMBS

Alaistair Buchanan £85, R Moore £84, J Magill £85S Devine £84.50, R Moore £84, Hilary Derry £84, John Halcrow £80, R Clarke £80, £78, J Lynch £79, £76, Owen McDevitt £79, £74, A and B Douglas £71 and D Boyd £71, £70, £68.

FAT EWES

Caskie Stewart £122, Robert Waugh £119, James Kelly £108, £108, Hilary Deery £108, John Halcrow £107, William Purcell £105, £89.50, S and D Smyth £105, Michael McShane £102, James Donaldson £100, Moore £100, Owen McDevitt £94, £90 and A Cartin £83.