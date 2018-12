Bullocks sell to £1,040 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on December 3rd 2018 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at 1.99ppk for a 512kg Charolais and heifers to 1.79ppk for a 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine.

Good quality light weight stores were still in demand, selling to a top of £2.45ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus

Dundrum farmer 512kg Charolais £1,020 (1.99ppk) and 538kg Charolais £1,040 (1.93ppk) and 524kg Charolais £960 (1.83ppk), Drumaness farmer 516kg Simmental £910 (1.76ppk), Ardglass farmer 566kg Aberdeen Angus £990 (1.75ppk), Loughinisland farmer 582kg Belgian Blue £880 (1.51ppk) and 514kg Limousin £765 (1.49kg).

Bullocks 200-499kg

Drumaness farmer 300kg Limousin £735 (2.45ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 376kg Limousin £900 (2.39ppk) and 382kg Limousin £900 (2.36ppk) and 396kg Limousin £920 (2.32ppk) and 354kg Limousin £800 (2.26ppk), Drumaness farmer 354kg Limousin £800 (2.26ppk) and 348kg Limousin £730 (2.10ppk) and 416kg Simmental £770 (1.85ppk), Crossgar farmer 410kg Aberdeen Angus £755 (1.84ppk), Loughinisland farmer 432kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £780kg (1.81ppk) and 422kg Hereford £760 (1.80ppk), Crossgar farmer 440kg Charolais £780 (1.77ppk), Downpatrick farmer 396kg SH £700 (1.77ppk), Crossgar farmer 438kg Aberdeen Angus £760 (1.74ppk), Loughinisland farmer 438kg Belgian Blue £750 (1.71ppk), Crossgar farmer 284kg Limousin £470 (1.65ppk) and 332kg Aberdeen Angus £520 (1.57ppk) and 388kg Limousin £600 (1.55ppk), Annadorn farmer 496kg Limousin £750 (1.51ppk) and 460kg Belgian Blue £610 (1.51ppk) and 352kg SH £465 (1.32ppk) and Ballygallum farmer 480kg Aberdeen Angus £570 (1.19ppk).

Heifers 500 plus

Dundrum farmer 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £720 (1.79ppk) and 538kg £950 (1.77ppk) and 538kg Charolais £850 (1.58ppk) and 574kg Charolais £905 (1.58ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 516kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £805 (1.56ppk), Dundrum farmer 522kg Charolais £795 (1.52ppk), Saintfield farmer 592kg Hereford £900 (1.52ppk), Dundrum farmer 554kg £810 (1.46ppk) and Ballydonnell farmer 704kg Saler £890 (1.26ppk).

Heifers 200-499kg

Drumaness farmer 342kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £720 (2.11ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 490kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £890 (1.82ppk), Saintfield farmer 456kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £790 (1.73ppk), Annacloy farmer 290kg Blonde d’Aquitaine £485 (1.67ppk), Saintfield farmer 340kg Limousin £555 (1.63ppk), Dundrum farmer 340kg Limousin £485 (1.63ppk), Castlewellan farmer 466kg Charolais £740 (1.59ppk), Saintfield farmer 282kg Limousin £430 (1.53ppk) and 326kg Limousin £400 (1.23ppk).

At Sheep sale Saturday, December 1st trade was steady with good quality lamb.

Fat lambs sold to £102.60, fat ewes to £87.00 and light weight lambs to £4.63ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Tobercorran farmer 22g, £102.60, Downpatrick farmer 26kg, £92.50, Saintfield farmer 30kg, £91.50, Strangford farmer 24kg, £90.50, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £90.00, Dromara farmer 26kg, £90.00, Killinchy farmer 25kg, £90.00, Tobercorran farmer 25kg, £89.00 and £88.00, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £86.75, Ballykinlar farmer 23kg, £85.50, Saintfield farmer 23kg, £85.00, Kilclief farmer 23kg, £85.00, Clough farmer 23g, £85.00, Comber farmer 23kg, £84.00, Ballybrannagh farmer 22kg, £83.50, Legamaddy farmer 22kg, £82.00, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £81.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £81.00, Raholp farmer 22kg, £80.00, Downpatrick farmer 20kg, £76.50, Ballykinlar farmer 18kg, £73.00, Ballyward farmer 18kg, £71.50, Ballybrannagh farmer 18kg, £71.00 and Dromara farmer 18kg, £70.50.

FAT EWES: Ballyalton farmer £87.00, Downpatrick farmer £84.50, Raholp farmer £84.00 and Clough farmer £78.00 and £77.50.