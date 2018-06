Bullocks sell to £1,100 for 470kg at Pomeroy Mart

Great demand on Thursday with bullocks selling to £1,100 for 470kg.

Heifers selling to £1,055 for 500kg.

BULLOCKS

B Mullan £1,100/470kg, John McAleer £1,095/470kg, £1,070/520kg, £1,050, £945/470kg, £940/490kg, Eamon McKenna £1,025/480kg, B Kerr £915/360kg, Eamon McKenna £865/380kg, Patrick McCormack £830/380kg, Brendan Haughey £740/370kg, Martin McCormack £740/340kg, £700/360kg and Patrick McCormack £700/340kg, £690/330kg.

HEIFERS

John McAleer £1,055/500kg, £1,030/480kg, £940/460kg, £940/460kg, £940/460kg, Thomas Donnelly £850/400kg, £840/400kg, £700/350kg, £700/360kg, John Foster £700/390kg, £640/360kg and Colm Mackle £620/240kg.