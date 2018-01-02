Bullocks sell to £1,110 for 525k at Omagh Mart

A small entry for New Year’s Day sold steadily with the chief interest in the dropped calf and weanling ring.

Bullocks: A G Armstrong, Dromore 525k, £1,110; 515k, £1,085; 530k, £1,105, S Owens, Beragh 515k, £1,065 and £1,060, P J Mullan, Blackfort 520k, £1,060, J Hewitt, Drumquin 600k, £1,200, M P Kelly, Fintona 675k, £1,330, F Daly, Carrickmore 490k, £1,075, W Deazley, Dromore 470k, £980; 345k, £710, P T McMenamin, Leglands 495k, £1,025.

Fat cows: C O McAskie, Mountjoy 630k, £140; 680k, £135, E O’Doherty, Drumquin 680k, £128; 350k, £116, D Carlin, Castlederg 720k, £123, S Donnelly, Dromore 600k, £121.

Dropped calves: R S Keatley, Aghyaran £345 Belgian Blue bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £335 Fleckvieh bull, E Crawford, Newtownstewart £320 Belgian Blue bull; £300 Belgian Blue heifer, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £310 Belgian Blue bull, D McClure, Beragh £310 Belgian Blue heifer, T O’Kane, Leglands £300 Limousin heifer, S Patterson, Fecarry £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, P J O’Kane, Omagh £300 Limousin bull.