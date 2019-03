Bullocks sell to £1,140 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good supply of cattle saw bullocks selling to £1,140 and £550 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,080 (£540 over £1 and £308 per 100kgs).

Fat cows: S Gallen, Castlederg 530kgs, £144, 710kgs, £141, 540kgs, £121, 515kgs, £116. J D Cochrane, Donemana 520kgs, £144. E Devine, Donemana 680kgs, £129, 720kgs, £117; W J McLaughlin, Claudy 645kgs, £127. A Gortin farmer 670kgs, £125 and a New Buildings farmer 570kgs, £120.

Friesian cows sold from £80 up.

Bullock and bull prices: M Crossan, Park 620kgs, £1,140, 570kgs, £1,060. M Flanagan, New Buildings 530kgs, £1,100, 510kgs, £1,040, 490kgs, £1,040, 450kgs, £1,000, 520kgs, £990, 470kgs, £980. G McCausland, Moyle 570kgs, £1,080, 520kgs, £1,020, 510kgs, £925; a Magheramason farmer 530kgs, £975, 480kgs, £960. J D Cochrane, Donemana 420kgs, £840; C McSparron, Drumquin 490kgs, £870; J J Travers, Castlederg 400kgs, £800; King Farms, Omagh 340kgs, £730, 355kgs, £630; R J Sproule, Castlederg 245kgs, £690 (£282 per 100kgs) 375kgs, £680, 290kgs, £675, 270kgs, £635 and £630, 280kgs, £620.

Heifer prices: A New Buildings farmer 640kgs, £1,080; R Giles, Omagh 570kgs, £1,020, 500kgs, £955, 510kgs, £930; a Drumquin farmer 450kgs, £910; M Crossan, Park 460kgs, £900, 540kgs, £900; R J Sproule, Castlederg 260kgs, £800 (£308 per 100kgs), 315kgs, £720, 260kgs, £700, 270kgs, £675; L Barr, Cullion 470kgs, £795, 420kgs, £780 and T J Adams, Omagh 360kgs, £775.