Bullocks sell to £1,140 for 460kg at Pomeroy Mart

A large entry of quality stock sold to great demand.

Bullocks sold to £1,140 for 460kg and heifers sold to £1,130 for 530kg.

BULLOCKS

Ian Brownlee £1,140/460kg, £1,050/440kg, £940/380kg, Peter McCallan £960/420kg, £910/430kg, Peter Donnelly £925/420kg, Edward Ferry £920/450kg, Austin O'Kane £920/400kg, £900/380kg, £855/400kg, £820/310kg, £800/330kg, £800/310kg, £800/390kg, Peter Morris £915/410kg, Ian Brownlee £900/400kg, £780/350kg, £775/430kg, Peter Donnelly £870/370kg, Edward Ferry £855/420kg, £800/390kg, Peter Donnelly £785/350kg,£740/330kg, £715/340kg, Thomas McKeagney £745/250kg, Patrick Morris £740/340kg, Ian Brownlee £735/300kg, Peter McCallan £715/280kg and Gary O'Neill £700/290kg.

HEIFERS

Francis McCullagh £1,130/530kg, £1,035/520kg, Patrick McCallan £1,040/510kg, £1,000/440kg, £990/430kg, £950/430kg, £890/410kg, Brendan Evish £1000, Austin O'Kane £875/430kg, Peter McCallan £830/350kg, Charles McNabb £800/350kg, £780/370kg, £800/410kg, £765/360kg, £760/360kg, £745/370kg, £740/350kg, Austin O'Kane £790/390kg, £770/370kg, £740/350kg, £735/350kg, £725/310kg, Ian Brownlee £785/410kg, Thomas McKeagney £770/300kg, Peter Donnelly £740/380kg, Charles McNabb £720/360kg, Austin O'Kane £720/320kg and Patrick McCallan £710/410kg.