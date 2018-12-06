Bullocks sell to £1,145 at Omagh Mart

A small entry in bullock and heifer sections with prices holding steady for lighter sorts, with heavier sorts harder to clear.

Bullocks

S Gormley, Drumquin 550k, £1,145; 520k, £990, Lisburn producer, 525k, £1,055; 595k, £1,190; 630k, £1,200, F Ferris, Leglands 570k, £1,140, N McCombe, Donemana 690k, £1,335, M McKinley, Omagh 410k, £800; 425k, £830, H Henry, Fintona 395k, £910 and S McCann, Altamuskin 355k, £800.

Heifers

Paul O’Neill, Beragh 370k, £865; 450k, £920; 445k, £890; 505k £1,000, G Law, Kesh, 540k, £1,050; 465k, £900; 360k, £785, Jas Mullin, Tattyreagh 525k,, £1,005; 540k, £1,025, P McGrath, Drumquin 540k, £1,035; 545k, £1,010; 570k, £1,050, Fermanagh farmer, 460k, £1,005; 415k, £890, F Donaghy, Loughmacrory 365k, £770, M Kerr, Carrickmore 370k, £740; 430k, £820.

Fat cows

J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 460k, £168, M Conway, Plumbridge 510k, £163; 570k, £160; 630k, £155, M Quinn, Dromore 530k, £163, D Beattie, Gillygooley 590k, £156, C McAskie, Mountjoy 830k, £134; 720k, £130, J J Muldoon, Cookstown 770k, £130 and S Gormley, Drumquin 670k, £125.

Dropped calves

P Slane, Carrickmore £425 Limousin bull, J T Sinclair, Strabane £370 Charolais bull, J W Todd, Ballygawley £345 Limousin bull, D. McConnell, Knockmoyle £345 Belgian Blue Heifer, Fairmount Farms, Claudy £340 Charolais bull, J McAleer, Fecarry £335 Aberdeen Angus bull, J O’Neill, Artigarvan £340 Belgian Blue bull, R G Wilson, Kilskeery £330 Belgian Blue bull; £330 Limousin bull, M Aiken, Drumquin £330 Limousin bull, S Grimes, Beragh £325 Belgian Blue bull, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £320 Aberdeen Angus bull.

Weanlings

J McCracken, Seskinore £755 and £675 Aberdeen Angus bulls, M O’Kane, Drumquin £700 Charolais heifer, J Curran, Dromore £670 Charolais bull; £610 Limousin bull, M Johnston, Lack £635 Limousin heifer, C Crumley, Strabane £600 Aberdeen Angus bull, J J Baxter, Knockmoyle £600 and £545 Simmental bulls, C Monteith, Tullyrush £555 and £520 Hereford heifers, K Kelly, Claudy, £540 Fleckvieh bull, A Sproule, Aghyaran £510 Hereford bull, C McManus, Dromore £500 Simmental bull.

Sale of suckled calves

The final calf sale of 2018 ended on a positive note, with demand firm for all sorts.

Bull/bullock calves

L Hamilton, Drumlea 300k, £865, R McCance, Mountfield 330k, £870; 410k, £1,050, C McGarvey, Drumlea 340k, £885; 330k, £885; 290k, £775; 355k, £820, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 355k, £905, K O’Neill, Dromore 310k, £780; 355k, £885; 395k, £880, N McNulty, Dromore 380k, £940, S Reid, Drumquin 370k, £920; 380k, £910; 455k, £1,015, P McNabb, Dromore 365k, £900, F Donaghy, Loughmacrory 340k, £830; 290k, £775, D O’Neill, Drumquin 310k, £730; 380k, £820, D Wilson, Carrickmore 340k, £805, E Slevin, Dromore 350k, £800, J J Baxter, Omagh 260k, £665 and £640; 235k, £565; 325k, £715, A McKelvey, Mountjoy 410k, £920, M McKeown, Gortin 460k, £1,005; 410k, £890, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 410k, £885 and C Turner, Drumquin 300k, £715.

Heifer calves

N McNulty, Dromore 300k, £740; 320k, £740, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 335k, £780, C McGarvey, Drumlea 325k, £755, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 360k, £820, P McNulty, Newtownstewart 270k, £725; 255k, £670, William Irvine, Kesh 250k, £650.