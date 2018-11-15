Bullocks sell to £1,170 for 650kg at Lisahally Mart

A firm trade for cattle remained on Wednesday.

Prices as follows

BULLOCKS

Robert Golligher £1,170/650kg, David McMurray £1,140/630kg, Kelly Farms £1,140/60kg, David McMurray £1,120/630kg, Victor Craig £1,070/580kg, £1,060/580kg, £1,055/600kg, Brian Johnston £1,050/500kg, £1,035/490kg, Victor Craig £950/670kg, David McMurray £940/550kg, Noel McDaid £930/650kg, representatives of the late Hugh Hegerty £925/400kg, £920/420kg, £900/370kg, Rac Chrictie £915/460kg, Brian Johnston £900/430kg, Noel McDaid £885/600kg, £875/510kg, £875/540kg, £860/580kg, £850/570kg, £845/540kg, £840/550kg, Victor Craig £830/590kg, Rac Christie £830/400kg, Noel McDaid £825/550kg, £815/590kg, Robert Goligher £820/430kg and representatives of the late Hugh Hegerty £805/350kg.

HEIFERS

Victor Craig £1035/550kg, £1015/580kg,£980/590kg, £980/590kg, S Moore £1010/420kg, £930/460kg, J Hanson £1010/420kg, £990/420kg, £980/430kg, G Christie £930/450kg, Victor Craig £920/510kg, Robert Goligher £915/550kg, G Christie £845/400kg, £835/400kg, £810/380kg, D Kelly £740/380kg, £740/320kg and Nigel McCloskey £720/480kg, £700/380kg.

FAT COWS

Jennie and Michael Flanagan £1103/890kg, Scott Dunlop £880/800kg, J Flanagan £856.80/680kg, representatives of the late Hugh Hegerty £808.50/770kg and John Patton £779.70/690kg.