Bullocks sell to £1,185 for 590kg at Lisahally Mart

A smaller show this week all sold to great demand.

Bullocks sold to £1,185 for 590kg and heifers sold to £1,120 for 650kg.

BULLOCKS

Matthew Blair £1,185/590kg, £1,110/600kg, £1,110/600kg, £1,065/570kg, £955/550kg, John Beattie £930/590kg, £900/620kg, £885/560kg, F Lynch £875/420kg, £850/400kg, Anthony McCullagh £855/490kg, Adrian Hamilton £850/560kg, £755/485kg, £755/485kg, £755/485kg, William Buchanan £735/420kg, £700/420kg, £685/380kg, £665/410kg, £660/410kg, £625/370kg, £600/350kg, Anthony McCullagh £700/390kg, Robert Thompson £660/380kg, £630/340kg and Robert Thompson £520/280kg.

HEIFERS

Matthew Blair £1,120/650kg, £1,115/620kg, £1,095/620kg, £935/560kg, William Barclay £1,100/620kg, £1,100/620kg, £1,050/560kg, £995/550kg, £930/570kg, Christopher McCrea £970/460kg, £935/510kg, S Kelly £910/450kg, £860/400kg, £810/400kg, £665/360kg and Anthony McCullagh £720/370kg.

FAT COWS

Hilary Deery £910.80/660kg, Derek McNeely £660.40/520kg, W Lyons £632.20/580kg, £628.30/610kg, Peter McLaughlin £620/500kg and Ferek McNeely £592.80/520kg.

Fat lambs sold to £94.20 on Tuesday.

Store lambs sold to £74.80 and fat ewes sold to £100.

FAT LAMBS

Tynan Roulston £94.20/28kg, Robert Lowry £93.20/29kg, £92.20/27kg, David McMurray £91.50/26kg, Reid Clarke £91.80/25kg, Andrew Olphert £91.50/28kg,John Adair £91.20/24kg, Robert Lowry £91/25kg, Robert Blackburn £89.80/25kg, Robert Rutledge £89/25kg, D Kelly £86/20kg, Alan Guy £84/23kg, J and R Young £80/22kg, S Devine £79.20/22kg, A Carton £76/20kg and R and G Golliger £75/19kg.

FAT EWES

S Miller £100, £94, £96, Eugene McCrosson £90, £84, Noel McDaid £90, S Farrell £85 and R and W Goliger £70.