Bullocks sell to £1,195 for 530kg at Lisahally Mart

A swift trade in all sections on Wednesday.

Bullocks sold to £1,195 for 530kg, heifers sold to £1,200 for 540kg and fat cows sold to £1,048.80 for 690kg.

BULLOCKS

W Allen £1,195/530kg, £1,185/540kg, £1,180/510kg, £1,170/510kg, Alan Murray £1,155/610kg, £1,140/580kg, £1,125/600kg, £1,085/610kg, £1,025/590kg, Gary Millar £1,065/490kg, John Dodds £1,035/650kg, Trevor Duddy £1,025/520kg, George Hamilton £1,010/550kg, £955/560kg, £950/520kg, £890/500kg, £870/500kg, D Gamble £930/500kg, £890/510kg, £880/480kg, £865/470kg, W Allen £895/410kg, £870/410kg, £865/390kg, Mark Curry £890/350kg, £840/340kg, £830/310kg, £830/310kg, William McKane £885/460kg, John Dodds £880/560kg, £820/520kg, Clive Barr £860/360kg, Trevor Duddy £850/510kg and William McKane £815/400kg.

HEIFERS

W and D Devine £1,200/540kg, £1,020/490kg, Graeme Cowan £1,190/540kg, £185/550kg, £950/490kg, James Donaldson £1,075/530kg, £945/470kg, £945/460kg, £900/490kg, £900/450kg, £890/470kg, £840/480kg, £810/460kg, £805/450kg, W Allen £995/450kg, £965/440kg, W Allen £880/430kg, £795/420kg, £750/380kg, Graeme Cowan £880/470kg, Trevor Duddy £850/480kg, Mark Curry £750/320kg, W Patterson £745/410kg, Clive Barr £740/360kg, £710/330kg, A MacDonald £740/390kg, John Dodds £700/340kg and C Barr £700/360kg, £690/330kg.

FAT COWS

E Wylie £1,048.80/690kg, William Barclay £999/540kg, Philip Bryson £944/590kg, William McKane £786/690kg and Keith Cunningham £784/490kg, £767.20/560kg.

Great demand on fat lambs selling to £130/29kg, store lambs £100, fat ewes £130 and ewes and lambs £158.

FAT LAMBS

Stephen McCay £130/29kg, Robert Lowry £127.50/28kg,£123.50/27kg, Michael McShane £26.50/25kg, D Kelly £126/24kg, S McCay £123/23kg, John Ramsey £122/26kg, R Lowry £120/26kg, D Moore £119.50, £118.50/21kg, Patrick McKeever £116.50/25kg, John Connolly £115.50/23g, D Lynch £115.50/23kg, John Ramsay £114/23kg, Edward Conn £111.50/25kg, Malcolm McSparron £109/24kg, C Connelly £104/22kg and V McClelland £100/19kg.

STORE LAMBS

V McClelland £100, John Ramsay £84, Stephen McCay £83.50, D Walker £80 and M Rosborough £80.

FAT EWE

Ian McSparron £130, Peter McCloskey £125, Robert Black £118, W Moore £117, S Kelly £111, £110, G Christie £110, Brian Johnston £99, W Moore £97, John Grant £96, William Orr £91, John Halcrow £91 and Robert Black £85.

EWES & LAMBS

Stephen McCay £158, Norman McFarland £145, Michael McElhinney £137, £134, £132, £126, £124 and John Grant £130, £122.