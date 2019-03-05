Bullocks sell to £1,200 at Omagh Mart

Lightweights continue to be in demand, whilst heavier sorts were reflective of current beef prices.

Bullocks

J Patterson, Drumquin 410k, £985; 510k, £1,080; 530k, £1,085, J Curran, Dromore 505k, £1,030, Paul Hawkes, Omagh 535k, £1,090; 465k, £985, J Haughey, Creggan 555k, £1,130, M Donnelly, Dromore 540k, £1,090; 405k, £865, M McKeown, Gortin 465k, £1,000, R Gilmore, Dromore 400k, £860; 415k, £865, H McPhilemy, Newtownstewart 350k, £745, P J Mullan, Tattyreagh 470k, £945, D Kerrigan, Irvinestown 470k, £940, P Slevin, Clogher 610k, £1,200; 615k, £1,190, P Ward, Drumnakilly 575k, £1,115, C McElhill, Drumquin 580k, £1,115, T Patrick, Drumlegagh 640k, £1,230; 580k, £1,095, R Kinloch, Omagh 605k, £1,155, R K Hawkes, Omagh 605k, £1,140, A Sproule, Aghyaran 730k, £1,355 and A Sweeney, Leglands 615k, £1,160; 735k, £1,360.

Heifers

Trevor McKinley, Omagh 485k, £1,270 (262p); 410k, £895; 510k, £1,075, T Donnelly, Brookeborough 460k, £1,020 and £970; 465k, £970; 560k, £1,110, N Doherty, Killeter 435k, £915; 455k, £955; 425k, £870, Mark Donnelly, Foremass 500k, £1,020, D Montgomery, Dromore 445k, £930, F Flanagan, Belleek 430k, £865; 340k, £760; 345k, £710, V Keys, Dromore 450k, £900; 575k, £1,120, K Ward, Drumnakilly 505k, £1,055, G Donnelly, Trillick 560k, £1,135; 600k, £1,200; 570k, £1,135, P Slevin, Clogher 515k, £1,040, O Donnelly, Dromore 555k, £1,100, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 590k, £1155, P O’Donnell, Castlederg 575k, £1,110 and S A Fraser, Kesh 370k, £840; 305k, £655.

Fat cows

J McNamee, Dunamore 750k, £160; 630k, £154, V McFarland, Ballygawley 580k, £157; 730k, £144; 860k, £130, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 790k, £1,52, V Keys, Dromore 570k, £132; 630k, £128; 550k, £126, William Johnston, Lack 640k, £131 and D Gormley, Ederney 660k, £125.

Friesian cows

William Wilson, Killybrack 600k, £131; 630k, £123; 660k, £119, J J Wilson, Eskra 770k, £107; 770k, £99, T Patrick, Drumlegagh 680k, £99, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge 680k, £97 and D Adams, Strabane 750k, £97.

Dropped calves

John McCrea, Donemana £375; £360 and £355 Charolais heifers; £330 Charolais bull, C Caldwell, Killen £360 Belgian Blue bull, L McCarney, Seskinore £360 Belgian Blue bull, G Henderson, Irvinestown £350 Aberdeen Angus bull, M Davis, Dromore £355 Belgian Blue heifer, R Fraser, Kesh £350 Simmental bull; £295 Simmental heifer, C McFarland, Beragh £350 Hereford bull; £275 Hereford heifer, P McNamee, Douglas Bridge £345 Aberdeen Angus bull, D McClure, Beragh £340 Belgian Blue bull, A Moses, Sixmilecross £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Ruthledge, Fintona £330 Hereford bull and J Elliot, Castlederg £325 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

C Monteith, Seskinore £800 and £750 Charolais bulls; £780 Belgian Blue bull, J Curran, Dromore £740 Angus bull, R Graham, Trillick £590 Piedmontese heifer, T Pollock, Castlederg £580 Hereford heifer and Hall Kee, Strabane £510 and £505 Aberdeen Angus heifers.