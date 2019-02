Bullocks sell to £1,205 for 580kg at Lisahally Mart

An excellent entry of stock sold to a strong trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,205/580kg, heifers sold to £1,225/690kg and fat cows sold to £1,185/720kg.

BULLOCKS

Will Short £1,205/580kg, £1,200/560kg, Samuel Mackey £1,195/640kg, Matthew Blair £1,145/660kg, £1,145/600kg, £1,120/640kg, £1,115/670kg, £1,110/660kg, £1,105/570kg, £1,100/570kg, William Neely £1,140/640kg, Margaret Gordan £1,130/600kg, £1,075/540kg, Samuel Mackey £1,095/650kg, William Bond £1,085/540kg, £1,065/510kg, £1,050/500kg, £1,020/440kg, Will Short £1,075/480kg, £1,060/470kg, William Neely £1,060/580kg, £1,035/570kg, Margaret Gordan £1,055/560kg, £1,030/510kg, £1,005/550kg, Samuel Mackey £1,040/580kg, £990/590kg, £980/590kg, John McClelland £1,020/550kg, £1,000/530kg, William Neely £995/590kg, Will Short £960/420kg, Matthew Blair £970/580kg and Margaret Gordan £900/500kg.

HEIFERS

P McCollum £1,225/690kg, James McCracken £1,145/550kg, Will Short £1,100/520kg, £1,070/540kg, £1,065/490kg, £1,035/460kg, Robert Love £1,020, £980, £970, £960, Stuart Parkhill £1,010/570kg, Wilbert McNeill £1,000/570kg, £980/570kg, Will Short £1000/440kg, Matthew Blair £990/540kg, James McCracken £950/490kg, £925/560kg, Stuart Parkhill £950/560kg, Wilbert McNeill £940/570kg, £925/590kg, William Bond £920/550kg, £895/520kg, £840/490kg, William Neely £900/560kg, £845/520kg, Matthew Blair £880/510kg and Joseph Aaron Greer £870/470kg.

FAT COWS

L McMurray £1,185/720kg, £1,170/650kg, £1,155/680kg, £1,140/690kg, £1,100/610k and Terence McCracken £1,056/800kg, £934.40/730kg.

Fat lambs sold to £105 on Tuesday.

Another steady trade for store lambs sold to £89, fat ewes sold to £120 and ewes and lambs sold to £212.

FAT LAMBS

Chris Gourley £105/37kg, John and Ryan Young £101/28kg, Liam Gormley £100/28kg, Omagh farmer £100/27kg, P and A Miller £100/28kg, Martin Smyth £99.50/25kg, Gareth Tracey £99.50/25kg, Owen McDevitt £99.50/25kg, David Devenney £99/27kg, Gareth Tracey £97.50/26kg, J Donnell £96.20/25kg, Wilton Goligher £95/24kg, E Wylie £94.50/24kg, J Donnell £94.50/26kg, J and R Young £93.50/22kg and Michael Deery £90/25kg.

STORE LAMBS

E Wylie £89, W J and D C Devine £87, William Douglas £85, Chris Gourley £80 and Ryan Brolly £63.

FAT EWES

Rodger Hayes £120, Desmond Tosh £119, Martin Smyth £100.50, W Devine £100, Michael O’Hara £98, Austin Duncan £91, John and Ryan Young £87.50, Owen McDevitt £85, Daniel Morrison £82 and William Douglas £77.

EWES & LAMBS

L Lynch £212, £210, £198, £180, Ryan Brolly £192, £150 and G and C Kelly £190, £168.