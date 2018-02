Bullocks sell to £1,210 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good entry of quality stock on offer sold to a very firm trade with bullocks selling to £1,210 and £640 over £1.

Heifers sold to £1,280 and £680 over £1 while fat cows sold to £1,280 and £160 per 100kgs.

Heifer prices: I N Kee, Douglas Bridge 640kgs, £1,280, 585kgs, £1,265, 580kgs, £1,250, 560kgs, £1,065, 530kgs, £1,050. R Scott, Newtownstewart 600kgs, £1,175, 555kgs, £1,170, 585kgs, £1,130, 540kgs, £1,125 and £1,090, 575kgs, £1,100, 495kgs, £1,000. P Devine, Strawhill 535kgs, £1,190 (£222.50 per 100kgs ), 495kgs, £1,085. William A Hamilton, Castlederg 735kgs, £1,190. J Mullan, Claudy 485kgs, £1,035. R Matthewson, Killymore 455kgs, £1,005 475kgs, £975, 440kgs, £985, 395kgs, £840, 375kgs, £825. S Johnston, Strabane 530kgs, £1,020, 495kgs, £1,000, 475kgs, £985. Ross Baird, Strabane 510kgs, £920, 440kgs, £800.

Bullock prices: J B A McLaughlin, Claudy 605kgs, £1,200, 555kgs, £1,195, 565kgs, £1,130, 530kgs, £1,115, 520kgs, £1,060. A Sproule, Castlederg (Friesian bullocks) 720kgs, £1,210, 670kgs, £1,135, 660kgs, £1,100, 645kgs, £1,065, 600kgs, £1,040. D Monteith, Newtownstewart 470kgs, £930 and £890. R J Sproule, Castlederg 420kgs, £840.

Fat cows: Ross Baird, Strabane 685kgs, £160. I N Kee, Douglas Bridge 820kgs, £156. V Morris, Plumbridge 630kgs, £146. B J McGill, Donemana 565kgs, £130. Friesians cows sold from £80 to £120

Sheep sale: Fat hoggets - A local farmer 28.5kgs, £108; R Baxter 25.2kgs, £106.50; A Condy 25kgs, £105; R Patrick 25kgs, £105; A Armstrong 26kgs, £104; W H Cather 26.25kgs, £102; K McMullan 24.2kgs, £101; D Monteith 25kgs, £100; W Crawford 33.25kgs, £100; P McFarland 23kgs, £95; G McFarland 22.35kgs, £92; S Brogan 22.3kgs, £89; S Smyth 23.7kgs, £92; L McFarland 21kgs, £90.

Fat ewes: R Scott £103 and £80; R Patrick £100 and £80; A Condy £90; a Gortin farmer £90, £66 and £65; A McKelvey £80; Peter McCrory £77; a local farmer £75; I N Kee £94, £62 and £60; J Wauchob £72 and £70; W Taylor £83 and £50 and R Baxter £75.