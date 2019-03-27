Bullocks sell to £1,220 at Downpatrick Mart

At the Monday night cattle sale on March 25th, 2019 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked per head at 1.88ppk for a 512kg Charolais and heifers to 1.69ppk for a 604kg Limousin.

Good quality light weight stores were still in demand, selling to a top of £2.46ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks 500kg plus: Downpatrick farmer 684kg Limousin £1,220 (1.78ppk) and 682kg Limousin £1,220 (1.79ppk) and 638kg Limousin £1,190 (1.86ppk) and 670kg £1,150 (1.72ppk) and 650kg £1,140 (1.75ppk) and 566kg Limousin £980 (1.73ppk) and 568kg £970 (1.71ppk), Downpatrick farmer 512kg Charolais £960 (1.88ppk), Tullymurry farmer 528kg Aberdeen Angus £900 (1.70ppk).

Bullocks 200-499kg: Erinagh farmer 392kg Charolais £890 (2.27ppk), Ballynoe farmer 414kg Hereford £890 (2.15ppk) Kilclief farmer 398kg Limousin £885 (2.22ppk), Erinagh farmer 430kg Charolais £880 (2.05ppk), Ballyward farmer 410kg Limousin £800 (1.95ppk), Downpatrick farmer 402kg Charolais £850 (2.11ppk), Kilclief farmer 374kg Simmental £850 (2.27ppk), Crossgar farmer 374kg Simmental £850 (2.27ppk), Castlewellan farmer 374kg Limousin £845kg (2.26ppk), Erinagh farmer 426kg Charolais £840 (1.97ppk), Castlewellan farmer 400kg Limousin £820 (2.05ppk), Erinagh farmer 378kg Limousin £820 (2.17ppk), Strangford farmer 362kg Simmental £770 (2.13ppk), Downpatrick farmer 366kg Charolais £765 (2.09ppk), Strangford farmer 356kg Simmental £760 (2.13ppk) and 354kg Simmental £760 (2.21ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 340kg Belgian Blue £750 (2.21ppk) and 310kg Hereford £695 (2.24ppk) and 202kg Hereford £460 (2.28ppk).

Heifers 200-650kg: Downpatrick farmer 604kg Limousin £1,020 (1.69ppk), Erinagh farmer 428kg Charolais £870 (2.03ppk), Ballynoe farmer 410kg Limousin £855 (2.09ppk), Erinagh farmer 426kg Limousin £835 (1.96ppk), Downpatrick farmer 576kg Limousin £810 (1.41ppk), Castlewellan farmer 360kg Limousin £745 (2.07ppk), Vianstown farmer 360kg Charolais £735 (2.04ppk), Ballynahinch farmer 368kg Belgian Blue £700 (1.90ppk), Ballynoe farmer 324kg Charolais £690 (2.13ppk), Downpatrick farmer 306kg Charolais £640 (2.09ppk), Downpatrick fasrmer 422kg Limousin £640 (1.52ppk) and 378kg Charolais £640 (1.69ppk), Erinagh farmer 310kg Limousin £625 (2.01ppk) and 280kg Charolais £610 (2.18ppk) and 246kg Charolais £605 (2.46ppk) and 338kg Aberdeen Angus £590 (1.75ppk) and 338kg Limousin £550 (1.63ppk), Saintfield farmer 312kg Hereford £545 (1.75ppk), Kilkeel farmer 234kg £470 (2.01ppk), Downpatrick farmer 278kg Aberdeen Angus £465 (1.67ppk) and 284kg Aberdeen Angus £460 (1.62ppk), Kilkeel farmer 316kg Hereford £460 (1.46ppk) and 270kg Limousin £445 (1.65ppk) and 274kg Belgian Blue £445 (1.65ppk), Erinagh farmer 264kg Charolais £430 (1.63ppk), Bonecastle farmer 260kg Hereford £405 (1.56ppk), Ballynoe farmer 252kg £400 (1.59ppk) and Bonecastle farmer 184kg Charolais £395 (2.15ppk).

At sheep sale Saturday, March 23 trade was steady with good quality hoggets selling to £97.80, fat ewes to £80.00 and light weight lambs to £3.88ppk.

Hoggets: Newry farmer 33kg, £97.80, Annalong farmer 25kg, £95.50, Saintfield farmer 28kg, £93.50, Ballynoe farmer 27kg, £93.00, Ballykinlar farmer 24kg, £91.75, Kilkeel farmer 26kg, £90.50, Raholp farmer 22kg, £90.00, Tobercorran farmer 26kg, £90.00, Loughinisland farmer 23kg, £90.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 23kg, £89.00, Saintfield farmer 22kg, £85.50, Kilclief farmer 22kg, £85.00, Clough farmer 21kg, £80.00, Comber farmer 20kg, £80.00, Downpatrick farmer 18kg, £75.50, Ballykinlar farmer 25kg, £75.00 and Killinchy farmer 18kg, £70.00.

FAT EWES: Ballyalton farmer £80.00, Downpatrick farmer £80.00, Raholp farmer £75.00, Killinchy farmer £70.00 and Clough farmer £70.00 and £69.00.