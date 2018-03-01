Bullocks sell to £1,220 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A really good entry if cattle last Friday (February 23rd) with the dropped calf section containing some excellent stock.

These sold to £540 for a Limousin bull a few months old from Banbridge.

A Dromara farmer sold a large pen of Hereford bull and heifer calves.

These sold to £455 for bulls and £405 for heifers.

While weanling calves topped at £920, a top per kilo was obtained by a Lurgan farmer of 262p/k for 278k at £730.

A Rathfriland farmer topped the heifers at £1,170 for a 580k Charolais.

A Ballymageough farmer sold a 570k Aberdeen Angus at £1,075.

A Rathfriland farmer topped the bullock section at £1,220 for a 600k Charolais.

A Newry farmer reached 226p/k for a 438k Belgian Blue at £990 and a 452k Charolais at £1,000.

Fat cows sold to £1,080 for a 714k Charolais from Aughlisnafin.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: Limousin bull £540 and heifers £405 and £370. South Armagh farmer: Hereford bull £430 and Belgian Blue heifer £330. Donaghcloney farmer: 4 bulls at £345 each. Katesbridge farmer: pen of Aberdeen Angus heifers, £300, £300, £295, £295, £290, £290 and £285. Dromore farmer: 2 Hereford heifers £270 each.

WEANLINGS

Banbridge farmer: 422k at £920, 382k at £900, 278k at £660, 268k at £640, 262k at £620. Edentrillick farmer: 418k at £880, 342k at £850, 366k at £790. Ballyveamore farmer: 412k at £865, 342k at £850, 366k at £790, 360k at £770. Killowen farmer: 292k at £640. Armagh farmer: 308k at £620. Lurgan farmer: 278k at £730. Poyntzpass farmer: 326k at £745, 300k at £650.

HEIFERS

Rathfriland farmer: 588k at £1,170. Ballymageough farmer: 576k at £1,075, 560k at £1,025, 486k at £960, 478k at £930, 508k at £955, 450k at £845, 400k at £835. Hillsborough farmer: 430k at £750. Newry farmer: 302k at £640, 314k at £640, 340k at £610.

FAT COWS

Aughlisnafin farmer: 714k at £1,080, 800k at £1,050, 672k at £930, 614k at £875, 646k at £865. Ardglass farmer: 764k at £985. Annalong farmer: 508k at £650. Hillsborough farmer: 610k at £610.

BULLOCKS

Rathfriland farmer: 600k at £1,220, 500k at £1,110. Ballymageough farmer: 626k at £1,205, 528k at £1,145, 536k at £1,105, 504k at £1,090, 498k at £1,080, 594k at £1,080, 470k at £1,050, 514k at £1,030, 462k at £970, 466k at £970. Hillsborough farmer: 496k at £1,070. Newry farmer: 452k at £1,000, 438k at £990. Warrenpoint farmer: 528k at £1,020, 478k at £920.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS; 600k at £990, 532k at £940, 528k at £930, 528k at £825, 512k at £780, 448k at £740, 450k at £685, 420k at £670.

Sheep trade again increased on Tuesday evening for both hoggets, breeders and fat ewes.

Hoggets sold to 498p/k for 20k at £98 from Warrenpoint.

A pen of 23k from Loughgall sold at £106 or 461p/k.

Fat ewes cleared up to £115 for a Ballykeel farmer.

Ewes with lambs at foot sold to £235 with another six lots at over £200 per outfit.

HOGGETS

Rathfriland farmer: 28k at £112. Ballyroney farmer: 28k at £112. Rathfriland farmer: 26.5k at £111. Garvaghy farmer: 32k at £111 and 28k at £111. Barmeen farmer: 27.5k at £111. Enagh farmer: 30k at £111. Warrenpoint farmer: 20k at £98 or 490p/k. Loughgall farmer: 23k at £106 or 461p/k. Hilltown farmer: 3 lots, 20k at £89, 20k at £86 and 21.5k at £90.50. Ballywillwill farmer: 22k at £93.50. Kilinchy farmer: 17.5k at £76.

FAT EWES

Ballykeel farmer: £115. Ballynahinch farmer: £109. Cullion farmer: £105 and £94. Hilltown farmer: £100. Rathfriland farmer: £100. Glenhorne farmer: £100. Enagh: £95.

BREEDERS: Ballynahinch farmer: ewes with 2 lambs at foot, £235, £228, £225, £222, £205. Ewes with one lamb to £130 and from £105 up.