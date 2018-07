Bullocks sell to £1,240 at Rathfriland Co-Op

Another good entry of cattle on Friday saw over aged bullocks sell to £1,240 from Derryneil.

Suckler stock sold to £1,440 for a Limousin cow and Limousin bull calf from Finnis.

Fat cows sold to £1,110 from Ballyward.

A larger entry of heifers cleared up to £1,185 from Dromara.

Weanling calves cleared up to £990 for a 498k Simmental male from Backaderry.

Female weanlings sold to £805 from Kilkeel.

In the dropped calf section, male calves sold to £350 for Belgian Blues and £310 for a Hereford female.

DROPPED CALVES

Dromore farmer: Belgian Blue bull £350, Hereford heifer £310. Derrylecka farmer: £360, £345, £320, £320, £300, £300 and £300. Hillsborough farmer: £330 and £300. Dromore farmer: £315 and £315 for Aberdeen Angus and Hereford. Ballyholland farmer: Simmental heifers £280 and £270. Quilly farmer: Hereford bulls £315.

WEANLINGS

Backaderry farmer: 498k at £990, 530k at £980, 426k at £820. Annaclone farmer: 354k at £830, 356k at £820, 306k at £750. Moira farmer: 382k at £800. Kilkeel farmer: 378k at £740, 450k at £805, 366k at £660. Annalong farmer: 306k at £750, 322k at £650, 290k at £590. Cabra farmer: 324k at £615. Banbridge farmer: 252k at £650, 306k at £650.

HEIFERS

Dromara farmer: 720k at £1,185. Greenhill farmer: 538k at £1,095, 536k at £1,070, 514k at £1,005, 534k at £1,000, 530k at £960. Dromara farmer: 548k at £985, 488k at £845. Ballyward farmer: 390k at £785, 482k at £950, 414k at £735.

FAT & SUCKLER COWS

Suckler stock sold to £1,440 for a Finnis farmer with a second lot at £1,100. A 796k fat cow sold at £1,110.

BULLOCKS

Derryneil farmer: Overaged stock, 816k at £1,240, 602k at £1,140. Greenhill farmer: 536k at £1,110, 526k at £1,070, 536k at £1,000, 496k at £980, Corbally farmer: 592k at £1,025, 554k at £1,015, 586k at £1,005. Poyntzpass farmer: 454k at £840, 420k at £720, 400k at £670.

All classes of sheep were a better trade than expected than expected on Tuesday evening.

One of the highlights was the entry of 351 fat ewes selling to £108.

Quite a few lots sold from £94 to £108.

Over 800 fat lambs sold to £90 twice for heavy lambs from Ballykeel and Ballywillwill.

LAMBS

Ballykeel farmer: 29k at £90. Ballywillwill farmer: 30k at £90. Rathfriland farmer: 28k at £87. Poyntzpass farmer: 25k at £86. Katesbridge farmer: 26.5k at £86. Mullaghdrin farmer: 24.5k at £86. Imdel farmer: 25.8k at £86. Lisnacree farmer: 26k at £86. Drumlee farmer: 24.2k at £85. Maze farmer: 24.4k at £85. Mayobridge farmer: 22k at £81. Ballykeel farmer: 23k at £84.50. Ballynanny farmer: 22.5k at £82. Hilltown farmer: 20.3k at £72 and 20.3k at £72.50.

351 FAT EWES

Curly farmer: £108. Greencastle farmer: £102 and £97. Hilltown farmer: £99. Tullynacree farmer: £98. Annalong farmer: £97. Katesbridge farmer: £96 for 17 ewes. Ballywillwill farmer: £95. Mayobridge farmer: £94.