Bullocks sell to £1,240 for 520kg at Lisahally Mart

A large entry of stock sold to a swift trade.

Bullocks sold to £1,240/520kg.

Heifers sold to £1,200/530kg, fat cows sold £1,213.60/820kg and suckler cows £1,580.

BULLOCKS

D Lynch £1,240/520kg, £1,095/510kg, Owen McDevitt £1,075/540kg, Robert Snodgrass £1,075/560kg, David Beattie £960/490kg, Owen McDevitt £935/520kg, £900/470kg, Alexander McLaughlin £930/470kg, £900/470kg, John Dodds £915/570kg, David Beattie £900/490kg, £870/440kg £860/450kg £855/48kg, £855/460kg, John Dodds £875/590kg, Columba Feeney £870/370kg, £830/310kg, £825/410kg, £790/240kg, Alan Boyd £850/380kg, William and Raymond Boyd £835/320kg, Owen McDevitt £780/440kg, Alexander McLaughlin £770/410kg, William and Raymond Boyd £760/310kg, £710/320kg and Columba Feeney £760/290kg, £745/360kg.

HEIFERS

James Porter £1,200/530kg, £1,100/580kg, £1,050/500kg, £1,050/490kg, £1,000/530kg, Leo Devine £1,115/490kg, £990/470kg, £975/430kg, £975/490kg, David Beattie £960/460kg, £940/460kg, £870/470kg, James Porter £915/490kg, David Crockett £865/400kg, Leo Devine £800/400kg, Columba Feeney £795/330kg, £780/340kg, £760/330kg, £720/300kg, £715/300kg, Samuel Millar £770/340kg, £760/300kg,£710/280kg, £700/320kg and David Crockett £760/400kg, £755/370kg, £745/380kg, £745/360kg, £710/370kg, £705/350kg.

FAT COWS

Robert Snodgrass £1,213.60/820kg, £1,031.80/770kg, B McShane £1,035/690kg, Tynan Roulston £939.40/610kg, J Snodgrass £868/560kg, B McShane £810/600kg and William Gamble £806/620kg.

SUCKLER COWS

Tynan Roulston £1,580, £1,580, £1,500, £1,440, £1,440, £1,400, £1,390, £1,390, £1,380, £1,360, £1,320, £1,300, £1,270, £1,260, £1,250, £1235 and £1,220.

Lambs sell to £118.

Fat ewes sell £128 on Tuesday.

Great demand in all sections.

FAT LAMBS

William McConway £118/30kg, M and J McKinley £108/27kg, W McConway £107.50/23kg, Norman Thompson £106/24kg, Hillary Deery £106/24kg, N O’Brian £105.50/23kg, M and J McKinley £104.50/27kg, Craig Hamilton £104/26kg, Stuart Caskie £104/23kg, Rober Quigley £103.80/22kg, R Hancock £103.5/23kg, S Moore £103/23kg, Clarke Mitchell £103/23kg, Douglas McClelland £102.50/23kg, James O’Connor £102/25kg, John Grant £102/22kg, G Begley £100.50/20kg, Patrick McNicholl £100/21kg and Kieran McConway £99/21kg.

FAT EWES

John Gilfillan £128, Cecil O’Kane £112, £111.50, R McCracken £104, Wilfred Purcell £100, Russell Millen £94, £93, £88, Cyril Dalton £92, S Lynch £90, £89, Craig Hamilton £79 and Russell Millen £79.