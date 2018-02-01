Bullocks sell to £1,245 at Rathfriland Co-Op

On Friday (January 26), bullocks sold to £1,245, sucklers to £1,200 and fat cows to £1,090.

Weanling calves sold to 277.8p/k for a 216k Limousin at £600 from Ballykeel, Dromore.

In the dropped calf section, a five month old Aberdeen Angus calf sold at £570.

A top per head of £860 for weanlings was paid for a 352k from a Saintfield farmer, who sold eight top average 240p/k.

A Dromore farmer sold 185k Limousin at £500.

Continental bullocks were a good trade.

An Edenagarry farmer sold a 526k Belgian Blue at £1,175.

Mayobridge farmer: 678k Simmental at £1,200.

Banbridge farmer: 440k at £920.

Fat cows, including Holsteins, all sold at over £1.00 per kilo with 798k at £1,090 for a Corbally farmer.

Suckler stock sold from £1,000 to £1,200 for a Ballynahinch farmer.

DROPPED CALVES

Banbridge farmer: Aberdeen Angus and Limousin bulls, £570, £540, £480. Newry farmer: Simmental bulls £305. Carnew farmer: Aberdeen Angus heifer, £285. Dromore farmer: Hereford bull £280. Banbridge farmer: Belgian Blue bull £280. Hillsborough farmer: Belgian Blue heifer £260. Seafin farmer: Limousin bull £255. Sheepbridge farmer: Hereford bull £255, Hereford heifer £245.

WEANLINGS

Ballykeel, Dromore farmer: 216k at £600 = 277.8p/k, 186k at £500 = 277.8p/k. Ballynahinch farmer: 312k at £770 = 246.8p/k, 352k at £860 = 244.3p/k, 280k at £680 = 243p/k, 298k at £720 = 241p/k, 296k at £960 = 233p/k. Glenavy farmer: 242k at £765, 354k at £790. Aughnaskeagh farmer: 294k at £760, 330k at £750, 312k at £640, 322k at £645. Castlewellan farmer: 320k at £670, 308k at £640. Banbridge farmer: 318k at £740, 342k at £735, 292k at £670.

BULLOCKS

Loughorne farmer: 616k at £1,245. Mayobridge farmer: 678k at £1,200. Edenagarry farmer: 526k at £1,175, 500k at £950. Kilcoo farmer: 528k at £1,050. Ballymartin farmer: 514k at £1,150, 480k at £910.

FRIESIAN BULLOCKS: 500k at £790, 425k at £625, 392k at £700, 295k at £415, 360k at £450, 264k at £365, 300k at £410, 350k at £445 etc.

Sheep prices were only slightly reduced on Tuesday evening.

Hoggets sold to £95 per head with others at £94.50 and 10 lots at £94 each.

220 fat ewes cleared up to £94 per head with the top 10 lots from £85 to £94.

HOGGETS

Ballymartin farmer: 36k at £95. Banbridge farmer: 27.8k at £94.50. Ballymageough farmer: 25k at £94. Lisnacreevy farmer: 27.5k at £94. Dromore farmer: 28k at £94. Annaclone farmer: 29k at £94. Lisburn farmer: 28k at £94. Castlewellan farmer: 26k at £94. Katesbridge farmer: 30k at £94. Downpatrick farmer: 24k at £92. Castlewellan farmer: 19k at £74.

220 FAT EWES

Ardarragh farmer: 6 at £94. Ballymartin farmer: 9 at £90. Newry farmer: 3 at £90. Mayobridge farmer: 2 at £90. Cullion farmer: 3 at £90 and 1 at £87. Ballynafoy farmer: 12 at £85.