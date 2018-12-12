Bullocks sell to £1,250 at Omagh Mart

A smaller entry in all sections, with little change in prices or demand.

Bullocks

S Gormley, Drumquin 590k, £1,250; 585k, £1,185, William Doherty, Strabane 535k, £1,100; 510k, £1,025; 630k, £1,240; 475k, £1,030, R and C Elkin, Omagh 570k, £1,155; 735k, £1,455, K Aiken, Drumquin 510k, £1,035; 480k, £995, F W Browne, Clanabogan 450k, £1,030; 490k, £1,075, J Curran, Dromore 425k, £940, M McElhinney, Claudy 420k, £885; 490k, £1,025, I Donnell, Strabane 485k, £980, P Monaghan, Fintona 500k, £1,000; 460k, £900 and S Montgomery, Dromore 370k, £785; 360k, £750.

Heifers

G Logan, Newbuildings 570k, £1,165; 500k, £1,000; 480k, £965; 460k, £995, N Anderson, Kesh 440k, £970; 420k, £870, M Morris, Kesh, 425k, £865; 470k, £950, J Anderson, Sixmilecross 425k, £865, P Monaghan, Fintona 430k, £855, Fermanagh farmer 375k, £790; 380k, £770 and Ian Brunt, Trillick 340k, £700; 390k, £805.

Fat cows

S Mitchell, Drumlegagh 610k, £166, D Cummings, Mountjoy 650k, £149, S McGurk, Drumlea 550k, £147, W McCreery, Fyfin 690k, £145 and P J O’Kane, Omagh 550k, £143.

Dropped calves

Des Scott, Gillygooley £395 Belgian Blue bull, D. Armstrong, Sixmilecross £385 Aberdeen Angus bull, C. McGinley, Ballygawley £370 and £305 Belgian Blue bulls; £290 Belgian Blue heifer, L Logue, Trillick £350 Limousin bull; £290 Limousin heifer, B Haughey, Carrickmore £345 Shorthorn bull, SPatterson, Fecarry £345 and £310 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J G McCullagh, Plumbridge £330 Hereford bull, D O McCracken, Seskinore £280 Aberdeen Angus heifer and B Stewart, Castlederg £275 Belgian Blue heifer.

Weanlings

W Baxter, Reaghan £740; £630 and £620 Limousin bulls, A Sproule, Aghyaran £635 Herford bull, Kesh producer £700 Simmental heifer and A Johnston, Lisnarick £665 Blonde d’Aquitaine bull.