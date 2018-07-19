Bullocks sell to £1,265 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 160 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Bullocks sold to £705 over for a Charolais 560kg at £1,265 offered by Tom Gibson, Stewartstown.

Heifers sold to £535 over for a Charolais 510kg at £1,045 presented by a Co Down farmer.

Bullocks sold to: Local producer Charolais 400kg, £945 (236), Charolais 420kg, £970 (231), Charolais 420kg, £950 (226), Tom Gibson, Stewartstown Charolais 560kg, £1,265 (225), J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 440kg, £990 (225), Charolais 420kg, £940 (223), Donagh Black, Carnlough Charolais 450kg, £1,000 (222), R J Sloan, Kilrea Charolais 410kg, £900 (219), J McHenry, Charolais 430kg, £940 (218), local producer Charolais 460kg, £1,000 (217), Donagh Black, Charolais 470kg, £1,020 (217), Charolais 470kg, £1,015 (216), T J Heron, Ballyclare Limousin 590kg, £1,240 (210), Donagh Black, Charolais 520kg, £1,090 (209), Andrew McKnight, Eskylane Limousin 460kg, £950 (206), Donagh Black, Charolais 540kg, £1,110 (205).

Heifers sold to: J McHenry, Mosside Charolais 390kg, £815 (209), A Thompson, Straid Limousin 440kg, £915 (208), J Holden Steele, Glarryford Charolais 400kg, £825 (206), local farmer, Charolais 510kg, £1,045 (204), Charolais 520kg, £1,040 (200), A Thompson, Limousin 470kg, £935 (198), J McHenry, Charolais 500kg, £990 (198), A Thompson, Charolais 480kg, £945 (196), local farmer, Charolais 510kg, £1,000 (196), Charolais 490kg, £960 (195), Charolais 490kg, £950 (193), Charolais 540kg, £1,045 (193), Charolais 520kg, £1,005 (193), Charolais 520kg, £1,000 (192), Charolais 490kg, £935 (190), Charolais 510kg, £960 (188).

An entry of 2,155 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 381p for a pen of Beltex 21kg at £80 presented by J W Harbinson, Limavady and to a top per head of £97 for a heavy Texel from P Donnelly, Rathkenny.

Fat ewes sold to £98.

Fat lambs (1,474)

J W Harbinson, Limavady 4 Beltex 21kg, £80 (381), J Irvine, Carrick 2 Beltex 20.5kg, £77 (375), Al Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 24kg, £90 (375), J McNeill, Coleraine 13 Texel 22.5kg, £84 (373), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 8 Texel 20.5kg, £76.50 (373), Anne Dowds, Dunloy 7 Texel 22kg, £82 (372), T and J Mackey, Ballynure 2 Texel 21.5kg, £80 (372), N J Arthurs, Ballycarry 6 Texel 21kg, £78 (371), D Murray, Ballymoney 15 Texel 22.5kg, £83.50 (371), N Milliken, Ballymoney 12 Texel 21.5kg, £79.50 (369), Philip Lamont, Kells 1 Suffolk 23kg, £85 (369), J Irvine, Carrickfergus 13 Texel 21kg, £77 (366), Robert Hood, Broughshane 15 Texel 23.5kg, £86 (366), S McGowan, Ballymoney 14 Texel 23.5kg, £86 (366), Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk 23.5kg £86 (366), W J Shaw, Cloughmills 10 Texel 21kg, £76.80 (365), H Wilson, Cullybackey 5 Charollais 23kg, £84 (365), T Robinson, Ballynure 10 Texel 23.5kg, £85.80 (365), McKinney Brothers, Maghera 7 Texel 21.5kg, £78.50 (365), James Houston, Randalstown 11 Charollais 20kg, £73 (365), J Knox, Broughshane 14 Texel 22.5kg, £82 (364), David Strange, Ballyclare 12 Texel 22.5kg, £82 (364), Richard Cowan, Magheramourne 40 Suffolk 22.5kg, £82 (364), J Petticrew, Cairncastle 4 Texel 22.5kg, £82 (364) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 13 Charolais 23kg, £83.80 (364).

Top prices per head: P Donnelly, Rathkenny 1 Texel 29kg, £97, W C McMaster, Gleno 1 Texel 31kg, £92, McKinney Brothers, Maghera 1 Texel 27kg, £90, P Donnelly 1 Texel 32kg, £90, Al Gault, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 24kg, £90, Colin Gardiner, Ballymoney 5 Texel 28kg, £90, R McCurdy, Gleno 8 Texel 25kg, £89, James Houston, Randalstown 3 Charollais 24.5kg, £88, Edward Jamison, Macosquin 1 Hampshire 29kg, £88, J McCollum, Carnlough 10 Texel 24.5kg, £87.50, W and G Hanna, Ballymoney 3 Suffolk 24.5kg, £87, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 33 Texel 24kg, £87, M and R Simpson, Broughshane 21 Texel 24.5kg, £86.80, M Wallace, Dunloy 27 Suffolk 24.5kg, £86.80, T A Fenton, Rasharkin 5 Charollais 24kg, £86, J Pinkerton, Rasharkin 13 Texel 24kg £86, Robert Hood, Broughshane 15 Texel 23.5kg, £86, S McGowan, Ballymoney 14 Texel 23.5kg, £86, William Nutt, Bushmills 26 Texel 24kg, £86, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 6 Suffolk 23.5kg, £86, John Heron, Broughshane 3 Texel 25kg, £86, T Robinson, Ballynure 10 Texel 23.5kg, £85.80, J H Craig, Carnlough 36 Suffolk 24.5kg, £85.50, William Adams, Ballymena 2 crossbred 25kg, £85 and I Morrison, Dunloy 21 Texel 23.5kg, £85.

Fat ewes (681)

First quality

Suffolk - £70-£98

Texel - £75-£98

Crossbred - £60-£80

Blackface - £40-£60